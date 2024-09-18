This Is a Fun Game! Lefty WI State Senator's Lame Attempt at Lecturing People BACKFIRES Spectacularly

If the name Chris Larson sounds familiar to you, it should. Twitchy told you about him earlier this year when he said nobody 'deserves' to be a billionaire (rich coming from a known shoplifter).
If you don't like gay marriage, don't get gay married— Senator Chris Larson (@SenChrisLarson) September 16, 2024
If you don't like gender-affirming care, don't have any
If you don't believe in abortion, don't get one
If you don't think your kid should read a certain book, stop them
But don't tell others how to live their lives.
Taking a leaf from Tim 'Mind Your Own Business' Walz's playbook, we see.
But what a fun little game to play!
And X users made sure to take Larson to task for it.
If you don’t like what we say, don’t listen.— Angela (@LibsBeCrazy) September 17, 2024
If you don’t like guns, don’t own one.
If you want a college education, you pay for it.
If you want an abortion, you pay for it.
If you want gender affirming care, aka cosmetic surgery, you pay for it.
If you want pornography…
The post continues:
If you want pornography available to children and Pride flags in schools, we want school choice.
If you don’t like Trump, don’t vote for him—we’re still going to win.
If YOU think we have to live the way YOU live so YOU can live the way YOU want to live, YOU can GFY.
And when WE pay for it, WE have a say.
BOOM!
If you're so stupid that you felt compelled to post this, don't run for office again.— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) September 17, 2024
People in WI deserve better than this craptastic take. 🙄
Recommended
We really do.
yes, provide pornographic books to bad parents who think their children should learn how to have anal sex and give head.— Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) September 18, 2024
WEIRDO
Very weird.
You hate children. We get it.— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 18, 2024
That much is very clear.
If you don’t like guns, don’t get one.— Utah Conservative (@coninutah) September 18, 2024
If you don’t like school choice, just be quiet.
If you don’t like others’ words, just let them speak.
You must be fine with all this, too, right?
Most definitely not.
if you don’t like guns, don’t buy one https://t.co/jxexEm7MCe— Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 18, 2024
Bingo.
Like it isn’t Democrats’ favorite thing in the world to tell people what to do on things that are none of their business.— Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 18, 2024
But stop killing babies and acting like it’s absolutely nothing, you terrible psychopaths. https://t.co/4zUaRnETq3
Democrats do nothing other than tell people how to live their lives.
If you don’t like guns, don’t buy one.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 18, 2024
If you don’t like prayer in school, don’t pray in school.
If you don’t like tax cuts, write a check to the gov.
If you don’t like the truth, watch MSNBC.
This is fun :) https://t.co/x2OmG010Od
So fun.
If you don’t like slavery, don’t own slaves.— Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 18, 2024
If you don’t like speeding, don’t speed.
If you don’t like guns, don’t have one.
We could go on. Do you get it?
Every law “tells someone how to live their lives.” Democrats just hate laws that restrict their sexual libertinism and… https://t.co/ZZI98cyEKH
No, he does not get it.
I always find this argument rather ridiculous coming from big government types who believe that they are better equipped to run people’s lives than they are. https://t.co/uodCIS2aKc— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 18, 2024
It's always amazing.
