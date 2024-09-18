This Is a Fun Game! Lefty WI State Senator's Lame Attempt at Lecturing People BACKFIRES Spectacularly

If the name Chris Larson sounds familiar to you, it should. Twitchy told you about him earlier this year when he said nobody 'deserves' to be a billionaire (rich coming from a known shoplifter).

If you don't like gay marriage, don't get gay married

If you don't like gender-affirming care, don't have any

If you don't believe in abortion, don't get one

If you don't think your kid should read a certain book, stop them



But don't tell others how to live their lives. — Senator Chris Larson (@SenChrisLarson) September 16, 2024

Taking a leaf from Tim 'Mind Your Own Business' Walz's playbook, we see.

But what a fun little game to play!

And X users made sure to take Larson to task for it.

If you don’t like what we say, don’t listen.

If you don’t like guns, don’t own one.

If you want a college education, you pay for it.

If you want an abortion, you pay for it.

If you want gender affirming care, aka cosmetic surgery, you pay for it.

If you want pornography… — Angela (@LibsBeCrazy) September 17, 2024

The post continues:

If you want pornography available to children and Pride flags in schools, we want school choice. If you don’t like Trump, don’t vote for him—we’re still going to win. If YOU think we have to live the way YOU live so YOU can live the way YOU want to live, YOU can GFY. And when WE pay for it, WE have a say.

BOOM!

If you're so stupid that you felt compelled to post this, don't run for office again.



People in WI deserve better than this craptastic take. 🙄 — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) September 17, 2024

We really do.

yes, provide pornographic books to bad parents who think their children should learn how to have anal sex and give head.



WEIRDO — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) September 18, 2024

Very weird.

You hate children. We get it. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 18, 2024

That much is very clear.

If you don’t like guns, don’t get one.

If you don’t like school choice, just be quiet.

If you don’t like others’ words, just let them speak.



You must be fine with all this, too, right? — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) September 18, 2024

Most definitely not.

if you don’t like guns, don’t buy one https://t.co/jxexEm7MCe — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) September 18, 2024

Bingo.

Like it isn’t Democrats’ favorite thing in the world to tell people what to do on things that are none of their business.



But stop killing babies and acting like it’s absolutely nothing, you terrible psychopaths. https://t.co/4zUaRnETq3 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 18, 2024

Democrats do nothing other than tell people how to live their lives.

If you don’t like guns, don’t buy one.

If you don’t like prayer in school, don’t pray in school.

If you don’t like tax cuts, write a check to the gov.

If you don’t like the truth, watch MSNBC.



This is fun :) https://t.co/x2OmG010Od — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 18, 2024

So fun.

If you don’t like slavery, don’t own slaves.



If you don’t like speeding, don’t speed.



If you don’t like guns, don’t have one.



We could go on. Do you get it?



Every law “tells someone how to live their lives.” Democrats just hate laws that restrict their sexual libertinism and… https://t.co/ZZI98cyEKH — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 18, 2024

No, he does not get it.

I always find this argument rather ridiculous coming from big government types who believe that they are better equipped to run people’s lives than they are. https://t.co/uodCIS2aKc — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 18, 2024

It's always amazing.