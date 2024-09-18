Dr. Jill Biden to Honor 25th Anniversary of 'The West Wing' TV Series
This Is a Fun Game! Lefty WI State Senator's Lame Attempt at Lecturing People BACKFIRES Spectacularly

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 18, 2024
ImgFlip

If the name Chris Larson sounds familiar to you, it should. Twitchy told you about him earlier this year when he said nobody 'deserves' to be a billionaire (rich coming from a known shoplifter).

Taking a leaf from Tim 'Mind Your Own Business' Walz's playbook, we see.

But what a fun little game to play!

And X users made sure to take Larson to task for it.

The post continues:

If you want pornography available to children and Pride flags in schools, we want school choice. 

If you don’t like Trump, don’t vote for him—we’re still going to win. 

If YOU think we have to live the way YOU live so YOU can live the way YOU want to live, YOU can GFY. 

And when WE pay for it, WE have a say.

BOOM!

We really do.

Very weird.

That much is very clear.

Most definitely not.

Bingo.

Democrats do nothing other than tell people how to live their lives.

So fun.

No, he does not get it.

It's always amazing.

Tags: ABORTION GAY MARRIAGE GUNS WISCONSIN

