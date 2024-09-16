Charles C.W. Cooke Notices the 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Today

For a period of time, the Left loved to scream 'Stochastic terrorism!' whenever someone to on the Right said or did anything they didn't like.

They had no problem blaming Chaya Raichik, the user behind LibsofTikTok for 'threats' against hospitals performing 'gender-affirming' surgeries on minors after Raichik simply reported on the hospital's trans policies, for example.

They have no problem blaming every legal gun owner for mass shootings.

But after a second assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump, the people screaming about 'stochastic terrorism' the loudest are suddenly silent.

It has not gone unnoticed:

The people who shout about "stochastic terrorism" every time someone says something they dislike in public are curiously quiet this morning. It's almost as if that whole claim is a cynical, unidirectional attempt to shut up their opponents. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 16, 2024

The whole 'stochastic terrorism' thing was nothing more than a cynical attempt to silence conservatives.

How very unexpected. — Wind-Up Alligator Hooch (@CompanyHooch) September 16, 2024

Totally unexpected.

"Stochastic Terrorism" fell out of fashion after the Nashville Christian school shooting when people realized constant wails of "Trans Genocide" might be spurred the shooter — That Dubious Cat™ (@ThatDubiousCat) September 16, 2024

Weird how that happened, huh?

Every single thing they do is cynical and unidirectional. — Jon (@Jon097470946325) September 16, 2024

It sure is.

I couldn't help but notice the same thing - crickets from the "stochastic terrorism" crowd when it's their side dishing out the rhetoric. Guess it's just a one-way street to shut down opponents. — JackRational Truth (@FactPawPrint) September 16, 2024

Nothing but crickets.

They are not quiet. They are saying he brought this on himself.



They are the parent who’s kid punches someone in the face in front of everyone, and says “My kid would never do that!” Even though everyone just saw him do that. — Lulu Winter (@LuluWinter56549) September 16, 2024

A fair point.

He makes a good point @AOC. I recall when you learned that word "stochastic", you must have used it 20 times a day. https://t.co/Sxbpai7aTy — Milo™ (@chasbottom) September 16, 2024

She sure did.

They sure are.

there remains a distinct difference between punching up and punching down, not to mention that leading democrats are not systematically engaging in overtly violent rhetoric. we will once again see a concerted right wing effort to delegitimize criticism of the monarchical figure. https://t.co/OWCqMhaQw7 — Aaron Schwartzbaum (@aaron_schwa) September 16, 2024

There's always one.

But here's 2.5 minutes of Democrats 'not systematically engaging in overtly violent rhetoric', Aaron.