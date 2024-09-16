Charles C.W. Cooke Notices the 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Today

Line to APOLOGIZE to Trump Forms to the RIGHT: Ohio Governor Says All...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 16, 2024
ImgFlip

For a period of time, the Left loved to scream 'Stochastic terrorism!' whenever someone to on the Right said or did anything they didn't like.

They had no problem blaming Chaya Raichik, the user behind LibsofTikTok for 'threats' against hospitals performing 'gender-affirming' surgeries on minors after Raichik simply reported on the hospital's trans policies, for example.

They have no problem blaming every legal gun owner for mass shootings.

But after a second assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump, the people screaming about 'stochastic terrorism' the loudest are suddenly silent.

It has not gone unnoticed:

The whole 'stochastic terrorism' thing was nothing more than a cynical attempt to silence conservatives.

Totally unexpected.

Weird how that happened, huh?

It sure is.

Nothing but crickets.

A fair point.

She sure did.

They sure are.

There's always one. 

But here's 2.5 minutes of Democrats 'not systematically engaging in overtly violent rhetoric', Aaron.

