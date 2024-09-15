As Biden-Harris Push Us Closer to World War Three, Navy Proudly Launches First 'Gender Neutral' Sub

Yesterday, we told you about a meeting between President Biden (yeah, he's still president, apparently) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. During that meeting, the prospect of Ukraine firing American and British long-range missiles into Russia was discussed. This could cause a full-scale war between NATO nations and Russia.

But never fear. Our Navy -- which has sidelined 17 ships due to a dearth of manpower -- is ready to go. They've launched the first gender-neutral submarine.

Surely that'll turn the tide in WWIII.

Navy launches USS New Jersey, first gender-neutral submarine in US fleet https://t.co/qjkYbIoB2z — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 15, 2024

More from Fox News:

The U.S. Navy commissioned a new submarine on Saturday, the first vessel in its fleet designed to fully integrate male and female sailors. The USS New Jersey, a fast-attack Virginia-class submarine, was commissioned during a ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Middletown, New Jersey. "You operate the most complex platform on the planet and you continuously strive for excellence," New Jersey’s commanding officer Cmdr. Steve Halle addressed the submarine’s crew during the ceremony. "I’m amazed and humbled at what we have accomplished." "Our superior professionalism is enhanced by our crew integration and our diversity," Halle continued. "We have exceeded expectations at every turn and overcome every obstacle set before us."

Sigh.

We're going to lose a major war.

There are problems with a 'gender neutral' crew being stuck in a metal tube under the ocean for days, weeks, and months at a time.

Will the sub still be referred to as “she” or do we have to ask its preferred pronouns? — Gilmore Tuttle (@BulldogsTuttle) September 15, 2024

Heh.

No, it's not.

But you can never go wrong with a 'Sopranos' gif.

The ccp has succeeded where the ussr failed. They are defeating us without a single shot fired. — Raph (@zraph) September 15, 2024

They sure did.

The sub has a gender? — 🇺🇸 Crass Master 🇺🇸 (@mtngolfer85) September 15, 2024

Apparently.

Recognizing two genders and knowing what women are! pic.twitter.com/CGkHu9qOXr — MOONFISH 🕊 (@moonefish) September 15, 2024

It's a miracle.

This is what our military has come to. Gender Neutral Submarines. People wonder why the US is being laughed at. https://t.co/ORpEGuteJU — Advocate For Education 📚🇺🇸 (@aaedindoc) September 15, 2024

It's an embarrassment and a disaster in the making.

A "gender-neutral" submarine has just been launched by the US Navy.



Nicknamed 'Jersey Girl'.



It will have larger and more private bathrooms. Access to top bunks and overhead valves were also designed with the height, reach, and strength of women in mind.



But, What is a Woman? https://t.co/i9ehQKGhqU — sonofabench (@therealmrbench) September 15, 2024

It's amazing how they can define women when it's politically expedient for them to do so.

This is what the Biden & Harris administration is focused on - gender neutral submarines. Iran, Russia & China, Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS are licking their chops https://t.co/RlrTazZGXd — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) September 15, 2024

They sure are.