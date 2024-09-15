Alexander Vindman's Contemptible Shrew of a Wife Begs for Attention Mocking Trump Assassin...
YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald...
Secret Service Exchanged Gunfire With Man at Trump's Florida Golf Club; CNN Confirms...
Dopey Toronto Doc Tries to Dunk on Israel Over Hamas' Hospital Tunnels and...
BREAKING: Shots Fired at Florida Golf Course in 'Vicinity' of Trump, Campaign Says...
WATCH: Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Gets NUKED From Orbit Over Lie About Troops in...
RFK Jr. Supporters Point and LAUGH at Keith Ellison In Full MELTDOWN Mode...
Gwen Walz Shows Her TRUE Crazy Colors - If You Thought Tim Was...
JD Vance Dishes Out EPIC Ratio on Krystal Ball's 'ARGLE BARGLE RAR Neo-Nazi...
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Chris Murphy's Lie-Filled 'Daily Reminder' About Trump/JD Vance Goes SPECTA...
Holy Hell-MUSTA-Frozen-Over, Batman! CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Kamala's Attacks on Trump a...
FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth...
NOT a Great Look, KAMALA! Working Class/Poor Democrats BLAST Kamala for Keeping Them...
Tim Walz DRAGGED Hilariously for SUPER-GENIUS Plan to Nag People at the Grocery...

As Biden-Harris Push Us Closer to World War Three, Navy Proudly Launches First 'Gender Neutral' Sub

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 15, 2024
Meme screenshot

Yesterday, we told you about a meeting between President Biden (yeah, he's still president, apparently) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. During that meeting, the prospect of Ukraine firing American and British long-range missiles into Russia was discussed. This could cause a full-scale war between NATO nations and Russia.

Advertisement

But never fear. Our Navy -- which has sidelined 17 ships due to a dearth of manpower -- is ready to go. They've launched the first gender-neutral submarine.

Surely that'll turn the tide in WWIII.

More from Fox News:

The U.S. Navy commissioned a new submarine on Saturday, the first vessel in its fleet designed to fully integrate male and female sailors.

The USS New Jersey, a fast-attack Virginia-class submarine, was commissioned during a ceremony at Naval Weapons Station Earle in Middletown, New Jersey.

"You operate the most complex platform on the planet and you continuously strive for excellence," New Jersey’s commanding officer Cmdr. Steve Halle addressed the submarine’s crew during the ceremony. "I’m amazed and humbled at what we have accomplished."

"Our superior professionalism is enhanced by our crew integration and our diversity," Halle continued. "We have exceeded expectations at every turn and overcome every obstacle set before us."

Recommended

YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Sigh.

We're going to lose a major war.

There are problems with a 'gender neutral' crew being stuck in a metal tube under the ocean for days, weeks, and months at a time.

Heh.

No, it's not.

But you can never go wrong with a 'Sopranos' gif.

They sure did.

Apparently.

It's a miracle.

It's an embarrassment and a disaster in the making.

Advertisement

It's amazing how they can define women when it's politically expedient for them to do so.

They sure are.

Tags: GENDER MILITARY NAVY U.S. MILITARY WOKE WOKENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump
Amy Curtis
Secret Service Exchanged Gunfire With Man at Trump's Florida Golf Club; CNN Confirms Trump Was Target
Amy Curtis
FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH: Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Gets NUKED From Orbit Over Lie About Troops in Combat Zones
Amy Curtis
Dopey Toronto Doc Tries to Dunk on Israel Over Hamas' Hospital Tunnels and It DOES NOT Go Well for Him
Amy Curtis
RFK Jr. Supporters Point and LAUGH at Keith Ellison In Full MELTDOWN Mode Over Kamala Harris Internals
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump Amy Curtis
Advertisement