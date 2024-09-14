President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Again

Occasionally we are reminded that Joe Biden is still president. On Friday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Biden at the White House to talk about a number of subjects, including the idea of Ukraine firing American and British long-range missiles into Russia. Brit Tommy Robinson is anti-immigrant and persona non grata in the U.K. and much of Europe and you shouldn't listen to him, but we thought he summed up the meeting quite well.
Keir Starmer and David Lammy currently sitting with Biden to decide if British Storm Shadow missiles can be used by Ukraine.— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 13, 2024
A decision that Putin said yesterday, would be seen as Russia being at war with NATO
Essentially, these plebs are deciding World War Three or not. pic.twitter.com/gStn31ZEYl
These people are the epitome of weak men create hard times.— Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) September 13, 2024
Men of the West: you do not have to fight this war for these worms. Refuse. This is a war they engineered. It's not ours. Your death will warm their shrunken hearts. https://t.co/iiu3ah2Ulw— Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 14, 2024
Everything about this is terrible.— Ron Stauffer (@ronstauffer) September 14, 2024
Note: Storm Shadows have already been used by Ukraine.— C. Steele (@ChuckSteeleSr) September 14, 2024
This agreement will allow them to go into Russia; does seem like for them to be useful, they will require NATO help.
This is pure insanity.
Perhaps because he was busy talking about starting World War III, Biden was a little prickly when the press started trying to ask questions:
Crooked Joe Biden freaks out on a reporter for asking him a question.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2024
His cognitive decline (which Kamala covered up) has turned him even angrier. pic.twitter.com/6fXMo9PPGZ
Biden snaps at reporter.— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 14, 2024
Is this what they meant by Dark Brandon? pic.twitter.com/xkDZwYua2o
Recommended
He’s an angry dementia patient— Nina. (@karma_collette) September 14, 2024
Biden has always been a little prick and a half-wit.— 🇺🇸 William Byrne ☘️ (@StanfordSOE) September 14, 2024
Alzheimer’s is a horrible disease.— Tom (@t462819104) September 14, 2024
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer man!
Looks like Kamala's rubbing off on him 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ss7fv9syIP— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 14, 2024
Or Ross Perot. "Can I finish?"
He's done with the handlers 😂— ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) September 14, 2024
Somebody missed their nap. 😂— Sharon Palmer (@SharPalm1918) September 14, 2024
Was this between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when Biden's dependably engaged?
I think that's what they mean by Sundowning Brandon— Joe Scaborough-Brazinski (parody) (@hackshiller) September 14, 2024
Speaking of his handlers, you can hear them in Robinson's video. "Thank you press, please go out the doors you came in, thank you."
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member