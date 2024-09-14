President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Again

Occasionally we are reminded that Joe Biden is still president. On Friday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Biden at the White House to talk about a number of subjects, including the idea of Ukraine firing American and British long-range missiles into Russia. Brit Tommy Robinson is anti-immigrant and persona non grata in the U.K. and much of Europe and you shouldn't listen to him, but we thought he summed up the meeting quite well.

Keir Starmer and David Lammy currently sitting with Biden to decide if British Storm Shadow missiles can be used by Ukraine.



A decision that Putin said yesterday, would be seen as Russia being at war with NATO



Essentially, these plebs are deciding World War Three or not. pic.twitter.com/gStn31ZEYl — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 13, 2024

These people are the epitome of weak men create hard times. — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) September 13, 2024

Men of the West: you do not have to fight this war for these worms. Refuse. This is a war they engineered. It's not ours. Your death will warm their shrunken hearts. https://t.co/iiu3ah2Ulw — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 14, 2024

Everything about this is terrible. — Ron Stauffer (@ronstauffer) September 14, 2024

Note: Storm Shadows have already been used by Ukraine.

This agreement will allow them to go into Russia; does seem like for them to be useful, they will require NATO help.



This is pure insanity. — C. Steele (@ChuckSteeleSr) September 14, 2024

Perhaps because he was busy talking about starting World War III, Biden was a little prickly when the press started trying to ask questions:

Crooked Joe Biden freaks out on a reporter for asking him a question.



His cognitive decline (which Kamala covered up) has turned him even angrier. pic.twitter.com/6fXMo9PPGZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 14, 2024

Biden snaps at reporter.



Is this what they meant by Dark Brandon? pic.twitter.com/xkDZwYua2o — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 14, 2024

He’s an angry dementia patient — Nina. (@karma_collette) September 14, 2024

Biden has always been a little prick and a half-wit. — 🇺🇸 William Byrne ☘️ (@StanfordSOE) September 14, 2024

Alzheimer’s is a horrible disease.



Couldn’t have happened to a nicer man! — Tom (@t462819104) September 14, 2024

Looks like Kamala's rubbing off on him 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ss7fv9syIP — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 14, 2024

Or Ross Perot. "Can I finish?"

He's done with the handlers 😂 — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) September 14, 2024

Somebody missed their nap. 😂 — Sharon Palmer (@SharPalm1918) September 14, 2024

Was this between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when Biden's dependably engaged?

I think that's what they mean by Sundowning Brandon — Joe Scaborough-Brazinski (parody) (@hackshiller) September 14, 2024

Speaking of his handlers, you can hear them in Robinson's video. "Thank you press, please go out the doors you came in, thank you."

