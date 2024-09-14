Progressive Sex Symbol Doug Emhoff Says Kamala Harris Has Become Bad*ss
'Kamala Harris' Silk Press Shines': USA Today Reports on Candidate's Hair
While Our Crime Goes Up, Check Out What Happened to Venezuela Now That...
After Driving Divisive Narratives for YEARS, the NYT Is Shocked to Learn of...
Donald Trump, JD Vance Revealed as Hitler-Loving Nazis Again
CNN, Joy Reid, Other MSNBC Pundits Claim Donald Trump’s ‘Abdul’ Doesn’t Exist
SERIOUSLY?! Guess Where Tim Walz Wants Supporters to Make the Case for Voting...
Drew Barrymore Calls Kamala Harris Interview the 'Scariest' Conversation She's Done (Guess...
This Is a Form of CENSORSHIP: Mainstream Critics Continue Ignoring Matt Walsh's 'Am...
Harry Sisson Will Box You If You Can Prove He’s Paid by the...
We Regret to Inform You Kamala Harris LIED AGAIN: She's Coming for Your...
MALICIOUS HARM: IRS Whistleblowers File $20 MILLION Defamation Lawsuit Against Hunter Bide...
Thing That's Totally Not Happening Happened AGAIN: Oregon DMV 'Accidentally' Registers Ill...
USA Today Says Doug Emhoff Embodies (and Redefines) Masculinity

President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Again

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Occasionally we are reminded that Joe Biden is still president. On Friday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Biden at the White House to talk about a number of subjects, including the idea of Ukraine firing American and British long-range missiles into Russia. Brit Tommy Robinson is anti-immigrant and persona non grata in the U.K. and much of Europe and you shouldn't listen to him, but we thought he summed up the meeting quite well.

Advertisement

Perhaps because he was busy talking about starting World War III, Biden was a little prickly when the press started trying to ask questions:

Recommended

Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence' Sparks Twitter FUR-Y
justmindy
Advertisement

Or Ross Perot. "Can I finish?"

Was this between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when Biden's dependably engaged?

Speaking of his handlers, you can hear them in Robinson's video. "Thank you press, please go out the doors you came in, thank you."

***

Tags: JOE BIDEN PRESS UKRAINE UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence' Sparks Twitter FUR-Y
justmindy
Donald Trump, JD Vance Revealed as Hitler-Loving Nazis Again
Brett T.
CNN, Joy Reid, Other MSNBC Pundits Claim Donald Trump’s ‘Abdul’ Doesn’t Exist
Brett T.
While Our Crime Goes Up, Check Out What Happened to Venezuela Now That They've Sent Their Criminals Here
Amy Curtis
Drew Barrymore Calls Kamala Harris Interview the 'Scariest' Conversation She's Done (Guess WHY)
Amy Curtis
After Driving Divisive Narratives for YEARS, the NYT Is Shocked to Learn of Political Rifts in Families
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pass the PAW-PCORN as Christopher Rufo's Very PURR-SUASIVE 'Cat Eating Evidence' Sparks Twitter FUR-Y justmindy
Advertisement