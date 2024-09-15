YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

We've been following closely the developments from Florida, where it appears former President Donald Trump was the target of a second failed assassination attempt.
Kamala Harris was brief on the situation and issued a post about it:
I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024
X users wasted no time reminding the Vice President who is to blame for not one, but two assassination attempts on Donald Trump:
You called him a threat to democracy and a day 1 dictator. You own this.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2024
She does.
You own this. Your violent rhetoric inspired this. Own it.— captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) September 15, 2024
When you spend months calling your opponent an existential threat to freedom, someone is going to act on it.
And now they have.
TWICE.
Your rhetoric is creating a harmful environment for Donald Trump.— One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) September 15, 2024
This was the same Left that was blaming Trump and Vance for bomb threats in Ohio, remember.
You'll say this and then go back to calling him a "threat to Democracy" or "the next Hitler"— George (@BehizyTweets) September 15, 2024
You people are evil
Absolutely evil.
You’re glad a dictator and threat to democracy is safe?— Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 15, 2024
Yeah you’re full of crap
We all see through you
We all see right through her.
"I am glad Orange Hitler is safe." https://t.co/nwfzdMrIbw— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2024
Sums it up.
The most insincere tweet ever. https://t.co/6VwfAkwgZw— American Prometheus 🟦 (@daniopp) September 15, 2024
Notice the passive language she uses: 'gunshots fired near' Trump as if he were spending the day at the shooting range.
Someone -- armed with a gun -- tried to assassinate him. Again.
“Violence has no place” is about the tamest, most corporate answer you could possibly give. This is the second time your party has inspired an attempted assassination on your political opponent in 2 months. On this average, we will get one more before E-Day. https://t.co/tWaVMm7Nqr— Bruce Schlesman (@BruceSchlesman) September 15, 2024
Scary, scary thought.
Why would she be “glad” that he’s safe?— Clayton Keirns (@CKeirns) September 15, 2024
This week in a debate in front of millions of Americans, she compared him and his supporters to neo-N*zis. She also falsely claimed he called for a “bloodbath” if he lost.
Why would she want a “monster” like that to be safe? https://t.co/wP8W2PLhDZ
Someone in the media should ask her this question.
Kamala says people shouldn't shoot at literally Hitler https://t.co/R1Pp2CmFmk— Josh Parks (@joshwparks) September 15, 2024
You can't spend years calling your opponent the embodiment of human evil and be surprised when someone tries to eliminate that evil.
She's a vile, vile person and unfit for office.
