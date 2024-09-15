YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

Alexander Vindman's Contemptible Shrew of a Wife Begs for Attention Mocking Trump Assassin...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:15 PM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo

We've been following closely the developments from Florida, where it appears former President Donald Trump was the target of a second failed assassination attempt.

Kamala Harris was brief on the situation and issued a post about it:

X users wasted no time reminding the Vice President who is to blame for not one, but two assassination attempts on Donald Trump:

She does.

When you spend months calling your opponent an existential threat to freedom, someone is going to act on it.

And now they have.

TWICE.

This was the same Left that was blaming Trump and Vance for bomb threats in Ohio, remember.

Absolutely evil.

We all see right through her.

Sums it up.

Notice the passive language she uses: 'gunshots fired near' Trump as if he were spending the day at the shooting range.

Someone -- armed with a gun -- tried to assassinate him. Again.

Scary, scary thought.

Someone in the media should ask her this question.

You can't spend years calling your opponent the embodiment of human evil and be surprised when someone tries to eliminate that evil.

She's a vile, vile person and unfit for office.

