YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

We've been following closely the developments from Florida, where it appears former President Donald Trump was the target of a second failed assassination attempt.

Kamala Harris was brief on the situation and issued a post about it:

I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 15, 2024

X users wasted no time reminding the Vice President who is to blame for not one, but two assassination attempts on Donald Trump:

You called him a threat to democracy and a day 1 dictator. You own this. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 15, 2024

She does.

You own this. Your violent rhetoric inspired this. Own it. — captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) September 15, 2024

When you spend months calling your opponent an existential threat to freedom, someone is going to act on it.

And now they have.

TWICE.

Your rhetoric is creating a harmful environment for Donald Trump. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) September 15, 2024

This was the same Left that was blaming Trump and Vance for bomb threats in Ohio, remember.

You'll say this and then go back to calling him a "threat to Democracy" or "the next Hitler"



You people are evil — George (@BehizyTweets) September 15, 2024

Absolutely evil.

You’re glad a dictator and threat to democracy is safe?



Yeah you’re full of crap



We all see through you — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 15, 2024

We all see right through her.

"I am glad Orange Hitler is safe." https://t.co/nwfzdMrIbw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 15, 2024

Sums it up.

The most insincere tweet ever. https://t.co/6VwfAkwgZw — American Prometheus 🟦 (@daniopp) September 15, 2024

Notice the passive language she uses: 'gunshots fired near' Trump as if he were spending the day at the shooting range.

Someone -- armed with a gun -- tried to assassinate him. Again.

“Violence has no place” is about the tamest, most corporate answer you could possibly give. This is the second time your party has inspired an attempted assassination on your political opponent in 2 months. On this average, we will get one more before E-Day. https://t.co/tWaVMm7Nqr — Bruce Schlesman (@BruceSchlesman) September 15, 2024

Scary, scary thought.

Why would she be “glad” that he’s safe?



This week in a debate in front of millions of Americans, she compared him and his supporters to neo-N*zis. She also falsely claimed he called for a “bloodbath” if he lost.



Why would she want a “monster” like that to be safe? https://t.co/wP8W2PLhDZ — Clayton Keirns (@CKeirns) September 15, 2024

Someone in the media should ask her this question.

Kamala says people shouldn't shoot at literally Hitler https://t.co/R1Pp2CmFmk — Josh Parks (@joshwparks) September 15, 2024

You can't spend years calling your opponent the embodiment of human evil and be surprised when someone tries to eliminate that evil.

She's a vile, vile person and unfit for office.