Secret Service Exchanged Gunfire With Man at Trump's Florida Golf Club; CNN Confirms Trump Was Target

A short while ago, we told you about a shooting in the 'vicinity' of Trump at his golf course in Florida.

Whenever there is breaking news, the situation is very fluid for the first 24-36 hours, and that's no different here. But this update from The New York Post seems to indicate this may have been another attempt on Donald Trump's life:

Trump taken to safety after Secret Service opens fire on man with possible gun at his Palm Beach golf club https://t.co/fWpOl6s3w9 pic.twitter.com/QQQb3NjXQ0 — New York Post (@nypost) September 15, 2024

Here's what they write:

Donald Trump was taken to safety by the Secret Service after agents opened fire on a man who was spotted with what may have been a gun while the former president was on the links, according to law enforcement sources. Sources said the Secret Service spotted a suspicious individual on the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach, and opened fire when agents saw what appeared to be the barrel of a gun. It’s not clear whether the man was on the course or near it. An agent opened fire, shooting multiple times.

The man was later arrested by local police.

Speaking of, a heavy law enforcement presence remains near the golf club:

The scene at Trump Golf Course in WPB after shots were fired. Heavy police presence and road closures.



Shots were reportedly fired in the vicinity of Trump while he was playing golf. Trump is safe. pic.twitter.com/t9KC7LH8Fm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2024

Thank goodness the Secret Service did their jobs.

Breaking from @KristenhCNN and @JohnMillerCNN: "Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar on the matter." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 15, 2024

Another assassination attempt.

Miller: "The Secret Service identified the direction" of the shots "and returned fire at that gunman, who fled. Witnesses were able to provide a description of an individual and a vehicle. We are told that a vehicle that is close to that description has been stopped" by police. pic.twitter.com/f37vlRNK3h — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 15, 2024

Wow.

>> @JohnMillerCNN: All this info is preliminary. But "in the area of the shooting, sources say they recovered a backpack and a semi-automatic rifle... and a GoPro camera." The camera suggests "that this individual may have wanted to record himself in the first person." pic.twitter.com/ACliktYvHg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 15, 2024

We have no words.

Just wow.

There will undoubtedly be more developments over the next several hours and days. We will keep you updated.