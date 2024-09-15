Alexander Vindman's Contemptible Shrew of a Wife Begs for Attention Mocking Trump Assassin...
Secret Service Exchanged Gunfire With Man at Trump's Florida Golf Club; CNN Confirms Trump Was Target

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:45 PM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A short while ago, we told you about a shooting in the 'vicinity' of Trump at his golf course in Florida.

Whenever there is breaking news, the situation is very fluid for the first 24-36 hours, and that's no different here. But this update from The New York Post seems to indicate this may have been another attempt on Donald Trump's life:

Here's what they write:

Donald Trump was taken to safety by the Secret Service after agents opened fire on a man who was spotted with what may have been a gun while the former president was on the links, according to law enforcement sources.

Sources said the Secret Service spotted a suspicious individual on the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach, and opened fire when agents saw what appeared to be the barrel of a gun.

It’s not clear whether the man was on the course or near it.

An agent opened fire, shooting multiple times.

The man was later arrested by local police.

Speaking of, a heavy law enforcement presence remains near the golf club:

Thank goodness the Secret Service did their jobs.

YOU OWN THIS: Kamala Harris Gets WRECKED Following Second Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump
Amy Curtis
Another assassination attempt.

Wow.

We have no words.

Just wow.

There will undoubtedly be more developments over the next several hours and days. We will keep you updated.

