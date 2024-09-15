BREAKING: Shots Fired at Florida Golf Course in 'Vicinity' of Trump, Campaign Says Trump Is Safe (UPDATE)

UPDATE BELOW

This news is all over X and details are thin at the moment, but it appears shots were fired 'in the vicinity' of former President Donald Trump today at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, where Trump was golfing this morning.

The Trump campaign issued a statement:

BREAKING: Trump avoids “gunshots in his vicinity”



“President Trump is safe…” pic.twitter.com/hSIQnbo2by — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 15, 2024

We're not sure yet if this was directed at the former president or crime in the vicinity of the former president.

No confirm on this so take it with a grain of salt, but hearing from Palm Beach LE sources that there was possibly another attempt on Trump’s life at the WPB course.



Trump is fine.



Suspect reportedly fled. Weapon found in bushes.



Again, not confirmed. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 15, 2024

Absolutely taking this with a grain of salt until all the details are known and confirmed.

Breaking: Multiple shots fired at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach where the former president is golfing today



“President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," per Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications Director — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) September 15, 2024

Very scary considering what happened in July.

JUST IN: Gunshots have been fired in the "vicinity" of Donald Trump according to his campaign who says he is safe.



"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," said Steven Cheung, Trump Campaign Communications.



Trump was golfing… pic.twitter.com/oTPz9hjPwE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 15, 2024

And initial reports a weapon was found:

Sounds like an AK-47 was found in the bushes. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 15, 2024

Waiting on confirmation of this, too.

Shots were just fired at Trump international golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Trump was there golfing.



An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes and the suspect fled over a nearby wall, per a source in Florida law enforcement. — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 15, 2024

And, allegedly, an arrest has been made:

Per my source, the suspect has been arrested in Martin County.



White male. — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 15, 2024

Here's more

Shooting reported at Donald Trump’s golf club as former president was leaving https://t.co/bFdY0Ecnj1 pic.twitter.com/KcPFgG53wa — New York Post (@nypost) September 15, 2024

The New York Post reports:

Two people exchanged gunfire outside of Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach. The shooters were targeting each other, and the gunfire was not targeting Trump, the sources said.

So it appears this may have been unrelated to Trump, but as this is a developing story, we'll keep you posted on updates.

UPDATE:

It appears, per The New York Post, the shooting was unrelated to Donald Trump.

Per @nypost: “Two people exchanged gunfire outside of Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach. The shooters were targeting each other, and the gunfire was not targeting Trump, the sources said.” — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 15, 2024

Trump was placed in a 'hard room' for his safety:

UPDATE: The suspect has been arrested in Martin County and is a white male per my law enforcement source.



Trump was put in a hard room after shots rang out for his protection. https://t.co/3esNB3M7YS — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 15, 2024

We'll update again as warranted.