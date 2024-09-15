WATCH: Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Gets NUKED From Orbit Over Lie About Troops in...
RFK Jr. Supporters Point and LAUGH at Keith Ellison In Full MELTDOWN Mode...
Gwen Walz Shows Her TRUE Crazy Colors - If You Thought Tim Was...
JD Vance Dishes Out EPIC Ratio on Krystal Ball's 'ARGLE BARGLE RAR Neo-Nazi...
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Chris Murphy's Lie-Filled 'Daily Reminder' About Trump/JD Vance Goes SPECTA...
Holy Hell-MUSTA-Frozen-Over, Batman! CNN Fact-Checks TF out of Kamala's Attacks on Trump a...
FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth...
NOT a Great Look, KAMALA! Working Class/Poor Democrats BLAST Kamala for Keeping Them...
Tim Walz DRAGGED Hilariously for SUPER-GENIUS Plan to Nag People at the Grocery...
She's Not Fooling ANYONE: Kamala Using Her FAKEST Accent Yet at Black Caucus...
WOW: Kamala REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Video of Her So-Called 'Middle Class'...
Susan Glasser Announces New Podcast, ‘Triggering Trump’; No Correction, Though
WATCH: Pope Francis Says This Election Is About Choosing the Lesser of Two...
President Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter Again

BREAKING: Shots Fired at Florida Golf Course in 'Vicinity' of Trump, Campaign Says Trump Is Safe (UPDATE)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:45 PM on September 15, 2024
Townhall Media

UPDATE BELOW

This news is all over X and details are thin at the moment, but it appears shots were fired 'in the vicinity' of former President Donald Trump today at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, where Trump was golfing this morning.

Advertisement

The Trump campaign issued a statement:

We're not sure yet if this was directed at the former president or crime in the vicinity of the former president.

Absolutely taking this with a grain of salt until all the details are known and confirmed.

Very scary considering what happened in July.

Recommended

WATCH: Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Gets NUKED From Orbit Over Lie About Troops in Combat Zones
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And initial reports a weapon was found:

Waiting on confirmation of this, too.

And, allegedly, an arrest has been made:

Here's more

The New York Post reports:

Two people exchanged gunfire outside of Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach. The shooters were targeting each other, and the gunfire was not targeting Trump, the sources said.

So it appears this may have been unrelated to Trump, but as this is a developing story, we'll keep you posted on updates.

UPDATE:

It appears, per The New York Post, the shooting was unrelated to Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Trump was placed in a 'hard room' for his safety:

We'll update again as warranted.

Tags: BREAKING NEWS DONALD TRUMP SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Gets NUKED From Orbit Over Lie About Troops in Combat Zones
Amy Curtis
FATALITY! JD Vance Takes ZERO Prisoners OWNING Dana Bash During Back and Forth on Springfield, OH (Watch)
Sam J.
RFK Jr. Supporters Point and LAUGH at Keith Ellison In Full MELTDOWN Mode Over Kamala Harris Internals
Sam J.
JD Vance Dishes Out EPIC Ratio on Krystal Ball's 'ARGLE BARGLE RAR Neo-Nazi Republicans' Post and BAHAHA
Sam J.
WOW: Kamala REALLY Hopes Nobody Sees THIS Video of Her So-Called 'Middle Class' Neighborhood (Watch)
Sam J.
LA-HOO-ZA-HER! Chris Murphy's Lie-Filled 'Daily Reminder' About Trump/JD Vance Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Gets NUKED From Orbit Over Lie About Troops in Combat Zones Amy Curtis
Advertisement