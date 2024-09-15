You Scared, Fauxcahontas? Elizabeth Warren Warns of 'Profoundly Serious Consequences' If Trump Wins

The Democrats are so scared of Trump. Part of it is purely performative: they're not really afraid of Trump (we did make it through his first term just find, mind you). The other part is they really, really don't want to lose their power.

So when Elizabeth Warren warns about the 'profoundly serious consequences' of Donald Trump winning in November, the best thing to do is point and laugh.

Senator Elizabeth Warren warns of "profoundly serious consequences" of a Donald Trump victory https://t.co/OH9bCnCiMm — The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2024

What does The Hill say? Well:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) warned of “profoundly serious consequences” if former President Trump wins the upcoming election. Warren, in an op-ed published Saturday in The New York Times, criticized Trump for his non-answer to a question about repealing the Affordable Care Act during this week’s presidential debate. “After ducking and weaving, he came up with: ‘I have concepts of a plan.’ Uh, that’s not a plan,” Warren wrote. The Massachusetts senator said plans are important because they test ideas and the people advancing them. Plans reveal what, and who, candidates care about, she argued. “And in a presidential race, if either party’s nominee is asked about his or her plans for something as fundamental as health care, voters should get a straight answer,” Warren wrote.

Hey, Lizzy: When has Kamala Harris ever answered an actual question?

That’s probably why millions of people want to vote for him. — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) September 15, 2024

If there are consequences for people like Warren? Absolutely.

A lot of people are looking forward to that part. — Eric (@indminded135) September 15, 2024

YUP.

Do idiots not realize that we heard this before the last time he was in office? Theyre just regurgitating the same playbook. “Dictator on day one, start WWIII, ban abortion, imprison political opponents, etc. none of it happened except no wars and banging economy until COVID — Artactx (@Artactx) September 15, 2024

They think we have the collective memory of a goldfish.

Anything like his first term Ms. Warren? — John_from small town NH (@JDem526) September 15, 2024

We all remember his first term.

The numbers are not on Kamala's side.

I am so sick of listening to the Democrats and they’re outlandish comments. It’s just getting bizarre. https://t.co/qM3au39jkU — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 15, 2024

It sure is.