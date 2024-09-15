You Scared, Fauxcahontas? Elizabeth Warren Warns of 'Profoundly Serious Consequences' If Trump Wins

Now That He's Been Shot at AGAIN, Here Is Some of the MOST...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 15, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democrats are so scared of Trump. Part of it is purely performative: they're not really afraid of Trump (we did make it through his first term just find, mind you). The other part is they really, really don't want to lose their power.

So when Elizabeth Warren warns about the 'profoundly serious consequences' of Donald Trump winning in November, the best thing to do is point and laugh.

What does The Hill say? Well:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) warned of “profoundly serious consequences” if former President Trump wins the upcoming election.

Warren, in an op-ed published Saturday in The New York Times, criticized Trump for his non-answer to a question about repealing the Affordable Care Act during this week’s presidential debate.

“After ducking and weaving, he came up with: ‘I have concepts of a plan.’ Uh, that’s not a plan,” Warren wrote.

The Massachusetts senator said plans are important because they test ideas and the people advancing them. Plans reveal what, and who, candidates care about, she argued.

“And in a presidential race, if either party’s nominee is asked about his or her plans for something as fundamental as health care, voters should get a straight answer,” Warren wrote.

Hey, Lizzy: When has Kamala Harris ever answered an actual question?

If there are consequences for people like Warren? Absolutely.

YUP.

They think we have the collective memory of a goldfish.

We all remember his first term.

The numbers are not on Kamala's side.

It sure is.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP ELIZABETH WARREN THE HILL 2024 ELECTION

