Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten by Reality

It's amazing how easily the media and anti-Trump folks lie to push their narrative. Especially when they like to portray themselves as defenders of norms, decency, and truth.

Here's Sam Stein, of the Bulwark (ha ha ha) and MSNBC (ha ha ha ha ha ha ha) doing just that to attack J.D. Vance after Vance obliterated CNN's Dana Bash on television earlier today.

JD Vance acknowledges the cat and dog stories are urban legends and then rationalizes it (via CNN): “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that's what I'm going to do." — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 15, 2024

This is a straight up lie, and X users wasted no time calling Stein out for it:

That’s not what he said. Why are you lying? pic.twitter.com/4k9IcP1ADS — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 15, 2024

Because ORANGE MAN BAD or something.

Creating a story as in a media focus. @JDVance says it right there in the interview, you slobbering regime propagandist. https://t.co/ttmboPPoNE — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) September 15, 2024

He really is a slobbering propagandist.

Well that’s mighty dishonest of you, especially while you claim the moral high ground

pic.twitter.com/4Ykldw7UJW — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 15, 2024

You'd think the people who insist they're morally and intellectually superior to Trump could tell the truth and win that way.

But they never do.

Wonder why.

Yeah that’s not at all what he said lol — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) September 15, 2024

Stein knows this.

Sam here is literally making up what Vance said, but people like @JonahDispatch & @jpodhoretz are letting dishonest people like him turn this into another “very fine people” moment. https://t.co/DhPlZ3dMDS pic.twitter.com/EYCjG0Fwi0 — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) September 15, 2024

Because they'll stop at nothing to stop Trump.

Dirtbag journalists are once again lying about what JD Vance said. He did not say that he "created" the cats and dogs story out of thin air. He called out the media for refusing to cover the problems happening in Springfield until he and President Trump made it a story. https://t.co/nqzAiABhsF pic.twitter.com/jfFfuzuzrJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 15, 2024

All they do is lie.

There is no way to spin this tweet as anything other than a bald lie



Vance did not say the stories are urban legends, he said "It comes from first hand accounts from my constituents. I say we're 'creating a story' meaning we're creating the American media focusing on it" https://t.co/uRxHtl8QK4 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) September 15, 2024

You don't despise the media enough.

Pathetic mischaracterization of what he said@JDVance called out the media for refusing to cover stories damaging to Dems until he & Donald Trump created the news stories

Not created the basis for the stories



But you go on being a hack https://t.co/KtRN51IMgR — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) September 15, 2024

It's what Sam does best.

Even Vance responded to Stein's dishonesty:

A dishonest smear.



I didn't invent constituents complaining about this. We did help create the media focus on their complaints. https://t.co/0JfZrZ0fR4 pic.twitter.com/imEd3mPbkK — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 15, 2024

Because the media were content to ignore Springfield in order to help Kamala Harris.

Now they can't ignore it.