Bulwark BLOWHARD Sam Stein Lies Through His Teeth About J.D. Vance, Gets Bitten by Reality

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on September 15, 2024
Townhall Media

It's amazing how easily the media and anti-Trump folks lie to push their narrative. Especially when they like to portray themselves as defenders of norms, decency, and truth.

Here's Sam Stein, of the Bulwark (ha ha ha) and MSNBC (ha ha ha ha ha ha ha) doing just that to attack J.D. Vance after Vance obliterated CNN's Dana Bash on television earlier today.

This is a straight up lie, and X users wasted no time calling Stein out for it:

Because ORANGE MAN BAD or something.

He really is a slobbering propagandist.

You'd think the people who insist they're morally and intellectually superior to Trump could tell the truth and win that way.

But they never do.

Wonder why.

Stein knows this.

Because they'll stop at nothing to stop Trump.

All they do is lie.

You don't despise the media enough.

It's what Sam does best.

Even Vance responded to Stein's dishonesty:

Because the media were content to ignore Springfield in order to help Kamala Harris.

Now they can't ignore it.

