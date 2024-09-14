After Driving Divisive Narratives for YEARS, the NYT Is Shocked to Learn of...
While Our Crime Goes Up, Check Out What Happened to Venezuela Now That They've Sent Their Criminals Here

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on September 14, 2024
AP Photo/Fernando Llano

As Venezuelan gangs take over Aurora, Colorado and cause problems elsewhere, it's a friendly reminder that Biden-Harris have allowed this to happen.

They let Venezuela send their violent criminals here and the crime rate in the socialist nation has plummeted.

Wow.

Just. Wow.

He did. And they called him racist and a liar.

And it is up.

No one in political power is interested in doing so.

We agree.

A massive joke.

Close it immediately.

By design.

Tags: CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VENEZUELA

