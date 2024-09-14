While Our Crime Goes Up, Check Out What Happened to Venezuela Now That They've Sent Their Criminals Here

As Venezuelan gangs take over Aurora, Colorado and cause problems elsewhere, it's a friendly reminder that Biden-Harris have allowed this to happen.

They let Venezuela send their violent criminals here and the crime rate in the socialist nation has plummeted.

Advertisement

Venezuela literally emptied their jails and sent their gangs to us. It worked. pic.twitter.com/CV4UBkoDKU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 14, 2024

Wow.

Just. Wow.

Huh, didn't Trump warn us they were doing this?



It's almost like he was right about EVERYTHING!! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 14, 2024

He did. And they called him racist and a liar.

Violent crime is up in America and down in Venezuela. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 14, 2024

And it is up.

Venezuela’s actions, like releasing criminals into other countries, highlight the need for stronger border control and better vetting processes. It’s crucial we address these issues to protect our communities. — Robert Bird (@BobMacBobFace) September 14, 2024

No one in political power is interested in doing so.

I mean it’s hard to be mad when it’s smart. We have wide-open borders.



We can only be mad at our leadership for allowing it. — Joe Zykan (@JoeZykan) September 14, 2024

We agree.

Imagine what an absolute joke the US must look like to the Venezuelans and the rest of the world https://t.co/gavYIem0ne — Frank Underwood (@KirkLazrus41253) September 14, 2024

A massive joke.

Close it immediately.

Kamala welcomed them with open arms, and your tax dollars. So basically, she’s paying them to rape and pillage this country while you can’t afford groceries. https://t.co/oJK6xAvSUn — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) September 14, 2024

By design.