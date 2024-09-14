WATCH: Vice President Word Salad Explains to Press How She's Feeling About Pennsylvania (LOL WUT?)

She's so, so bad at this.

Watch as Kamala Harris gives an answer devoid of all meaning at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris can't say a single reason why Pennsylvania should vote for her: pic.twitter.com/3VacoGTijy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 13, 2024

'There are a lot of people in Pennsylvania.'

Thanks for clarifying that.

Kamala Harris is really this dumb. Just FYI. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 13, 2024

She speaks in platitudes.

No wonder voters said she comes across as inauthentic and insincere.

Kamala looks tired. And America is tired of her nonsense. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 13, 2024

She does look tired.

🚨 WORD SALAD ALERT 🚨



"I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard." pic.twitter.com/yjoWSqTljC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

She's the queen of word salads.

Huge body language tells, that she knows she is lying.



finger to under nose

looking down away

shaking her head "no"

and many MORE! https://t.co/ntN2Vy7DBy — Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) September 13, 2024

Yeah, we caught all of those, too.

She looks and sounds defeated. https://t.co/uZpJUnigIY — J. Canterbury (@jcant75) September 13, 2024

The DNC and the debate didn't give her a boost in the polls.

She has zero confidence. She knows she's losing badly. You can hear just how dispirited she is. 😂 https://t.co/72S0VX89m9 — Cynthia Holt (@Cynthia_Holt88) September 13, 2024

You know what might've helped? Picking Josh Shapiro as her running mate instead of Tim Walz.

But whatever.

Slay, Queen.

I bet the Democrats who replaced Biden with her are having buyers remorse. https://t.co/ujpP45PfHG — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) September 13, 2024

We have to wonder what the internal polls and conversations are like.

Probably not joyful, huh?