WATCH: Vice President Word Salad Explains to Press How She's Feeling About Pennsylvania (LOL WUT?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

She's so, so bad at this.

Watch as Kamala Harris gives an answer devoid of all meaning at a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

'There are a lot of people in Pennsylvania.'

Thanks for clarifying that.

She speaks in platitudes.

No wonder voters said she comes across as inauthentic and insincere.

She does look tired.

She's the queen of word salads.

Yeah, we caught all of those, too.

The DNC and the debate didn't give her a boost in the polls.

You know what might've helped? Picking Josh Shapiro as her running mate instead of Tim Walz.

But whatever.

Slay, Queen.

We have to wonder what the internal polls and conversations are like.

Probably not joyful, huh?

