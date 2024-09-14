After Driving Divisive Narratives for YEARS, the NYT Is Shocked to Learn of Political Rifts in Families

No one has done more to divide the nation than the media. Ever the dutiful propagandists for the Democratic Party, they have no problem calling the Right-leaning half of Americans racists/bigots/homophobes for daring to disagree with the Left.

They help the Biden administration publish 'How to Talk to Your MAGA Uncle' pamphlets around Thanksgiving (hint: your MAGA uncle is a moron and a bigot who just doesn't get it), and push the Democratic Party agenda without shame or consequence.

So when they act like partisan rifts in families is a shocking revelation, they deserve all the mockery and scorn.

The political differences between Tim Walz and his brother, who has spoken out about the split between them, reflect the rifts that have divided many American families. https://t.co/7YEsgbL74M — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 14, 2024

It happened to Tim Walz and his brother Jeff!

Tim is just like the rest of us!

In recent days, his brother Jeff Walz has spoken out on social media and in an interview with the right-leaning outlet NewsNation about the rift between them, noting that he is “100% opposed” to Tim Walz’s political ideology. “The stories I could tell,” Jeff Walz said in a recent Facebook post about his brother. “Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.” In another, he said he had “thought hard” about getting on stage and endorsing former President Donald J. Trump, to whom he donated $20 in 2016. “I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it,” he wrote. The divide between the Walz brothers is not the only political rift among the families at the top of the ticket in the 2024 election. Mr. Trump sued his niece Mary Trump, a vocal critic of his politics, after she turned over his confidential tax returns to The New York Times. Ms. Trump’s second memoir, which describes toxicity and dysfunction in their family, was released Tuesday.

Mary Trump got two book deals out of her hatred for the former president.

We're guessing CNN won't be calling Jeff Walz any time soon.

They wanted us divided.

So no book deal for the brother? Because if that was Trump’s brother y’all would make sure we all knew his name and story. — Satanás (@smejk70030) September 14, 2024

Trump's brother would have a show on MSNBC by now.

Imagine already being the last pick for VP because nobody else wanted the job, AND your whole family wants your opponent to win lmao — Tom Dong (@megadongs) September 14, 2024

It's gotta sting, no?

If you can’t unite your family how can you hope to help unite a nation? — Warren T. Carrigan (@WarrenCarrigan) September 14, 2024

Joy! Vibes!

So no interviews with him on MSNBC or CNN? — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) September 14, 2024

We're gonna guess no.

In other words, his brother will not be appearing on CNN or MSNBC. https://t.co/zARmxQMB6B — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2024

Nope.

The media are wholly disinterested in what Jeff Walz may have to say about his brother. Who wants to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.