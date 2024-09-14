While Our Crime Goes Up, Check Out What Happened to Venezuela Now That...
After Driving Divisive Narratives for YEARS, the NYT Is Shocked to Learn of Political Rifts in Families

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 14, 2024
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher, File

No one has done more to divide the nation than the media. Ever the dutiful propagandists for the Democratic Party, they have no problem calling the Right-leaning half of Americans racists/bigots/homophobes for daring to disagree with the Left.

They help the Biden administration publish 'How to Talk to Your MAGA Uncle' pamphlets around Thanksgiving (hint: your MAGA uncle is a moron and a bigot who just doesn't get it), and push the Democratic Party agenda without shame or consequence.

So when they act like partisan rifts in families is a shocking revelation, they deserve all the mockery and scorn.

It happened to Tim Walz and his brother Jeff! 

Tim is just like the rest of us!

In recent days, his brother Jeff Walz has spoken out on social media and in an interview with the right-leaning outlet NewsNation about the rift between them, noting that he is “100% opposed” to Tim Walz’s political ideology.

“The stories I could tell,” Jeff Walz said in a recent Facebook post about his brother. “Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future.” In another, he said he had “thought hard” about getting on stage and endorsing former President Donald J. Trump, to whom he donated $20 in 2016.

“I’m torn between that and just keeping my family out of it,” he wrote.

The divide between the Walz brothers is not the only political rift among the families at the top of the ticket in the 2024 election. Mr. Trump sued his niece Mary Trump, a vocal critic of his politics, after she turned over his confidential tax returns to The New York Times. Ms. Trump’s second memoir, which describes toxicity and dysfunction in their family, was released Tuesday.

Mary Trump got two book deals out of her hatred for the former president.

We're guessing CNN won't be calling Jeff Walz any time soon.

They wanted us divided.

Trump's brother would have a show on MSNBC by now.

It's gotta sting, no?

Joy! Vibes!

We're gonna guess no.

Nope.

The media are wholly disinterested in what Jeff Walz may have to say about his brother. Who wants to be a heartbeat away from the presidency.

