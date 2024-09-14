Drew Barrymore Calls Kamala Harris Interview the 'Scariest' Conversation She's Done (Guess WHY)

While Our Crime Goes Up, Check Out What Happened to Venezuela Now That...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 14, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Earlier this year, actress turned TV talk show host Drew Barrymore interviewed Kamala Harris. That was the interview where Barrymore said we needed Kamala to be the 'Mamela' of the country.

Spoiler alert: we do not.

We're gonna need a moment to recover from the cringe.

Anyway, Drew is now talking about that interview, calling it the 'scariest' ones she's done:

More from Fox News (emphasis added):

Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore recently opened up about the viral interview she did with Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this year, calling it the "scariest conversation I’ve done."

Barrymore made the comments during a Paley Center for Media event on Monday, telling the audience how, ahead of the April interview with Harris in which she called her "Momala," she was so worried about messing up the interview and making Harris look bad.

"All I kept thinking was, if you do one thing to screw up this woman’s path — and you are the clown to do it — and if you do one thing that makes her look bad, or becomes a gap…" she recounted, before describing doing interviews as "such an art."

This writer likes Drew Barrymore. 'Never Been Kissed' is one of her favorite movies, as is 'Ever After' (a retelling of 'Cinderella'). But this is just absurd.

Drew is a daytime TV talk show host. Kamala Harris is the Vice President of the United States. If Drew can derail Kamala's political career with a friendly interview on daytime TV, maybe Kamala needs a new job.

Also, it kind of speaks volumes about the Left, no? Drew almost sounds afraid of what they'd have done if she made Kamala look bad.

So. Much. Joy!

The Left in general sees government as mommy and daddy.

Kamala is terrible at interviews. Even ones with friendly outlets.

No one has to make Kamala look bad; she does that well enough on her own.

We've seen what Kamala's presidency would look like, and that's terrifying.

Tags: 2024 INTERVIEW KAMALA HARRIS MOM TV VICE PRESIDENT

