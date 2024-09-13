FINALLY Some Justice: Rotherham Grooming Gang Get 106 Years in Prison (It Only Took Two Decades, Though)

What a difference a day makes.

Yesterday, this writer told you how discussing the Rotherham grooming gangs got her X post censored in the EU for 'illegal speech.'

Today, after two decades, some of the Rotherham rapists were finally sentenced to a collective total of 106 years in prison.

Rotherham grooming gang who plied girls as young as 11 with drugs and alcohol before raping them are jailed for a total of 106 years https://t.co/wPnzq0WCEZ pic.twitter.com/9EjUYNd6UG — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 13, 2024

These crimes took place in the early 2000s.

More from The Daily Mail:

Seven men who committed a string of child sex abuse offences against two teenage girls in Rotherham have been jailed for a total of 106 years. The men were all convicted in June, after a nine-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which was the result of an investigation by the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood. The victims, who were aged between 11 and 16 at the time of the offences were both in care. They were groomed and often plied with alcohol or cannabis before being raped or assaulted.

Absolutely disgusting.

At the time, authorities ignored the grooming gangs for fear of being branded as 'racists', while 1,400 children were victimized. The only think shockings is that they got any prison time at all, because the U.K. prefers to jail people who post memes to Facebook instead of rapists.

What’s the common denominator here? Any idea? — Laura Rosen Cohen 🪬 🪬 🪬 (@LauraRosenCohen) September 13, 2024

Pointing this out is a hate crime in Europe.

Should be deported along with their families. — Shrodingers Borderline Normal (@JeremyCordite) September 13, 2024

Yep.

They ain’t worried, they know #KeirStarmer @Keir_Starmer will let them out after a few weeks. — Facts and truth (@factstruth1234) September 13, 2024

Gotta open up jail cells for the real criminals after all: people who say mean things.

I can guarantee everyone of these men will have dual passports, Why not remove there UK passport and send them back to probably Pakistan. And before anybody says I'm not far right. — Mark (@markfaulkner67) September 13, 2024

This should be neither a Left nor Right position.

Still not one word about it on the @BBC Homepage.



What the hell is going on?#TwoTierMedia https://t.co/M39OwbjqsJ — Cynthior 🇺🇦🗽🎗️ (@Cynthior1) September 13, 2024

If you ignore the problem, it doesn't exist.

Pity nobody listened to @MarkSteynOnline when he talked about rape jihad decades ago. https://t.co/E3Qiec21HW — Laura Rosen Cohen 🪬 🪬 🪬 (@LauraRosenCohen) September 13, 2024

This was going on since the early 2000s. And it took years to get justice for the victims.

That`s very lenient @Iromg when you can now get 2 years for shouting at a police dog or walking along the cracks in the pavement https://t.co/K3qfMyF1eH — Sean Buckley 🇬🇧 (@seangbuckley) September 13, 2024

As we said, the U.K. authorities have their priorities.

NOT LONG ENOUGH https://t.co/rRcne5EGDO — Mark Underwood (@markunderwood9) September 13, 2024

Nope.

Not nearly long enough.

The timing of this news is really is a *chef's kiss* after the email this writer received yesterday. Guess she was right after all.