FINALLY Some Justice: Rotherham Grooming Gang Get 106 Years in Prison (It Only Took Two Decades, Though)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on September 13, 2024
ImgFlip

What a difference a day makes.

Yesterday, this writer told you how discussing the Rotherham grooming gangs got her X post censored in the EU for 'illegal speech.'

Today, after two decades, some of the Rotherham rapists were finally sentenced to a collective total of 106 years in prison.

These crimes took place in the early 2000s.

More from The Daily Mail:

Seven men who committed a string of child sex abuse offences against two teenage girls in Rotherham have been jailed for a total of 106 years.

The men were all convicted in June, after a nine-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court, which was the result of an investigation by the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood.

The victims, who were aged between 11 and 16 at the time of the offences were both in care. They were groomed and often plied with alcohol or cannabis before being raped or assaulted.

Absolutely disgusting.

At the time, authorities ignored the grooming gangs for fear of being branded as 'racists', while 1,400 children were victimized. The only think shockings is that they got any prison time at all, because the U.K. prefers to jail people who post memes to Facebook instead of rapists.

Pointing this out is a hate crime in Europe.

Yep.

Gotta open up jail cells for the real criminals after all: people who say mean things.

This should be neither a Left nor Right position.

If you ignore the problem, it doesn't exist.

This was going on since the early 2000s. And it took years to get justice for the victims.

As we said, the U.K. authorities have their priorities.

Nope.

Not nearly long enough.

The timing of this news is really is a *chef's kiss* after the email this writer received yesterday. Guess she was right after all.

Tags: JUSTICE PRISON RAPE RAPE CULTURE U.K. UNITED KINGDOM

