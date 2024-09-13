After Lying to Our Faces for Years, ABC News Swears They Didn't Help...
In His Typical Hypocritical Style, Joe Biden Caught Saying the Very Thing He...
Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: His Remarks to Kids in...
An Officer and a Gentleman: Deon Joseph
Jamie Raskin Upset the Constitution's Preventing Dems From Perpetual Power Over Everybody
FINALLY Some Justice: Rotherham Grooming Gang Get 106 Years in Prison (It Only...
THEY LIED: New DOJ Crime Victimization Report Shows Kamala Harris and ABC News...
GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA...
NYTs Fact-Check on Trump's 'Wildest Sounding Attack Line' About Harris Evolves to 'Basical...
Matt Walsh MOCKS Un-Glitter-Glued Lefty Movie Employees Trying to Keep People from Seeing...
Morgan J. Freeman Challenges Megyn Kelly to Name 1 THING ABC Should've Fact-Checked...
Riley Gaines Takes Journo APART for SEXIST Dig at Solheim Cup Female Athletes;...
Peter Doocy Couldn't Help but Notice This Mixed Messaging at Kamala Harris' Rally
I Made a Bunch of Anti-Religion Haters in Chris Hayes' Mentions CRY and...

Hit 'Em Where It Hurts! Anti-Israel Groups Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Road Blockades

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 13, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

This is welcome news, and richly deserved. For far too long, Leftist groups have gotten away with disruption of daily life in the name of 'protest.' This is not speech, and it is not protected by the First Amendment (in this writer's assertion). It is criminal activity, and should be treated as such.

Advertisement

But since our political leaders have no interest in holding them criminally responsible, here's hoping civil action will.

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Several anti-Israel organizations that formed an illegal blockade across the highway leading to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport are facing a class action lawsuit from travelers who were trapped in the traffic jam.

Left-wing groups, including the Tides CEnter--a George Soros-funded dark money network--Community Justice exchange, and National Students for Justice in Palestine, among others, coordinated a "multi-city economic blockade" on April 15 targeting major airports, highways, and bridges. In one instance, activists shut down access to O'Hare, backing up traffic and forcing some travelers to walk with their luggage to the airport.

Keffiyeh-clad activists handcuffed themselves, linked arms with drain pipes, and later sat side-by-side on Interstate 190 leading to the Chicago airport. The Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute filed a lawsuit on Monday against the organizers for "imprisoning" thousands of travelers in vehicles on their way to O'Hare, according to the complaint.

It's about time someone held them accountable.

Recommended

GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA People Really Are (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We will be very curious to see how this plays out.

They are in the FO stage. And we say GOOD.

Like, a lot more. Please?

These groups -- along with BLM and Antifa -- have no right to block traffic. It's not free speech. It's not a legitimate form of protest.

We all know this.

And maybe now lawsuits will put an end to the insanity.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL BLOCK CHICAGO LAWSUIT PALESTINIAN PROTESTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA People Really Are (Watch)
Sam J.
About Those Buses We Keep Seeing at Kamala's Rallies, There's MORE and It's Even WORSE Than We Thought
Sam J.
In His Typical Hypocritical Style, Joe Biden Caught Saying the Very Thing He Previously Mocked
justmindy
Is the Pope Catholic? No, We're Really Asking: His Remarks to Kids in Singapore Raises LOTS OF EYEBROWS
Amy Curtis
After Lying to Our Faces for Years, ABC News Swears They Didn't Help Kamala Harris With Debate Questions
Amy Curtis
Morgan J. Freeman Challenges Megyn Kelly to Name 1 THING ABC Should've Fact-Checked Kamala on and HOO BOY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
GLAD She's On Our Side! Nicole Shanahan Shares SPECTACULAR Ad Showing Who MAGA People Really Are (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement