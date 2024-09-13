Hit 'Em Where It Hurts! Anti-Israel Groups Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Road Blockades

This is welcome news, and richly deserved. For far too long, Leftist groups have gotten away with disruption of daily life in the name of 'protest.' This is not speech, and it is not protected by the First Amendment (in this writer's assertion). It is criminal activity, and should be treated as such.

But since our political leaders have no interest in holding them criminally responsible, here's hoping civil action will.

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

Several anti-Israel organizations that formed an illegal blockade across the highway leading to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport are facing a class action lawsuit from travelers who were trapped in the traffic jam. Left-wing groups, including the Tides CEnter--a George Soros-funded dark money network--Community Justice exchange, and National Students for Justice in Palestine, among others, coordinated a "multi-city economic blockade" on April 15 targeting major airports, highways, and bridges. In one instance, activists shut down access to O'Hare, backing up traffic and forcing some travelers to walk with their luggage to the airport. Keffiyeh-clad activists handcuffed themselves, linked arms with drain pipes, and later sat side-by-side on Interstate 190 leading to the Chicago airport. The Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute filed a lawsuit on Monday against the organizers for "imprisoning" thousands of travelers in vehicles on their way to O'Hare, according to the complaint.

It's about time someone held them accountable.

We will be very curious to see how this plays out.

Heartwarming FAFO Story from @JessicaCostescu:



They are in the FO stage. And we say GOOD.

Can we get a lot more of this?



Like, a lot more. Please?

These groups -- along with BLM and Antifa -- have no right to block traffic. It's not free speech. It's not a legitimate form of protest.

We all know this.

And maybe now lawsuits will put an end to the insanity.