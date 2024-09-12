GOP Bill Calls Kamala Harris' Bluff, Would Block Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Immigrant Gender Surgery

The entire concept of using taxpayer dollars for illegal immigrant transgender surgeries is so utterly absurd the Left believed it was a Right-wing lie Trump made up during the debate.

Except, it wasn't a lie. It's 100% true. Kamala Harris said she supported such a measure. She's on record supporting taxpayer funded gender surgery for California inmates, too.

Changing California Department of Corrections policy to provide taxpayer funded sex change operations to inmates was such an important part of her pitch, she repeated it several times almost word for word. pic.twitter.com/rZJNWrw9lL — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) September 12, 2024

It'll be so fun to watch the Left meltdown over a bill to block the thing they said isn't happening, and that Kamala doesn't support it:

No taxpayer dollars for illegal immigrant gender surgeries under new House GOP bill https://t.co/UaGx4Dm2wa — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2024

More from Fox News:

A new House GOP-led bill is being introduced to block federal dollars from paying for gender reassignment surgery for illegal immigrants. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., introduced legislation called the Stopping Transgender Operation Payments and Wacky Expenses for Illegal Residents and Detainees (STOP WEIRD) Act on Thursday, and it is backed by at least five other House Republicans. "Kamala could implement her weird and disgusting plan today, or in the very unlikely case of a Harris-Walz administration," Steube told Fox News Digital.

LOL -- the name of this legislation is hilarious and brutal.

how was this even something up for debate?! what is happening in this country!!?? 🤬 — mitrajoon (@mitrajoon246071) September 12, 2024

We have no idea, honestly.

WHAT?! For the love of God in Heaven and all that is good & Holy! Why are my tax dollars going to any ILLEGAL immigrant all ALL? I am getting so sick of those who have their freaking hands shoved into my pockets taking from what I need to give my daughter a better life! — Troy Perry (@TroyCPerry) September 12, 2024

It's what Democrats do best: take money from taxpayers to give to their preferred demographic groups and their own pockets.

this shouldn't even be a fight but that's how crazy the current politics are — Noparty System (@Noparty1776) September 12, 2024

It sure is.

It’s about time someone steps in to stop these absurd ideas. Taxpayer dollars shouldn’t fund gender surgeries for illegal immigrants. This GOP bill makes sense—money should be prioritized for citizens, especially veterans, not these outrageous expenses. — Robert Bird (@BobMacBobFace) September 12, 2024

Let's see which Democrats oppose this bill, and if it passes.

Doesn't matter since we don't actually pass bills, they just introduce them for political points. Biden wouldn't sign it anyways, and we know they can't override. — Rich (@RichFowlerPA) September 12, 2024

Play politics. Make the Democrats -- up to and including Biden -- go on record as opposing this.

It would be even better if Kamala Harris had to cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate on this bill.

Make them own their positions.

Read this headline and try not to slam your head against a wall… https://t.co/7Cr6KqMxqc pic.twitter.com/Vh5Dr2RfDV — Brew-ster 🍊👑 (@seanshardy) September 12, 2024

It's so frustrating.

Hahahaha classic conservative take. Make up an issue that isn’t real, get mad about the issue, pass legislation on made up issue rather than legislate in ways that actually help the public.



Clowns. https://t.co/g63YrOOy0K — NICK (@nickinlasvegas) September 12, 2024

Except it is real, as we pointed out above.

So keep trying, champ.