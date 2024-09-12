How Can We Vote for Four More Years of THIS? Inflation IS UP...
Matt Walsh Helps the Trash Take Itself Out
Susan Glasser and 'The New Yorker' Refuse to Let Pesky Facts Get in...
Australia Wants to Fine Internet Platforms for 'Misinformation'
Donald Trump Says There Will Be No Third Debate
WATCH: Springfield Homeless Advocate Tells City Council Landlords Evict Americans to House...
Cringe: Kamala Harris Cracks Herself Up at Rally With One of Donald Trump's...
Here's the NY Times' Ruling on Trump's Factual Debate Claim About Kamala Harris
They Know She's Gonna LOSE: The Economist Cries About Kamala's 'Uphill Struggle' in...
GROAN! Hypocrite Ilhan Omar Has Concerns About Psychotic Rhetoric
On the Anniversary of September 11, Mark Ruffalo and Other Actors Demand Freedom...
Trump War Room Has a Question About What All These Buses Are for...
Such a LOW BAR! CBS Reports Kamala Harris, One of the Least Popular...
WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions...

GOP Bill Calls Kamala Harris' Bluff, Would Block Taxpayer Funds for Illegal Immigrant Gender Surgery

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on September 12, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The entire concept of using taxpayer dollars for illegal immigrant transgender surgeries is so utterly absurd the Left believed it was a Right-wing lie Trump made up during the debate.

Advertisement

Except, it wasn't a lie. It's 100% true. Kamala Harris said she supported such a measure. She's on record supporting taxpayer funded gender surgery for California inmates, too. 

It'll be so fun to watch the Left meltdown over a bill to block the thing they said isn't happening, and that Kamala doesn't support it:

More from Fox News:

A new House GOP-led bill is being introduced to block federal dollars from paying for gender reassignment surgery for illegal immigrants.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., introduced legislation called the Stopping Transgender Operation Payments and Wacky Expenses for Illegal Residents and Detainees (STOP WEIRD) Act on Thursday, and it is backed by at least five other House Republicans.

"Kamala could implement her weird and disgusting plan today, or in the very unlikely case of a Harris-Walz administration," Steube told Fox News Digital. 

Recommended

Matt Walsh Helps the Trash Take Itself Out
Gordon K
Advertisement

LOL -- the name of this legislation is hilarious and brutal.

We have no idea, honestly.

It's what Democrats do best: take money from taxpayers to give to their preferred demographic groups and their own pockets.

It sure is.

Let's see which Democrats oppose this bill, and if it passes.

Advertisement

Play politics. Make the Democrats -- up to and including Biden -- go on record as opposing this.

It would be even better if Kamala Harris had to cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate on this bill.

Make them own their positions.

It's so frustrating.

Except it is real, as we pointed out above.

So keep trying, champ.

Tags: ACLU GENDER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAMALA HARRIS SURGERY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh Helps the Trash Take Itself Out
Gordon K
WHOA: ABC Whistleblower Reportedly Coming Forward With Deets Proving Kamala Had Questions BEFORE Debate
Sam J.
Conflict of Interest MUCH?! If You Thought ABC Moderators Were Bad Already, You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet
Sam J.
Susan Glasser and 'The New Yorker' Refuse to Let Pesky Facts Get in the Way of a Good Trump Story
justmindy
How Can We Vote for Four More Years of THIS? Inflation IS UP 20 Percent Under Biden-Harris
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Springfield Homeless Advocate Tells City Council Landlords Evict Americans to House Immigrants
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Walsh Helps the Trash Take Itself Out Gordon K
Advertisement