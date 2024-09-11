Jeffrey Toobin Says ABC Moderators Mastered the Debate
Glenn Kessler Thinks ABC’s Moderators Were a Model for Future Debates
AP Accidentally Puts Abortion Debate to Bed With Story About Uptick in Tubal...
New Yorker Does a Piece on Donald Trump's 'Too-Crazy Moment' at the Debate
HOW CONVENIENT: Widespread Problems With USPS Could Disrupt Mail-in Voting
John Kirby Should Be FIRED for Email Dismissing Veterans' Concerns Because They're 'All...
Enough Is Enough! FED UP Residents of Springfield, OH Draft Petition to Recall...
'Tweet of the Day'! Babylon Bee Headline About Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement...
As Americans Struggle to Buy Food, CNN Thinks Prices Rising at a Slower...
Mom of Young Woman Murdered by MS-13 Gang Member Warns Us Things Will...
'I'm DISGUSTED': Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on Despicable ABC News Moderators (WATCH)
TIME Mag Issues 'One of the Greatest Corrections in History' After Their Trump...
WATCH: Smug Dem Congresswoman Gets SMACKED DOWN by Moms Who've Lost Children to...
It’s 9/11, and the Debate Proved How Divided We Are

OTTER NIGHTMARE! Malaysian Jogger Attacked by Roving Romp of Vicious Water Weasels

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 11, 2024
AP Photo/Dan Joling, File

Well, here's a new fear unlocked.

But if you had 'roving pack of otters' on your 2024 Bingo card, congrats. Come collect your winnings:

Advertisement

Thankfully, this was in Malaysia but imagine being that poor jogger.

More from The New York Post:

That otter leave a mark.

A woman was left crying in a pool of her own blood after getting savaged by a gang of otters in Malaysia.

The unidentified victim had reportedly been jogging through Tanjung Aru Recreation Park in Sabah when she was beset by eight of the beasts, Viral Press reported.

Accompanying footage shows the water weasel octet fleeing the scene after the attack.

Otters are predators, and related to honey badgers and wolverines.

Now you learned something new today.

X users wasted no time finding the (dark) humor in the situation:

*Shakes head*

This made us chuckle.

Keep 'em coming.

EL. OH. EL.

Exactly our facial expression

Otter attacks happen in the U.S., too.

Recommended

Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

The entire post reads:

Montana Incident: In August 2023, three women floating on inner tubes on the Jefferson River in Montana were attacked by a river otter. One of the women suffered severe injuries, requiring her to be airlifted to a hospital. 

California Attacks: There have been multiple reports of otter attacks in California: 

Serene Lakes: A swimmer named Matt Leffers was attacked by otters in Serene Lakes, leaving him with around 40 puncture wounds. This incident, along with another attack on a woman in the same lake, underscores a pattern of aggressive behavior by otters in that area.

Santa Cruz: An aggressive sea otter was reported for attacking surfers, biting, scratching, and even climbing on surfboards. This led to warnings from wildlife officials to avoid certain areas where the otter was active.

Who knew? I didn't.

Hey, we've seen 'Zootopia'.

It warned us.

But they're so adorable.

Absolutely epic.

Hahahahahahahaha!

Advertisement

Say it was a bar fight.

What a time to be alive.

Huh. We did not know a group of otters was called a romp.

Learning all sorts of things today.

Tags: ANIMALS ASIAN ASIAN AMERICANS NEW YORK POST WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE)
Aaron Walker
John Kirby Should Be FIRED for Email Dismissing Veterans' Concerns Because They're 'All of One Stripe'
Amy Curtis
'Tweet of the Day'! Babylon Bee Headline About Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement Is GOLD
Doug P.
Glenn Kessler Thinks ABC’s Moderators Were a Model for Future Debates
Brett T.
Enough Is Enough! FED UP Residents of Springfield, OH Draft Petition to Recall ENTIRE City Commission
Amy Curtis
New Yorker Does a Piece on Donald Trump's 'Too-Crazy Moment' at the Debate
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elon Musk Has the BEST Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Election Endorsement (LOL) (UPDATE) Aaron Walker
Advertisement