OTTER NIGHTMARE! Malaysian Jogger Attacked by Roving Romp of Vicious Water Weasels

Well, here's a new fear unlocked.

But if you had 'roving pack of otters' on your 2024 Bingo card, congrats. Come collect your winnings:

Jogger left bloodied, dazed and crying after getting mauled — by a gang of otters https://t.co/DtXv9zPJqw pic.twitter.com/FM6U0wweeM — New York Post (@nypost) September 11, 2024

Thankfully, this was in Malaysia but imagine being that poor jogger.

More from The New York Post:

That otter leave a mark. A woman was left crying in a pool of her own blood after getting savaged by a gang of otters in Malaysia. The unidentified victim had reportedly been jogging through Tanjung Aru Recreation Park in Sabah when she was beset by eight of the beasts, Viral Press reported. Accompanying footage shows the water weasel octet fleeing the scene after the attack.

Otters are predators, and related to honey badgers and wolverines.

Now you learned something new today.

X users wasted no time finding the (dark) humor in the situation:

Get otter here — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 11, 2024

Call the Haitians, new dinner option on the menu 🦦 — P👁‍🗨NY (@PONY_Official) September 11, 2024

She otter been more careful when she was jogging. — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) September 11, 2024

Never jog alone! Instead you otter jog with friends. — RFK Jr's brain worm 🪱 (@deadbrainworm) September 11, 2024

Otter attacks happen in the U.S., too.

I had to look this up. This "Otter Gang Attack" in the article was in Malaysia. Otter attacks on humans in the USA are not common, but they do occur.



🔶 Montana Incident: In August 2023, three women floating on inner tubes on the Jefferson River in Montana were attacked by a… — Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) September 11, 2024

The entire post reads:

Montana Incident: In August 2023, three women floating on inner tubes on the Jefferson River in Montana were attacked by a river otter. One of the women suffered severe injuries, requiring her to be airlifted to a hospital. California Attacks: There have been multiple reports of otter attacks in California: Serene Lakes: A swimmer named Matt Leffers was attacked by otters in Serene Lakes, leaving him with around 40 puncture wounds. This incident, along with another attack on a woman in the same lake, underscores a pattern of aggressive behavior by otters in that area. Santa Cruz: An aggressive sea otter was reported for attacking surfers, biting, scratching, and even climbing on surfboards. This led to warnings from wildlife officials to avoid certain areas where the otter was active. Who knew? I didn't.

Hey, we've seen 'Zootopia'.

It warned us.

Otters are mean, like little water badgers. People who work at zoos know. — Compass | Prime (@PlotACourse) September 11, 2024

But they're so adorable.

The Otter/Human wars will be epic. https://t.co/0zQK5JsqXo — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) September 11, 2024

Absolutely epic.

Imagine how it feels not only to get seriously injured, but in a way where everyone just laughs when you tell them what happened https://t.co/Ko09wrXqxm — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) September 11, 2024

Say it was a bar fight.

I didn’t have “roving gangs of violent otters” on my 2024 card but here we are. https://t.co/0Y2Xm0J6QM — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 11, 2024

I can’t believe what the country is coming to



Hey NYP, a collective of otters is a “romp”, not a “gang”



SMDH https://t.co/iDmvFSElYe — Son of Dr. Spengler (unintentional self-parody) (@spengjr) September 11, 2024

Huh. We did not know a group of otters was called a romp.

Learning all sorts of things today.