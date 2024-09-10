KamalaHQ Lies AGAIN About Abortion Laws, Puts Women's Lives at Risk (This Time in Louisiana)

There are few accounts on X that lie as much as the KamalaHQ account. We told you about one such instance here (but there are many more).
But there are few lies as vile as the one about abortion laws and miscarriages. Those lies actually put women's health and lives at risk. And the Left doesn't care.
WATCH:
Louisiana woman who was denied care while miscarrying because of Donald Trump: “Trump is responsible for overturning Roe. He brags about unleashing these abortion bans across the country and calls them 'a beautiful thing to watch.' He has said women should be punished for having… pic.twitter.com/VUgR3hY42O— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 9, 2024
It is not illegal to have a miscarriage treated in the state of Louisiana. In fact:
Louisiana's law only allows abortions to save the life of the pregnant person, to "save the life or preserve the health" of the fetus, to remove an ectopic pregnancy or to remove the remains of a miscarriage.
This lie will discourage women from seeking proper medical care for a miscarriage.
Trump was actually saying it's "beautiful" that states are allowed to be liberal about this policy...— KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) September 10, 2024
But Kamala HQ won't report that.
Because Kamala HQ is addicted to lying.
Here are the facts:https://t.co/wdv6Rs5HjQ
All they do is lie.
So, is Kamala responsible for all of the American deaths from illegal immigrants she has allowed into the country?— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 9, 2024
Yes.
But using the logic of KamalaHQ? Also yes.
Just because you tell the same lie over and over and over again, doesn't make it true. It just makes the people who believe it look like idiots. Go ahead... keep misquoting Trump, so people can find the ACTUAL context, see that you're a filthy liar, and abandon your Party. -VJ— RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) September 9, 2024
The maddening part is they don't care if women are harmed by their lies. In fact, they want women to be harmed for believing their lies.
Because it helps them politically.
This is nonsense. https://t.co/TsmyjAFXvl— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 9, 2024
Yes it is. Dangerous nonsense.
But people believe it:
“They sent me home saying they would pray for me.”— gin. gc colombus. (@rudestfish) September 9, 2024
Vote. https://t.co/scMdGOz7Ss
This did not happen.
This is horrible and a denial of healthcare for this woman— Trudy Gonzales☮ I STAND WITH WOMEN (@trudygonzales) September 10, 2024
I had several heartbreaking miscarriages
Once bleeding, I was sent home, and that was post Roe
What is happening now is more dangerous
Women are suffering and dying due to abortion bans
Women who want children https://t.co/FuvkMDtAAa
Again, there is nothing in Louisiana law prohibiting healthcare in the event of a miscarriage.
It is a lie.
And if it's not a lie, it's medical malpractice and those doctors and staff should be held accountable.
Trump does not run Louisiana.@CommunityNotes, this account is lying again. https://t.co/SVSgpdAEVa— Erik Van Buskirk (@Erik_VanB) September 9, 2024
They sure are. It's what they do best.
Propaganda! Care is not refused for anyone needing medical help! You should be ashamed! https://t.co/XF4VBt2ZlW— David (@DavidUSAUSA) September 10, 2024
They have no shame.
Verifiably false, you can find footage of Trump saying the exact opposite, but nice try attempting to gaslight people with lies. https://t.co/9DMU22Txci— WanderingClown (@Demonicrebell) September 10, 2024
The gaslighting is off the charts.
