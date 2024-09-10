KamalaHQ Lies AGAIN About Abortion Laws, Puts Women's Lives at Risk (This Time in Louisiana)

The Leftists Are Panicking as They Demand Taylor Swift Endorse Kamala Harris
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:20 PM on September 10, 2024
meme

There are few accounts on X that lie as much as the KamalaHQ account. We told you about one such instance here (but there are many more).

But there are few lies as vile as the one about abortion laws and miscarriages. Those lies actually put women's health and lives at risk. And the Left doesn't care.

WATCH:

It is not illegal to have a miscarriage treated in the state of Louisiana. In fact:

Louisiana's law only allows abortions to save the life of the pregnant person, to "save the life or preserve the health" of the fetus, to remove an ectopic pregnancy or to remove the remains of a miscarriage.

This lie will discourage women from seeking proper medical care for a miscarriage.

All they do is lie.

Yes.

But using the logic of KamalaHQ? Also yes.

The maddening part is they don't care if women are harmed by their lies. In fact, they want women to be harmed for believing their lies.

Because it helps them politically.

Yes it is. Dangerous nonsense.

But people believe it:

This did not happen.

Again, there is nothing in Louisiana law prohibiting healthcare in the event of a miscarriage.

It is a lie.

And if it's not a lie, it's medical malpractice and those doctors and staff should be held accountable. 

They sure are. It's what they do best.

They have no shame.

The gaslighting is off the charts.

