KamalaHQ X Account Releases WILDLY MISLEADING Anti-Trump Ad Calling Venezuelan Gangs Innocent Migrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:30 PM on September 07, 2024

When Kamala Harris says she'll use the DOJ to go after online misinformation, she'll have to start with the KamalaHQ X account, because they trade in nothing but lies and misinformation

Like this video.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

During his speech today at a rally, Trump said he was going to deport these violent gangs and warned that things could get "bloody" because of how dangerous these criminals are.

The Harris campaign shared a clip of Trump's comments and portrayed the gangs as innocent "migrants."

"Trump says his Project 2025 plan to throw migrants into mass detention camps 'will be a bloody story,'" the Harris campaign said of the gangs.

Trump was specifically calling out the violent Venezuelan gangs who are taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado.According to a disturbing new report, these gangs are engaging in child prost*tution and are threatening to k*ll American property managers.

"The evidence we have reviewed indicates that gang members are engaging in flagrant trespass violations, assaults and battery, human trafficking and s*xual abuse of minors, unlawful firearms possession, extortion, and other criminal activities, often targeting vulnerable Venezuelan and other immigrant populations," a report from former US Attorney T. Markus Funk said.

Variety Asked Elton John About Donald Trump and the TDS Afflicted Will NOT Like His Answer
Doug P.
They're despicable.

They're not dumb. They're doing this on purpose.

A Venezuelan gang member sexually assaulted a woman in rural Wisconsin, and they overtook apartments in Chicago.

Yep. Summed it up.

They've had several pending Community Notes.

Cities and rural towns and wherever they can.

Celebrate diversity. Or something.

They should go back to Venezuela. By any means necessary.

