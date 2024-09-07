KamalaHQ X Account Releases WILDLY MISLEADING Anti-Trump Ad Calling Venezuelan Gangs Innocent Migrants

When Kamala Harris says she'll use the DOJ to go after online misinformation, she'll have to start with the KamalaHQ X account, because they trade in nothing but lies and misinformation

BREAKING: The Harris campaign portrays the Venezuelan gangs who are engaging in child prost*tution in Colorado as innocent "migrants."



The post was shared to the 'Kamala HQ' account on X where they slammed Trump for his rhetoric towards these violent gangs.



During his speech… pic.twitter.com/buugnLxov4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 7, 2024

The entire post reads:

During his speech today at a rally, Trump said he was going to deport these violent gangs and warned that things could get "bloody" because of how dangerous these criminals are. The Harris campaign shared a clip of Trump's comments and portrayed the gangs as innocent "migrants." "Trump says his Project 2025 plan to throw migrants into mass detention camps 'will be a bloody story,'" the Harris campaign said of the gangs. Trump was specifically calling out the violent Venezuelan gangs who are taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado.According to a disturbing new report, these gangs are engaging in child prost*tution and are threatening to k*ll American property managers. "The evidence we have reviewed indicates that gang members are engaging in flagrant trespass violations, assaults and battery, human trafficking and s*xual abuse of minors, unlawful firearms possession, extortion, and other criminal activities, often targeting vulnerable Venezuelan and other immigrant populations," a report from former US Attorney T. Markus Funk said.

Whoever is running the Kamala HQ account is dumber than a box of rocks. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 7, 2024

They're not dumb. They're doing this on purpose.

They are experts at deceiving people.



But portraying violent gangs who r*pe children as innocent "migrants" is a new low. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 7, 2024

A Venezuelan gang member sexually assaulted a woman in rural Wisconsin, and they overtook apartments in Chicago.

The Harris camp wants these people in our country.



Trump vows to remove them by whatever means necessary.



These are not “friendly asylum seekers”. They are a whole new breed of evil. We need to send every last one back to where they came from. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 7, 2024

The KamalaHQ account does nothing but put out lies. I see every post they do and so far it's been an out of context, trimmed clip, or just a flat out lie. That account is complete trash but I have YET so see Community Notes add a single note to it. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 7, 2024

They've had several pending Community Notes.

Dude— if this doesn’t tell you enough about what her presidency would be like I don’t know what will.



Violent gangs will take over entire cities if Kamala is elected 🤦‍♂️ — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) September 7, 2024

Innocent "migrants," huh?



Insane how child pros*itution, extortion, and gun violence now qualify as "cultural enrichment."



God forbid someone like Trump actually wants to protect Americans from this chaos. — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) September 7, 2024

If any country refuses to take these gangs members back put them on a plane with parachutes and push them out the door. Good riddance https://t.co/gFFSZdyeEH — Priscilla Kelly (@K18626Kelly) September 7, 2024

They should go back to Venezuela. By any means necessary.