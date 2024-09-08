Trump War Room Compares Cost of Border Wall to Illegal Immigration and WOW...
The Joyful Momentum Is GONE: NYT/Siena Poll Shows Trump With Lead (and the...
Environmentalists Take Chainsaws to Protected Joshua Trees to Erect Solar Panels and 'Save...
Sen. Rand Paul Shares a Timely Quote About Socialism and Economics
Fascist Efficiency: Trump and Elon Musk Give the Loons Another Excuse to Scream...
'Cabal That Forced Out Biden': Laura Ingraham Points Out Something That Should Be...
Harris Campaign: It's Trump's Fault That We Screwed Up the Afghanistan Withdrawal
Build the Wall! A Canadian Flat-Earther's Leftist Insanity on the Trump Assassination Atte...
Cue the Lefty MELTDOWNS: Nate Silver Forecast Has Trump Up BIGLY Over Kamala...
TIME Magazine Telling White Americans Their 'Babies' Are Racist Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY...
DAMN Son! Byron Donalds NUKES Dick Cheney's Ugly Claim About Trump APART Point-By-SAVAGE-P...
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and...
You're DRUNK, Kammy. Go HOME. Rumor Has it Kamala Harris Is Considering THIS...
Van Jones Can Do NOTHING But Smile AWKWARDLY As Scott Jennings SLAMS Kamala...

Liz Cheney Embarrasses Herself Saying Kamala's DNC Speech Was Reagan-esque, Gets Love From Jen Rubin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We get it, Liz. You love Kamala. Whatever conservative principles you once claimed -- the principles that led you to label Kamala Harris a radical liberal in 2020 -- are gone. Broken by your hatred of Donald Trump.

Advertisement

But you really don't have to embarrass yourself this way.

Good gravy. This is pathetic.

Kamala Harris is the polar opposite of Ronald Reagan.

J.D. Vance absolutely wrecked Cheney the other day.

It's really pathetic.

And that's what this is all about. The grift.

Recommended

The Joyful Momentum Is GONE: NYT/Siena Poll Shows Trump With Lead (and the Not Shocking Reasons WHY)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Embrace the healing power of 'and', our friend.

She's got fans, though.

Yeah, no. Kamala will institute price controls and massive tax increases.

That will crash the economy.

Shut up, Jen.

Kamala is on record supporting gun confiscation, using the DOJ to silence political dissent, and in favor of communistic price controls.

Trump isn't the fascist here.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JENNIFER RUBIN LIZ CHENEY RONALD REAGAN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Joyful Momentum Is GONE: NYT/Siena Poll Shows Trump With Lead (and the Not Shocking Reasons WHY)
Amy Curtis
Environmentalists Take Chainsaws to Protected Joshua Trees to Erect Solar Panels and 'Save' the Planet
Amy Curtis
Trump War Room Compares Cost of Border Wall to Illegal Immigration and WOW It's INSANELY BAD
Amy Curtis
Fascist Efficiency: Trump and Elon Musk Give the Loons Another Excuse to Scream 'FASCISM!'
FuzzyChimp
Harris Campaign: It's Trump's Fault That We Screwed Up the Afghanistan Withdrawal
FuzzyChimp
'Someone's SENSITIVE': Chip Roy ENDS Democrat Rep. Jason Crow in HEATED Back and Forth About Illegals
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Joyful Momentum Is GONE: NYT/Siena Poll Shows Trump With Lead (and the Not Shocking Reasons WHY) Amy Curtis
Advertisement