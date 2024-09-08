Guy Who Wants Massive Unrealized Capital Gains Tax Also Says Families Should Be Able to Keep Their Farms

Whatever White House intern drew the short straw today is going to have a rough Sunday managing Joe Biden's POTUS X account.

Especially when the first post of the day gets ratioed into oblivion before 9 am Central:

Family farms ought to be able to stay in the family.



Rural entrepreneurs ought to be able to build their dreams.



And your children and grandchildren shouldn't have to leave home to make a living.



That's what our investments in rural America are all about. pic.twitter.com/6Cso5bP3bJ — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2024

Guy who wants a 25% unrealized capital gains tax thinks families will be able to keep their farms.

That's adorable.

Biden/Harris admin is responsible for the record drop in farmer income . https://t.co/y17BzYYvUA. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) September 8, 2024

Oof.

Wow! Then I guess you're giving up on taxing unrealized capital gains, because your plan would necessitate the sale of inherited land in order to pay such taxes.



See how that works? — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) September 8, 2024

He does not, but that's exactly what will happen.

Maybe the problem is that Democrats have been in the White House for 12 of the last 16 years.



Thanks for reminding family farmers and rural entrepreneurs, Joe. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 8, 2024

That's definitely the problem.

The people that run Biden’s account are suddenly trying to pretend that Biden’s hatred and disdain for the middle class wasn’t actually a thing. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 8, 2024

Also, pretending the Left hasn't been targeting farms as a cause of climate change for years now.

So high speed Internet is going to save them when taxes and regulations make them sell to corporate operations? — Kieran Eleison (@KieranEleison) September 8, 2024

You mean the high speed internet that never got set up in rural areas, despite spending billions on the project?

Yeah, no.

Government mandated price controls will fix this!

Family farms are being squeezed out of existence, and the farm land is being replaced by toxic solar panel hellscapes. This is the Democrat plan. https://t.co/bKlmocIfCW — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 42 (@2CynicAl65) September 8, 2024

Sure is.

1) Subsidies are a big part of the current problem.



2) Can you please square the idea of increasing estate taxes while telling me that family farms should remain in the family? Somehow I doubt you're gonna get both. https://t.co/jgvYLGmJRm — Sean W. Malone | That’s just, like, your opinion. (@CitizenAmedia) September 8, 2024

Unless they're carving out an exception for family farms, you can't reconcile massive tax increases and keeping family farms in the family.

Not possible.

This was posted at 8am et. Tell tweeter girl that you are not up yet. Anyway, she also needs to know you are selling farmland to China. Turn over, go back to sleep. Trump/Vance 2024 to save that farmland and the American dream. https://t.co/emrrA6qMEc — Kathy @kathy083107 🧡⚾️🎶🍷🇺🇲 (@Kathy083107) September 8, 2024

We have been reliably informed Biden only works from 10 am to 4 pm. Intern was a little eager today.

You haven’t done s**t all for America, yet alone for farmers.



Go to the beach Joe! https://t.co/xrDG29S8Vy — SinSoaked 🇺🇸 (@sin_soaked) September 8, 2024

He spends a lot of time at the beach. And, frankly, does less damage that way.