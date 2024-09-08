Tim Walz Is a Lying Liar Who LIES: Watch As He Says It’s...
Guy Who Wants Massive Unrealized Capital Gains Tax Also Says Families Should Be Able to Keep Their Farms

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 08, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Whatever White House intern drew the short straw today is going to have a rough Sunday managing Joe Biden's POTUS X account.

Especially when the first post of the day gets ratioed into oblivion before 9 am Central:

Guy who wants a 25% unrealized capital gains tax thinks families will be able to keep their farms.

That's adorable.

Oof.

He does not, but that's exactly what will happen.

That's definitely the problem.

Also, pretending the Left hasn't been targeting farms as a cause of climate change for years now.

You mean the high speed internet that never got set up in rural areas, despite spending billions on the project?

Yeah, no.

Government mandated price controls will fix this!

Sure is.

Unless they're carving out an exception for family farms, you can't reconcile massive tax increases and keeping family farms in the family.

Not possible.

We have been reliably informed Biden only works from 10 am to 4 pm. Intern was a little eager today.

He spends a lot of time at the beach. And, frankly, does less damage that way.

Tags: JOE BIDEN POTUS PRESIDENT BIDEN TAXES

