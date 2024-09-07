Insufferable Shrew Randi Weingarten DESTROYED for Praising Biden-Harris Over Women Going Back to Work

WUT?! NBC News Wants Us to Know Kamala Is Preparing for Trump to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 07, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

There are a lot of people who should be held accountable for implementing disastrous COVID policies. But none more so than teacher union leader Randi Weingarten. It was Weingarten who made a point of keeping schools locked down as long as possible, doing untold damage to a generation of kids.

Advertisement

And she has the audacity to act not only as if she had nothing to do with it, but to give Biden-Harris credit for 'helping' people dig out of the mess she helped cause.

Like women in the workforce.

The coward shut down her replies.

Many women also worked in industries that were deemed 'non-essential' during COVID, and saw the government shut down their business (you know, like hair salons), leaving them unemployed.

Oh, and don't forget schools.

But some of those kids will never fully recover. They will deal with the impact of learning loss for the rest of their lives.

Thanks, Randi.

This is, of course, tongue-in-cheek, but the same mentality as Randi.

WUT?! NBC News Wants Us to Know Kamala Is Preparing for Trump to Say 'Derogatory Comments' During Debate
Amy Curtis


Inflation is crushing families to the point they're having to choose between food on the table and energy to power/heat/cool their homes.

But yay, Biden-Harris!

Yep. Randi deserves a ton of blame.

Bingo.

Yep.

This is like the school yard bully taking your $5 lunch money, giving you $2 back and saying you should be grateful you've got $2.

Advertisement

And back in 2021, she made $560,000 per year -- nine times the average teacher's salary and eight times the average American salary.

She. Has. No. Clue.

Not one thing.

Randi's hands are totally clean in all of this. 

NOT.

We're okay with this.

Don't give her any ideas.

Advertisement

Someone should hand Randi a mirror.

How quickly she forgot.

Randi cares about men as much as she cares about kids.

That is to say, not at all.

And we won't forget it.

Never, ever forgetting this.

