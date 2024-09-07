Insufferable Shrew Randi Weingarten DESTROYED for Praising Biden-Harris Over Women Going Back to Work

There are a lot of people who should be held accountable for implementing disastrous COVID policies. But none more so than teacher union leader Randi Weingarten. It was Weingarten who made a point of keeping schools locked down as long as possible, doing untold damage to a generation of kids.

And she has the audacity to act not only as if she had nothing to do with it, but to give Biden-Harris credit for 'helping' people dig out of the mess she helped cause.

Like women in the workforce.

This is huge. During COVID, the share of women in the workforce dropped because many were caring for family members. Seeing women back in the workforce is another example of how @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris helped working families recover. https://t.co/Jsp6KomjiB — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣🌴🥥 (@rweingarten) September 7, 2024

The coward shut down her replies.

Many women also worked in industries that were deemed 'non-essential' during COVID, and saw the government shut down their business (you know, like hair salons), leaving them unemployed.

Oh, and don't forget schools.

Yes moms left the workforce to stay home and be school teachers. Randi is happy America is recovering from her. https://t.co/mQ2jfsDVEf — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) September 7, 2024

But some of those kids will never fully recover. They will deal with the impact of learning loss for the rest of their lives.

Thanks, Randi.

We fired our maid Consuela during COVID because she was unvaccinated. We recently hired a new vaccinated maid. We are literally saving working families. https://t.co/m4vvjjeYbl — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) September 7, 2024

This is, of course, tongue-in-cheek, but the same mentality as Randi.

@rweingarten is too out of touch to see households are in record debt and are requiring both spouses to work again. #bidenomics https://t.co/7mXeeOKXqt — Sir Charles Norris III, MD (@norwich_chuck) September 7, 2024

Inflation is crushing families to the point they're having to choose between food on the table and energy to power/heat/cool their homes.

But yay, Biden-Harris!

On my word how will we ever find out who made this happen? It’s a real mystery! Oh wait, I found one of them! 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 https://t.co/31c68rfYES — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) September 7, 2024

Yep. Randi deserves a ton of blame.

The communist knows no shame because it’s a religious devotion and everything in service of the cause is righteous. https://t.co/cSJH64FNcL — Rubbie (@robadob92) September 7, 2024

Bingo.

No, it dropped because a lot of people lost their jobs because of the government’s response to Covid, including at the schools you pushed so hard to be closed. https://t.co/1rebrrq7pY — C (@caleblastname) September 7, 2024

Yep.

This is like the school yard bully taking your $5 lunch money, giving you $2 back and saying you should be grateful you've got $2.

I talk to Moms & Dads everyday all across America who prioritized their children’s education & family during Covid but now are being forced back into the workforce bc they can’t afford to pay their rent, mortgage & grocery bills.



Randi doesn’t get it because she’s not a parent. https://t.co/LcS8j3hBgb — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) September 7, 2024

And back in 2021, she made $560,000 per year -- nine times the average teacher's salary and eight times the average American salary.

She. Has. No. Clue.

You closed the schools, you idiot. Of course my child was more important than a job that didn’t care about me. Now I’m chronically ill from having said virus and homeschool our youngest while trying to figure out how to prioritize in my new normal. They haven’t done s**t for us. https://t.co/xymT4IMAwP — Lola | Spoonie SAHM (@whatwouldlolado) September 7, 2024

Not one thing.

Weird right? I mean what happened in the last few years that would have forced women to abandon their jobs/career? I’m sure forcing school closures had nothing to do with it. https://t.co/coELRjQX2U — ZebUlon (@ZebbyZeb1) September 7, 2024

Randi's hands are totally clean in all of this.

NOT.

@elonmusk those that caused this should not be able to lock their replies. https://t.co/QjhlbEeEVu — partofthecontrolgrp (@partofthecontr1) September 7, 2024

We're okay with this.

Nice how you turn off comments. What’s the plan for monkey pox Randi? Close the schools again? Make kids wear plastic bags? Marxist fool. https://t.co/I9IwFmKW98 — Freeda™️ (@Freeda1776) September 7, 2024

Don't give her any ideas.

The lady who fought to keep kids out of school as long as possible during COVID has concerns about women who were forced to leave the workforce during COVID…. https://t.co/Je2FI49ljM pic.twitter.com/B3ZyZbRyW0 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 7, 2024

Someone should hand Randi a mirror.

That happened because you closed the schools Randi. https://t.co/TmPpi3xcnj — Roscoe Lotta (@RoscoeLotta) September 7, 2024

How quickly she forgot.

We had to stay home because y’all closed the schools. And it wasn’t just women, a**hole. https://t.co/V559X7Glac — Dirk This (@Dirkalot) September 7, 2024

Randi cares about men as much as she cares about kids.

That is to say, not at all.

Someone closed the schools and set back working women. Congrats, Randi. https://t.co/JTJgceue8J — jonesness (@RealJonesness) September 7, 2024

And we won't forget it.

Because you closed their children's schools, Randi. https://t.co/7zUXTs6anD — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) September 7, 2024

Never, ever forgetting this.