Politico Does Some MAJOR Wishcasting With Headline About Trump's 'Shrinking Map'

Yesterday, we told you about how the Kamala Harris campaign had to bus supporters into New Hampshire. This is totally a sign of a campaign with momentum and tons of grassroots support, right?

Not.

So this headline from Politico is probably a ton of wishcasting:

New Hampshire is the latest sign of Donald Trump’s shrinking map https://t.co/7YUrYmp9fE — POLITICO (@politico) September 4, 2024

They write:

Donald Trump hasn’t set foot in New Hampshire since he won the state’s GOP primary in January. His campaign hasn’t sent a high-profile surrogate here since the spring. And now, even as they insist he can win here, some of Trump’s most ardent supporters in this blue-leaning swing state are openly saying that his campaign should focus its efforts elsewhere. “This election is going to be won in those seven swing states” and not in New Hampshire, said Lou Gargiulo, who co-chairs Trump’s campaign in this state. “That’s where the effort’s got to be put.”

They're not wrong. The elections will come down to swing states, and New Hampshire isn't one of them.

That being said -- if Kamala is campaigning there and bussing in supporters, perhaps the internals aren't as good as we're being (mis)led to believe.

LOL



The mere fact she's THERE isn't a sign of @realDonaldTrump's weakness.



And, she bused half of those people in from Massachusetts. — Me (@Keefer1958) September 4, 2024

She sure did.

Kamala Harris is losing. Bigly.



Politico: Stop lying to the American people!!! pic.twitter.com/IrrXCKtoHz — CoffeePuppy (@DreyerHope) September 5, 2024

This writer has said for a while that Kamala has all the baggage of the Biden administration plus the weight of being a wildly unpopular VP. She was the shiny new thing for about three seconds after being the nominee, but the shine has worn off and things are only going to get worse from here.

Blatant leftist propaganda headline count: 15/100 https://t.co/3Z0XnOxJBE — nobody (@RadAltCen) September 5, 2024

That's all the media are these days: propagandists for the Democratic Party.

Bizarre headline from Politico. Why is Harris in NH at all if the state is off the table? And Trump has never had a presence in NH, so the fact he still doesn't means nothing. https://t.co/uhJEwlD6JX pic.twitter.com/7aXyMHnb0g — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 5, 2024

Bingo.

She had to bus in paid "supporters" from Boston. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 5, 2024

This will never not be funny.

Cause 6 weeks ago, Trump was polling like he could win NH vs. Biden and that he was also looking at 330 electoral college votes. — Faisal Hassan (@Faazzla) September 5, 2024

This writer isn't that optimistic, but the fact Kamala is in NH makes her suspect internals are not great.

I'm just a small time (for now) breaking news editor and I know more than one of the most prominent DC outlets out there. How is it? https://t.co/Wa7MJJNnMw — Avi Woolf, Wilderness Conservative🐺 (@AviWoolf) September 5, 2024

For the same reason this writer -- with degrees in English and nursing -- knows more. We're not propagandists for the DNC.

NH wasn’t part of the 2004 or 2016 winning coalitions for Republicans https://t.co/4zO3la6Wuo — CTIronman (@CTIronman) September 5, 2024

No. So Trump not being there isn't a sign of shrinking anything. Just reality.