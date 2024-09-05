Politico Does Some MAJOR Wishcasting With Headline About Trump's 'Shrinking Map'

You Mad, Bro? Chris Hayes Whines (AGAIN) As Polls Show Trump Leads Electoral...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday, we told you about how the Kamala Harris campaign had to bus supporters into New Hampshire. This is totally a sign of a campaign with momentum and tons of grassroots support, right?

Not.

So this headline from Politico is probably a ton of wishcasting:

They write:

Donald Trump hasn’t set foot in New Hampshire since he won the state’s GOP primary in January. His campaign hasn’t sent a high-profile surrogate here since the spring.

And now, even as they insist he can win here, some of Trump’s most ardent supporters in this blue-leaning swing state are openly saying that his campaign should focus its efforts elsewhere.

“This election is going to be won in those seven swing states” and not in New Hampshire, said Lou Gargiulo, who co-chairs Trump’s campaign in this state. “That’s where the effort’s got to be put.”

They're not wrong. The elections will come down to swing states, and New Hampshire isn't one of them.

That being said -- if Kamala is campaigning there and bussing in supporters, perhaps the internals aren't as good as we're being (mis)led to believe.

She sure did.

This writer has said for a while that Kamala has all the baggage of the Biden administration plus the weight of being a wildly unpopular VP. She was the shiny new thing for about three seconds after being the nominee, but the shine has worn off and things are only going to get worse from here.

That's all the media are these days: propagandists for the Democratic Party.

Bingo.

This will never not be funny.

This writer isn't that optimistic, but the fact Kamala is in NH makes her suspect internals are not great.

For the same reason this writer -- with degrees in English and nursing -- knows more. We're not propagandists for the DNC.

No. So Trump not being there isn't a sign of shrinking anything. Just reality.

