All These Matching Buses Leaving Kamala Harris' NH Rally Just Scream 'Genuine Grassroots Supporters'

The Harris-Walz campaign continues to insist they have the most grassroots, genuine and exciting political movement in decades. Reality tells a different story. Hardly a day goes by that we don't hear Harris switching accents, pretending to be on a phone call to avoid questions from the press or being spotted bringing in crowds of "supporters" to events to dazzle the cameras.

During a campaign stop in New Hampshire, Harris had an enthusiastic audience, and all of them arrived on their own just to see the candidate they plan to support in November. Or maybe they had some help:

What could these 12 buses possibly be doing leaving Kamala's event in New Hampshire? pic.twitter.com/ua4kuUBrkt — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 4, 2024

Also notable is that the buses appear to be all from the same charter company. The Harris campaign isn't even trying to hide it.

Nobody actually likes Kamala Harris…! pic.twitter.com/LpJLxf2g9j — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 4, 2024

What a totally genuine grassroots campaign! For now, those people on the buses might be on to the next Harris speech. Keep an eye on people who just happen to look the same as the ones at previous rallies.

How much were they paid to sit through the torture? 😂 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 4, 2024

How much are they paid? Place your bets! The fake supporters are losing a bit of dignity along the way but that doesn't appear to be a dealbreaker in any way.

There’s no business like show business. https://t.co/fu5dSktmXK — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) September 4, 2024

They have to import supporters just like they have to import voters — Ginger (@GingerAndSpice_) September 4, 2024

Everything they do is fake. https://t.co/hC3KHUTOB7 — Dustin Templeton (@dtempleton_smb) September 4, 2024

Everything's fake, up to and including Harris trying to pretend to be somebody she isn't. They can't keep this up forever.