Elon Musk: Trump Must Win If We're to Preserve Freedom and Meritocracy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Elon Musk has been very vocal this election because -- as Brazil's tyrannical behavior shows -- a lot is on the line. 

Freedom, capitalism, safety.

Love him or hate him, Musk is all in on this election and on Trump:

Hard to disagree with him. Given everything going on in the world, this election just feels different.

Kamala Harris is literally advocating equity through equal outcomes. She will destroy merit-based systems.

So yeah, it is.

Things will only get worse under a Kamala Harris regime.

And given what Kamala has said about Elon and his 'privilege', we can only imagine how things will go if she wins.

He is.

Yep. If you pay attention, you see what's coming.

This writer has heard this a lot from her friends who have kids and, having kids herself, agrees.

Imagine the meltdowns if he bought CNN.

Pay attention.

Solid advice.

No lies detected.

