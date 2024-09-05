Elon Musk: Trump Must Win If We're to Preserve Freedom and Meritocracy

Elon Musk has been very vocal this election because -- as Brazil's tyrannical behavior shows -- a lot is on the line.

Freedom, capitalism, safety.

Love him or hate him, Musk is all in on this election and on Trump:

I have never been materially active in politics before, but this time I think civilization as we know it is on the line.



If we want to preserve freedom and a meritocracy in America, then Trump must win. https://t.co/wHnuKsr9UJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2024

Hard to disagree with him. Given everything going on in the world, this election just feels different.

That's... that's not how a meritocracy works — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 5, 2024

Kamala Harris is literally advocating equity through equal outcomes. She will destroy merit-based systems.

So yeah, it is.

This one is not that complex. We have the past four years of evidence to consider. — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 5, 2024

Things will only get worse under a Kamala Harris regime.

The acceleration rate of attacks on freedom & free speech is unparalleled.



Can't imagine how much worse this would be if you hadn't bought Twitter. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) September 5, 2024

And given what Kamala has said about Elon and his 'privilege', we can only imagine how things will go if she wins.

These are some of the best arguments yet that Elon is right. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 5, 2024

He is.

Trump must win or all is lost. We’re already seeing the erosion of freedoms worldwide—in Europe, in South America, all “free countries”. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2024

Yep. If you pay attention, you see what's coming.

Trump has to win if we want any kind of future for our children. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) September 5, 2024

This writer has heard this a lot from her friends who have kids and, having kids herself, agrees.

Freedom of speech over censorship by social media & MSM, preserving the constitution over rewriting it, & world peace over proxy wars are all issues that should be unting Americans, but Dems use these things plus race & gender to divide the US.



Buy, gut, rebuild CNN please. https://t.co/XM30vvAK6E — ThinkMore (@LetUsThinkMore) September 5, 2024

Imagine the meltdowns if he bought CNN.

If a genius who hadn't put his mental ability into politics before finally did and is telling you what he figured out by doing so, is that civilization as we know it is on the line....you should pay attention. https://t.co/mPhA9LGAVM — unseen1 (@unseen1_unseen) September 5, 2024

Pay attention.

Send this to every single person you know. Every leaner, independent, soft dem, your coworker, the f**king grocery bagger..



One of the smartest men in the world, the guy building spaceships, driverless cars, and brain chips says civilization is on the line this election. https://t.co/bd64jhwR7v — MAGA WIZARD |BUCK BREAKERS 4 TRUMP| (@RealJohnRose) September 5, 2024

Solid advice.

Meritocracy is truly our greatest strength and they want to end it on all levels. Bottom line, most of them can’t get to the top in a meritocracy so they went into politics. Washington is run by below average people. https://t.co/7DhDnhFyPV — Scott Denson (@scottdenson1) September 5, 2024

No lies detected.