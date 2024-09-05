SERIOUSLY?! Woke BBC Tells Viewers to 'Check Your Chests' During BREAST CANCER Documentary

This writer has written quite a bit about how wokeism in medicine puts live at risk. At UCLA's once-prestigious medical school, students are being taught to disregard science in favor of grievances. People will die.

This insanity is not confined to American medical schools, alas. The BBC -- probably driven by the trans agenda -- refused to use the word 'breast' when advising viewers of a breast cancer documentary to do a self-exam.

The BBC … 🙄… this was the end of the Amy Dowden Breast cancer programme..couldn’t even bring themselves to say breasts… utterly disgraceful pic.twitter.com/id3lHcVScs — LooeyK (@funkyfairisle) September 4, 2024

Ridiculous.

Early detection is key to effective and successful treatment.

Women and men have breasts and, while rare, men do get breast cancer.

This is beyond disgraceful.

🚨This makes me livid! I’m fighting breast cancer, not “chest cancer!”🤬



Breast cancer is SEX SPECIFIC.



When news sources such as the BBC refer to women’s specific health concerns using so called “inclusive” language it erases women! — Amy E. Sousa, MA Depth Psychology (@KnownHeretic) September 4, 2024

Women, and our health, take a backseat to the trans agenda. Again.

Sure, I’ll go check my chest. What are they looking for? pic.twitter.com/11Li2MP5Ki — Axia (@Axiasan) September 5, 2024

Okay, this made us chuckle.

When did anyone get cancer in the pectoral muscles or the intercostals?



It's breast cancer for a reason. Even in the very few men who get it. — Blanche Carter: Agent 34807 🦖🦕 🦦 🕵️‍♀️🦋 (@TalkTervosaurus) September 5, 2024

Bingo.

Accurate. The BBC declined to say ‘please check your breasts’ after a doco about breast cancer’. https://t.co/oHCFb1CxUX pic.twitter.com/m6dsvWfj50 — SEENinJournalism (@JournalismSEEN) September 4, 2024

This user verified that the original post was real.

Just insane.

That has got to be fake, surely?



Chest cancer and breast cancer are two entirely different things.



How do you even check yourself for chest cancer? — Cat (@CatQQShadow) September 4, 2024

No idea.

What part of my chest? My sternum or ribs or heart or lungs? These people are just dangerous. — IDD64 (@IDD64) September 5, 2024

Very dangerous.

So women whose first language is not English will be confused about breast cancer - and the BBC prefer that outcome than broadcasting the truth & accurate language. 👎I thought the BBC was supposed to “inform” rather than mislead & confuse its audience. https://t.co/m7rmqjoOr2 — Mara Yamauchi (@mara_yamauchi) September 5, 2024

They don't care about informing the audience.

They care about not offending a very small segment of the population.

Seriously BBC? There is a difference between chests and breasts. Yes, males can also get breast cancer but really? Will you find a different name for the cervix too? https://t.co/zLDfI1iqjW — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 5, 2024

They'll try to rename the cervix. Just give them time.