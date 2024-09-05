SERIOUSLY?! Woke BBC Tells Viewers to 'Check Your Chests' During BREAST CANCER Documentary

Don't Look Away: THIS Is What Pro-Hamas Protesters and Anti-Israel Goons Support, and...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 05, 2024
meme

This writer has written quite a bit about how wokeism in medicine puts live at risk. At UCLA's once-prestigious medical school, students are being taught to disregard science in favor of grievances. People will die.

This insanity is not confined to American medical schools, alas. The BBC -- probably driven by the trans agenda -- refused to use the word 'breast' when advising viewers of a breast cancer documentary to do a self-exam.

Ridiculous.

Early detection is key to effective and successful treatment.

Women and men have breasts and, while rare, men do get breast cancer.

This is beyond disgraceful.

Women, and our health, take a backseat to the trans agenda. Again.

Okay, this made us chuckle.

Bingo.

This user verified that the original post was real.

Just insane.

No idea.

Very dangerous.

They don't care about informing the audience.

They care about not offending a very small segment of the population.

They'll try to rename the cervix. Just give them time.

