WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Warns Kamala Has and Will Engage in Political Retaliation and Brings the RECEIPTS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A month ago, we told you the Biden-Harris administration put Tulsi Gabbard on a terror watchlist. Why? Gabbard did an interview with Laura Ingraham back in July that criticized the Biden-Harris administration for, among other things, the abuse and weaponization of the government against its political opponents.

And they proved her right.

This video is long, but worth a watch. She talked not only about retaliation against her, but against Matt Taibbi who dropped the Twitter Files, Catherine Herridge, who was fired by CBS for unfavorable reporting on the Biden administration and others.

This video is so well done and you MUST watch:

We have no words.

It's what the Left does.

For. Years.

Bingo.

And retaliating against their political opponents.

So very wrong.

This election is critical.

And everyone needs to pay attention.

None.

It's lawfare and the weaponization of government to stifle dissent.

We have to push back against this, because it's dangerous, unconstitutional, and completely antithetical to everything America -- the country Tulsi Gabbard has and continued to serve -- stands for.

