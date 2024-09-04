WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard Warns Kamala Has and Will Engage in Political Retaliation and Brings the RECEIPTS

A month ago, we told you the Biden-Harris administration put Tulsi Gabbard on a terror watchlist. Why? Gabbard did an interview with Laura Ingraham back in July that criticized the Biden-Harris administration for, among other things, the abuse and weaponization of the government against its political opponents.

Advertisement

And they proved her right.

This video is long, but worth a watch. She talked not only about retaliation against her, but against Matt Taibbi who dropped the Twitter Files, Catherine Herridge, who was fired by CBS for unfavorable reporting on the Biden administration and others.

This video is so well done and you MUST watch:

Kamala says she believes in freedom, but I was put on a secret terror watch list after I publicly criticized her. No one will be safe from political retaliation under a Harris administration. I put my life on the line for this country. Now the government calls me a terror threat. pic.twitter.com/3xjgjmrLhD — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 4, 2024

We have no words.

I see a trend from the left, every time you criticize them they find a way to diminish and harass you. From Hillary claiming you were a Russian Spy, to this, it is amazing the amount of filth they will throw at you. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) September 4, 2024

It's what the Left does.

This is their MO against anyone who challenges them. They’ve been doing this to me for years. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) September 4, 2024

For. Years.

Democrats don't believe in Democracy, they believe in power.



They want to use that power to silence opposition. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 4, 2024

Bingo.

And retaliating against their political opponents.

You ran for President for goodness sake. This is the stuff that happens in dictatorships not in America but with everything that has happened in the past 3 plus years I guess nothing should surprise me. I am very sorry this is happening to you and your husband. This is wrong! — Denise Siedentopf (@reinergirl01) September 4, 2024

So very wrong.

We are at a distinct crossroads in America. If Kamala becomes president, there’s no turning back. — Josh Kemp (@Canolabig) September 4, 2024

This election is critical.

For all my issues with Tulsi, this is a valid complaint and absolutely vile of the administration. https://t.co/OJrjHeXJhc — Blue eyed devil⚜️🕊️⚜️ (@cammunchcar) September 4, 2024

And everyone needs to pay attention.

If putting @TulsiGabbard on a terrorist watch list is not political retaliation. what possible legitimate reason could there be? https://t.co/5aTZCXcbVq — Richard Crowe (@SocraticQuant) September 4, 2024

None.

It's lawfare and the weaponization of government to stifle dissent.

We have to push back against this, because it's dangerous, unconstitutional, and completely antithetical to everything America -- the country Tulsi Gabbard has and continued to serve -- stands for.