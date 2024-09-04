Attacking Gold Star Families Some More Will Fix This! Poll Shows Kamala Trails Trump Among Military

New Republic: Kamala Harris Doesn’t Need Policy to Win
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Democratic Party and their lickspittle toadies on the Left have spent the last week attacking Gold Star families for daring to associate with Donald Trump.

They completely ignored the fact the Biden-Harris administration has given these families the cold shoulder and -- this is key -- are the ones responsible for the deaths of their loved ones.

So this is the least surprising news EVER:

More from The Hill:

Former President Trump is leading Vice President Harris among veterans, active service members and their families, according to a new poll of the voting bloc.

A survey from Change Research, shared with The Hill on Wednesday, found Trump is leading Harris 51 percent to 41 percent among veterans and 49 percent to 44 percent among active duty, guardsmen and reservists. The margin was smaller among family members of veterans, with Trump edging out Harris 47 percent to 45 percent.

Can't imagine why the military is breaking for Trump. Total mystery.

Went over like a lead balloon.

Kamala is not a leader.

They lied? We're (not) shocked.

Gloves Dropped: Greg Gutfeld Takes a Flamethrower to the Mainstream Media in an EPIC Monologue
Grateful Calvin
The momentum is all propaganda.

Not a winning strategy at all.

The media will keep lying about it. Count on that.

Probably. Don't forget Walz.

His former comrades haven't. And neither will the Gold Star families.

