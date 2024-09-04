Attacking Gold Star Families Some More Will Fix This! Poll Shows Kamala Trails Trump Among Military

The Democratic Party and their lickspittle toadies on the Left have spent the last week attacking Gold Star families for daring to associate with Donald Trump.

They completely ignored the fact the Biden-Harris administration has given these families the cold shoulder and -- this is key -- are the ones responsible for the deaths of their loved ones.

So this is the least surprising news EVER:

Donald Trump tops Kamala Harris among veterans: Poll https://t.co/RLbhWfIgvB — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2024

More from The Hill:

Former President Trump is leading Vice President Harris among veterans, active service members and their families, according to a new poll of the voting bloc. A survey from Change Research, shared with The Hill on Wednesday, found Trump is leading Harris 51 percent to 41 percent among veterans and 49 percent to 44 percent among active duty, guardsmen and reservists. The margin was smaller among family members of veterans, with Trump edging out Harris 47 percent to 45 percent.

Can't imagine why the military is breaking for Trump. Total mystery.

I guess when Kommie-La lied about and trashed the Gold Star families, who lost loved ones because of her stupidity, it didn't go over well with our military. pic.twitter.com/KtWmic9Yao — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) September 4, 2024

Went over like a lead balloon.

Its almost like they know leadership when they see it — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) September 4, 2024

Kamala is not a leader.

So Kamala doesn’t have 90%+ support among veterans like media tried convince us about last week?



I’m shocked — White Wolf (@HvitaUlfrinn) September 4, 2024

They lied? We're (not) shocked.

Veterans will overwhelmingly vote for Trump. It won’t be close. The noise about veterans shifting to Kamala is propaganda. — James Eugene “Jim” Raynor (@RebelJimRaynor) September 4, 2024

The momentum is all propaganda.

It turns out that disparaging Gold Star families is not the best strategy for winning the veteran vote. https://t.co/BqbDCF0Zh8 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) September 4, 2024

Not a winning strategy at all.

This should dispel the lies from the Harris campaign that Veterans, and their families support Harris.



We took an Oath. I would be highly suspect, of the Veterans who support Harris. #VeteransForTrump #JDVance https://t.co/6oKiFWvGHR — The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 (@WeWillBeFree24) September 4, 2024

The media will keep lying about it. Count on that.

Stolen Valor Walz have anything to do with this result. https://t.co/NwWtdUDjex — David Brod (@davidbrod517) September 4, 2024

Probably. Don't forget Walz.

His former comrades haven't. And neither will the Gold Star families.