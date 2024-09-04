WATCH: Kamala Harris Claims Bullhorn-Toting Grandma Traveled to Villages in India to Tout Abortion

Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most.

We know this will come as a shock to you, but Kamala Harris -- the politician who lied about celebrating Kwanzaa and 'fweedom' -- is probably lying about what her grandma used to do in India.

WATCH:

2017. Kamala claims that her grandmother would go from village to village in India with a bullhorn, preaching about the need for abortion.🤣 pic.twitter.com/OpULnKTKAH — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 3, 2024

She's so inauthentic and fake it'd be hilarious if she wasn't trying to run this country.

And Kamala was in her stroller and her grandmother asked her what she wanted and Kamala said …an abowshun. — Louskii F (@FLouskii) September 3, 2024

Well played.

Crazy thing, she's laughing like it's entertainment.



Kamala has absolutely no personal emotion that the child/fetus inside of a woman deserves a solemn discussion.



Killing a baby is a f'n joke to Kamala. — Scotts Pine (@scotts_pine89) September 3, 2024

Aborted babies is that 'joy' the media keeps telling us about.

In India? You think they let a woman run around disrupting the peace with a bullhorn? — Jules (@julievriahi) September 3, 2024

Kamala really thinks we're that stupid.

There’s eleventy billion f**king people in India… — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) September 4, 2024

Yeah. Seems Kamala forgot that part.

Given Kamala’s penchant for Venn diagrams: pic.twitter.com/RTJJ9T4RyN — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) September 3, 2024

Heh.

I'm kinda surprised she didn't say her grandmother would go from village to village performing abortions. It's not like anyone in our “media” will fact-check her. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) September 3, 2024

They certainly won't fact check this.

They'll dig back ten generations to prove a Republican politician's great-great-great-great-great-great grandfather maybe owned a slave, though.

You can always tell when Kamala is lying because she’s speaking. She lies every time she opens her mouth and words come out. https://t.co/w2o92XWcuX — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) September 4, 2024

Good rule of thumb.

Yah uh huh https://t.co/OZE7QAQsne — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) September 3, 2024

No one believes her.

It's the grinning and giggling as she says the most horrible things. https://t.co/YYbrFfIQJ5 — Eccles (@BruvverEccles) September 4, 2024

Yeah, it's so awful.

Imagine someone screaming "Get an abortion" from a bullhorn showing up in your neighborhood.



Kamala's family tree is full of mental illness and Maoism. https://t.co/bGt8nTwPad — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) September 3, 2024

No lies detected.

I’ve always been deeply unsettled by the quiet, shuddering awareness that there are grandmothers who advocate for abortion. https://t.co/sz4Fj9LmGz — Thy Geekdom Come🇻🇦 (@ThyGeekdomCome) September 4, 2024

Disturbing, no?

This wild story tops even the anecdotal collard greens in the bathtub tale. Lying as an art form replaces actual policies Kamala can’t talk about for at least 62 more days. https://t.co/0C7a7HPNfe — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) September 4, 2024

She doesn't need policies. She's got joy!