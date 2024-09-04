WATCH: Kamala Harris Claims Bullhorn-Toting Grandma Traveled to Villages in India to Tout Abortion

As Kamala Runs on Vibes, More Americans Forced to Choose Between Buying Food...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 04, 2024
Twitchy

Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most.

We know this will come as a shock to you, but Kamala Harris -- the politician who lied about celebrating Kwanzaa and 'fweedom' --  is probably lying about what her grandma used to do in India.

WATCH:

She's so inauthentic and fake it'd be hilarious if she wasn't trying to run this country.

Well played.

Aborted babies is that 'joy' the media keeps telling us about.

Kamala really thinks we're that stupid.

Yeah. Seems Kamala forgot that part.

Heh.

They certainly won't fact check this.

They'll dig back ten generations to prove a Republican politician's great-great-great-great-great-great grandfather maybe owned a slave, though.

Good rule of thumb.

No one believes her.

Yeah, it's so awful.

No lies detected.

Disturbing, no?

She doesn't need policies. She's got joy!

