Well LOOKY HERE: Former Kathy Hochul Staffer Charged With Acting As Agent of Chinese Government

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on September 03, 2024
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Well, looky here.

A high-ranking formal official from New York Governor Kathy Hochul's administration was charged with acting as a Chinese agent today. Linda Sun's home was raided earlier this year by the FBI.

Seems newsy, no?

Here's details from the AP:

A former deputy chief of staff to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was charged Tuesday with acting as an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government, federal prosecutors revealed in a sprawling indictment.

Linda Sun, who held numerous posts in New York state government before rising to the rank of deputy chief of staff for Hochul, was arrested Tuesday morning along with her husband, Chris Hu, at their $3.5 million home on Long Island.

Sun and Hu, are expected to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn said.

We have to wonder what Hochul knew.

Hard to see it any other way.

They sure do. Looking at you, Eric Swalwell.

So funny.

No one is shocked.

The corruption runs rampant.

Where else does the CCP have agents?

This one includes video of the FBI raid on the Sun's home.

No one is really surprised. It's who they are.

Inquiring minds want to (and deserve to) know.

We're sure the journalists will get right on this and start asking hard questions.

Any day now.

