Well LOOKY HERE: Former Kathy Hochul Staffer Charged With Acting As Agent of Chinese Government

Well, looky here.

A high-ranking formal official from New York Governor Kathy Hochul's administration was charged with acting as a Chinese agent today. Linda Sun's home was raided earlier this year by the FBI.

Seems newsy, no?

BREAKING: A former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has been charged with being an agent of the Chinese government. https://t.co/AYzEAiVqVZ — The Associated Press (@AP) September 3, 2024

Here's details from the AP:

A former deputy chief of staff to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was charged Tuesday with acting as an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government, federal prosecutors revealed in a sprawling indictment. Linda Sun, who held numerous posts in New York state government before rising to the rank of deputy chief of staff for Hochul, was arrested Tuesday morning along with her husband, Chris Hu, at their $3.5 million home on Long Island. Sun and Hu, are expected to make an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn said.

We have to wonder what Hochul knew.

Our government is compromised by the CCP right down to Democratic Vice Presidential candidate TIM Walz. — Nur (@s8470) September 3, 2024

Hard to see it any other way.

Seems the Democrats have a history with Chinese spies. When will the Democrat Party be labeled a national security threat? — Cowboy Drew 🇺🇲 (@realCowboyDrew) September 3, 2024

They sure do. Looking at you, Eric Swalwell.

Funny how that keeps happening. https://t.co/LuhgPnJ3D0 — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 3, 2024

So funny.

Highly incompetent Kathy Hochul is a top surrogate for Kamala Harris.



Who else is shocked that her staff was working on behalf of the CCP? https://t.co/Yf3eTDgt53 pic.twitter.com/mL5sfKotrm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 3, 2024

No one is shocked.

🚨BREAKING: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s former Deputy Chief of Staff was just charged with acting as an agent of the Chinese government.



The indictment states that she worked to advance CCP interests in state government, which included blocking reps from the Taiwanese… pic.twitter.com/X2eJy3Vds1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 3, 2024

The corruption runs rampant.

Where else does the CCP have agents?

🚨 #BREAKING: Democrat NY Gov. Kathy Hochul’s former Deputy Chief of Staff was just arrested by the FBI for acting as an agent of the Chinese Communist Party



WOW.



According to the indictment, Linda Sun worked to advance the interest of the Chinese government within the Hochul… pic.twitter.com/fzcKTVKTzc — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 3, 2024

This one includes video of the FBI raid on the Sun's home.

Is anyone really surprised that leading Democrats are in bed with the Chinese Communists?



Birds of a feather... https://t.co/OpBaxUo6iJ — Tony L.⚡⚛️🏈🐯 (@007Nuke) September 3, 2024

No one is really surprised. It's who they are.

Does she have Gov. Tim Walz in her contact list on her phone? https://t.co/oEDFhS54hr pic.twitter.com/72uTjRNLyN — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) September 3, 2024

Inquiring minds want to (and deserve to) know.

We're sure the journalists will get right on this and start asking hard questions.

Any day now.