Salon Proves They're INSANE, Says Tulsi Gabbard Supporting Trump Is Sign of Putin's Power (WUT?!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on September 01, 2024
Twitter

This is a stretch. In one way, we get it: the media are all in on the narrative that Russia is evil and interfering in elections. Even though so-called 'Russian collusion' was a lie (as it was with Hunter's laptop).

But if the media give up this narrative, they'll look even more foolish. So they'll post things like this and think it qualifies as journalism or reporting or something:

Let's see how they drew this conclusion:

On Monday, former Democratic House member Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI, endorsed Donald Trump for the presidency and became one of his surrogates on the campaign trail. This is bad news: it confirms Trump’s tilt towards the dangerous isolationist movement at work in Republican politics for a long time now. 

Gabbard’s opposition to helping Ukraine win its long-suffering defensive war against Vladimir Putin’s slaughter of civilians and annexation of its territory is only the latest installment in her longtime efforts to advance policies that play into Putin’s hands. Immediately after entering Congress in 2013, just months after Syrian tyrant Bashir al-Assad and his Hezbollah allies began murdering hundreds of thousands of Syrians to stop peaceful pro-democracy protests, Gabbard started doing interviews arguing that the U.S. should take no action against Assad's genocidal violence, including his use of chemical weapons.

'Dangerous isolationist' movement? You mean not getting involved in endless wars across the globe?

Same logic applies here.

Trying so hard.

It's really a take, isn't it?

So deranged.

Might explain a lot.

A terminal case of TDS.

Exactly.

That is the funniest part.

It was written and published and posted in complete sincerity that Putin had anything to do with Gabbard joining Trump's team.

You don't despise the media enough.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP SALON TULSI GABBARD VLADIMIR PUTIN 2024 ELECTION

