Laptop Dems/Media Called 'Russian Disinformation' Entered As Evidence at Hunter Biden Trial

Everybody remembers the days and weeks leading up to the 2020 presidential election when the Democrats, with a lot of help from the media and Big Tech, were busy trying to label stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents as a "Russian disinformation campaign." Reports about that story were removed from social media and users talking about the story were suspended.

The Biden campaign used this story below to push the idea that claims about the laptop were disinformation designed to interfere with the 2020 election that was at that point just a couple weeks away.

More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”https://t.co/T58QhdXEJd — POLITICO (@politico) October 20, 2020

Ironically, claims that the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop were a "disinformation campaign" was itself a disinformation campaign, but Democrats got a lot of mileage out of that Politico story (one example being Jen Psaki as seen above).

Fast forward to this week and claims about the Biden laptop being part of a disinformation campaign have aged like milk in the summer sun.

Miranda Devine, author of "Laptop from Hell," deserves an award for her reporting as things have come full circle:

COURTROOM REPORT: It’s official. Hunter Biden’s #LaptopFromHell is government exhibit 16 at the First Son’s gun trial in Delaware. The silver MacBook Pro covered in a plastic wrapper was first publicly sighted today at 2.10pm when it was carried across the court by prosecutor… — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 4, 2024

Here's that full post from Miranda Devine:

COURTROOM REPORT: It’s official. Hunter Biden’s #LaptopFromHell is government exhibit 16 at the First Son’s gun trial in Delaware. The silver MacBook Pro covered in a plastic wrapper was first publicly sighted today at 2.10pm when it was carried across the court by prosecutor Derek Hines to his first witness FBI Special Agent Erika Jensen who confirmed it was Hunter’s laptop from the serial number on the back that corresponds to his iCloud identity. She said the laptop was obtained by the FBI with a subpoena from The Mac Shop in Wilmington where it had been “abandoned” by Hunter. She said that investigators corroborated content on the laptop with content in Hunter’s iCloud that they obtained from Apple with a subpoena. Hines then proceeded to go through WhatsApp and text messages and images and documents from the laptop and iCloud with Jensen to make his case that Hunter was using drugs before during and after the period that he bought and possessed the handgun after allegedly signing a background check form on October 12 2018 saying he was not a drug user. His then-lover Hallie Biden later threw the gun in a trash can. The jury kept unsmiling focus throughout the evidence which showed Hunter spending $50,000 a month in ATM withdrawals during that period and organizing alleged purchases of crack cocaine. Hunter’s disembodied voice filled the courtroom periodically as prosecutors played audiobook extracts from his memoir and he remained impassive behind a pair of salmon pink reading glasses. Hallie Biden will be a witness by the end of this week or next week after Hunter’s ex wife Kathleen Buhle and ex lover Zoe Kestan. It is three years and eight months since @nypost broke the story of #LaptopFromHell that was censored by Big Tech. A few days later in October 2020 the #Dirty51 ex-intelligence officials, mostly CIA, lied it was Russian disinformation and then-presidential candidate Joe Biden lied that it was a “Russian plant.” Read more at @nypost

Yet there will be no apologies, corrections or accountability from the media or their Democrat masters.

Four years after an election rigging cover up, the Hunter Biden laptop is officially labeled as 100% real evidence of crimes. If we had honest journalism, they’d retroactively give Miranda and the New York Post all the Pulitzers they gave out for the Russia collusion hoax. https://t.co/Wp6B7yQs92 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 5, 2024

Instead those same people will just move on to pushing the next lie.

“All the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation operation.”



Now being admitted into evidence in Hunter’s own trial.



Will they ever be held accountable? pic.twitter.com/igb65od6IS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2024

Probably not.

Who are the 51 former intelligence officers, again, and why aren't they considered complicit in election interference? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) June 4, 2024

They "helped" the side that claims to be trying to save democracy so the Left considers their election interference an act of patriotism, or something like that.