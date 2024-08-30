'SUPPOSED'?! The Atlantic Embarrasses Itself With Laughable Spin on Biden Admin Facebook Collusion

The other day, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg said he regretted working with the Biden administration in 2020, censoring Americans on COVID and Hunter Biden's laptop.

It was a blatant attempt to interfere with the election, and all we got was a 'My bad!' apology letter.

But he admitted the collusion actually happened.

So check out what The Atlantic says, because they're mad Zuck said the quiet part out loud:

Mark Zuckerberg keeps trying to play a political game he'll never win. His latest move: responding to the congressman investigating supposed collusion between the Biden administration and technology companies to censor free speech. @cwarzel reports: https://t.co/4nJYLlMqBq — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) August 30, 2024

'Supposed' collusion, which Zuckerberg admitted to.

They write:

This week, the Meta CEO wrote a letter to Representative Jim Jordan in response to an inquiry about Meta’s content-moderation policies. Jordan, an Ohio Republican, and the House Judiciary Committee have been investigating supposed collusion between President Joe Biden’s administration and technology companies to censor free speech online. In his letter addressing these concerns, Zuckerberg wrote that in 2021, senior White House officials had “repeatedly pressured” Meta to censor content related to COVID-19, “including humor and satire.” He also noted a separate instance from October 2020, when Meta had temporarily demoted a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop after initial guidance from the FBI that there may have been a Russian disinformation campaign about the Biden family in the lead-up to that year’s presidential election. In the letter, Zuckerberg notes that the article turned out not to be part of such an operation, and that “we shouldn’t have demoted the story.”

This is a violation of the First Amendment, and election interference.

Collusion that is admitted to on the record and with massive supporting corroboration is no longer "supposed" collusion. Propaganda such as what you write here is harmful to the country. Please stop. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 30, 2024

They won't stop, though.

His latest political game move: responding to a Congressional investigation — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 30, 2024

That devious monster.

Charlie, why do you call it "supposed collusion" rather than "admitted collusion" or "collusion"? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 30, 2024

We all know why.

Zuckerberg literally corroborated that the FBI intervened on behalf of Joe Biden during the 2020 election. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) August 30, 2024

But 'supposed.'

Supposed?



It is a documented fact that the Biden admin had social media censor facts.



Why does The Atlantic lie so much? — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) August 30, 2024

To protect the precious.

Zuckerberg openly admitted to the “supposed collusion” but do continue with illustrating how journalists of all professions now hate the First Amendment. 🤦‍♂️ — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 30, 2024

They sure do.

Zuckerberg: There was collusion.



The Atlantic: "supposed collusion" — Milton Friedman Stan Account (@AndIllWhisperNo) August 30, 2024

They're shameless.

He admitted that Facebook censored accurate information. If you want him to win that game... why? https://t.co/LBGozWaRrH — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 30, 2024

Excellent question.

I'm tired of professional writers acting as if words don't have meaning



It wasn't "supposed collusion". Everyone who can look plainly at the facts can see that the Biden admin and tech companies colluded to censor free speech



Don't lie to your readers https://t.co/aAp7KKXSv8 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) August 30, 2024

But they'll continue lying to their readers.

*Mark Zuckerberg, a life-long Democrat who spent $500 million to elect Joe Biden, says the collusion happened.



The Atlantic: “We simply can’t trust this guy. I trust the government instead.”



Incredible. https://t.co/3Kv1f9Wd2s — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 30, 2024

Absolutely incredible.