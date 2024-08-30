Clapping Seal Chris Hayes Says Biden's Engaged in the 'Greatest Economic Management' of...
'SUPPOSED'?! The Atlantic Embarrasses Itself With Laughable Spin on Biden Admin Facebook Collusion

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on August 30, 2024
ImgFlip

The other day, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg said he regretted working with the Biden administration in 2020, censoring Americans on COVID and Hunter Biden's laptop.

It was a blatant attempt to interfere with the election, and all we got was a 'My bad!' apology letter.

But he admitted the collusion actually happened.

So check out what The Atlantic says, because they're mad Zuck said the quiet part out loud:

'Supposed' collusion, which Zuckerberg admitted to.

They write:

This week, the Meta CEO wrote a letter to Representative Jim Jordan in response to an inquiry about Meta’s content-moderation policies. Jordan, an Ohio Republican, and the House Judiciary Committee have been investigating supposed collusion between President Joe Biden’s administration and technology companies to censor free speech online. In his letter addressing these concerns, Zuckerberg wrote that in 2021, senior White House officials had “repeatedly pressured” Meta to censor content related to COVID-19, “including humor and satire.” He also noted a separate instance from October 2020, when Meta had temporarily demoted a New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop after initial guidance from the FBI that there may have been a Russian disinformation campaign about the Biden family in the lead-up to that year’s presidential election. In the letter, Zuckerberg notes that the article turned out not to be part of such an operation, and that “we shouldn’t have demoted the story.”

This is a violation of the First Amendment, and election interference.

They won't stop, though.

That devious monster.

We all know why.

But 'supposed.'

To protect the precious.

They sure do.

They're shameless.

Excellent question.

But they'll continue lying to their readers.

Absolutely incredible.

