At This Point, We Should Just List of Things Tim Walz HASN'T Lied About Cuz It's a LOT Shorter

The focus on Tim Walz and his lies should be tied back to the fact he was the first big choice Kamala Harris made as the Democratic Party presidential candidate, and it was a bad one (as this writer said at the time). It shows she doesn't do basic vetting work, and embraces Walz's radical Leftism, tyrannical tendencies, and his blatant lying.

'Cause here's another bold-faced lie:

Here's what The Washington Examiner wrote:

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) has long described the moment in 2004 that inspired him to run for public office. In Walz’s telling, the “folksy” high school teacher and two of his students attended a campaign rally for President George W. Bush as an educational experience. However, Walz says, all three of them were denied entry upon event staffers noticing a John Kerry sticker on one of the students’ wallets — an exchange that the Atlantic dubbed a “KGB-style interrogation.” There’s just one problem: This version of the political origin story for the Democratic vice presidential nominee, who is already facing “stolen valor” accusations over claims about his military service from combat veterans, contains significant inaccuracies.

This writer isn't a psychologist, but it sure seems like Walz has a hero complex: he's always got to be saving the day.

It's weird.

It really is a problem for Walz.

