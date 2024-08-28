TROLL KING: Tucker Carlson Responds to Kamala's Weird Fan Mail With Some HILARIOUS Fan Mail of His Own

Earlier, we told you about this weird piece of mail the Kamala Harris camp posted on her official Vice President account.

The letter was clearly meant as an allusion to conservative media figure Tucker Carlson, mimicking his speaking tone and some of his policy positions. And if that wasn't the purpose, a lot of people read it that way.

It's weird, to say the least.

But Carlson responded in kind with some 'fan mail' of his own:

Letter from a fan. pic.twitter.com/ukRd1Ykpsg — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 28, 2024

Wow, that was very nice of Kamala Harris to write you that letter.



Looks like she has a crush on you. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2024

Tucker wins the internet today! LOL!!! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 28, 2024

Nice to see Kamala coming around

This might explain her shift to a Trumpian platform — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 28, 2024

This is called OWNING. Genius, good sir. Well done! — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 28, 2024

"I can't imagine the size of his root ball"



I'm literally dying. 💀 pic.twitter.com/LfUW3If5xN — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) August 28, 2024

I can't believe Kamala actually released that letter, as if it’s going to help her campaign. It’s a clear display of incompetence.🤣🤣🤣 — Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) August 28, 2024

Troll level 1,000! — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 28, 2024

Tucker for the WIN. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/6B8YIxXPP4 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 28, 2024

Top 10 most savage responses to a communist politician. https://t.co/XyPsbvO117 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2024

LMAO TUCKER demolished Kamala https://t.co/bc4wzQnDpS — aka (@akafacehots) August 28, 2024

Absolutely wrecked her.