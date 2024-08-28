Look: Kamala Harris Publishes Dubious AF Letter From ‘Tucker’
Bombshell J6 Footage: Pelosi Caught! Anti-Woke Comedians on Fire!
You've Got to Be KIDDING: The Hill Asks Bill Kristol If Democrats Are...
Well Look at That! VP Kamala Harris Can Start Building More Border Wall...
Home Depot Responds to the Fox 'Nail in Coffin' Headline Regarding HRC Partnership
WATCH: Harris Campaign Staffer Confirms to CNN Kamala HAS NOT Changed Her Mind...
Is This the Best Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Donald Trump Has Ever Made?
The Hill Reports Trump's 'Trying to' Link Kamala Harris to Biden's Disastrous Afghanistan...
Harris Campaign's Process for Selecting Interviewer More Planned Out Than a Moon Shot
Politico's Spin That JD Vance 'Tried' to Tie Harris to Biden Earned the...
Glenn Beck Has A Dire Warning Regarding Kamala Harris' Campaign
Rolling Stone Says Even John Cena Follows White Nationalists on X
House Dems Want to Censor AI Image Generator Before Election
Gov. Gavin Newsom Considering $150,000 State-Supported Home Loans for Illegals

TROLL KING: Tucker Carlson Responds to Kamala's Weird Fan Mail With Some HILARIOUS Fan Mail of His Own

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:45 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier, we told you about this weird piece of mail the Kamala Harris camp posted on her official Vice President account.

The letter was clearly meant as an allusion to conservative media figure Tucker Carlson, mimicking his speaking tone and some of his policy positions. And if that wasn't the purpose, a lot of people read it that way.

Advertisement

It's weird, to say the least.

But Carlson responded in kind with some 'fan mail' of his own:

The little hearts over the lowercase 'i' cracks us up.

She sure does.

This is the perfect response.

Hahahahaha!

He sure did own her.

It gets funnier with every subsequent reading.

Recommended

Look: Kamala Harris Publishes Dubious AF Letter From ‘Tucker’
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Yeah, the optics of the letter Kamala released are bad, really bad.

Really. Epic trolling.

Yep. He wins.

Really is a thing of beauty.

Pure gold.

Absolutely wrecked her.

Tags: 2024 KAMALA HARRIS TUCKER CARLSON 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Look: Kamala Harris Publishes Dubious AF Letter From ‘Tucker’
Aaron Walker
Home Depot Responds to the Fox 'Nail in Coffin' Headline Regarding HRC Partnership
ArtistAngie
You've Got to Be KIDDING: The Hill Asks Bill Kristol If Democrats Are the Party of Reagan
Amy Curtis
Well Look at That! VP Kamala Harris Can Start Building More Border Wall NOW (Pics of the Day)
Doug P.
Bombshell J6 Footage: Pelosi Caught! Anti-Woke Comedians on Fire!
Twitchy Video
WATCH: Harris Campaign Staffer Confirms to CNN Kamala HAS NOT Changed Her Mind on Banning Fracking
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Look: Kamala Harris Publishes Dubious AF Letter From ‘Tucker’ Aaron Walker
Advertisement