Look: Kamala Harris Publishes Dubious AF Letter From ‘Tucker’

So today, Harris used her official Vice-Presidential account to publish this letter.

That was in the context of this post on Twitter/X:

Tucker, thank you for writing to me. While we may not agree on every issue, we both know that every person in our nation should have the freedom to live safe from gun violence. The majority of Americans stand with us in support of commonsense gun safety legislation. pic.twitter.com/HUdgFUcKtt — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 28, 2024

We first learned about it when Viva Frei cast doubt on its authenticity, but it was someone responding to him that put her finger on the entire scummy thing:

Tucker. Not Tucker Carlson. She’s clearly trying to pass it off as Tucker Carlson though SMH — Eliza-Claire Johnson (@ElizaClaireJoh2) August 28, 2024

So, you see what she did? She didn’t say it was from Tucker Carlson, just some person named Tucker. Indeed, if you click on the image description in Harris' post it says… pretty much what this poster said:

We are pretty sure that Tucker Carlson would never describe himself as an Alabamian. Frankly, he’s pretty much a Californian. So, 'Tucker from Alabama' isn’t how Carlson is likely to describe himself.

Why do you assume it’s supposed to be Tucker? Weird Freudian thing going on with you. — Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) August 28, 2024

Well, first off, it is explicitly from a person named ‘Tucker.’ But it is not a weird Freudian thing to think she wanted us to think it was from Tucker Carlson. Besides the fact that ‘Norwood’ also apparently thinks of Tucker Carlson when someone says ‘Tucker,’ we don’t think it is a very common first name and the letter itself is plainly written to sound a bit like something Carlson would say. Like the first line is very similar to the way Tucker Carlson would speak:

One of my absolute favorite things in America is how [p]eople of different backgrounds and beliefs have the freedom to communicate with each other.

That’s a very Carlson way to say things, mostly, except that we don’t think that Tucker Carlson would resist the urge to call out how Kamala Harris and the Biden administration has been attacking freedom of expression.

But the slimy part is that the plausible deniability is built right in. She can publish this letter and then when someone accuses her of deception, she can say ‘what, me? I never said it was from Tucker Carlson.’ And she didn’t say that, but we can all see what she is doing. She isn’t technically lying, but it is deceptive as frak.

And really, is this the action of a campaign that has confidence? That it is trying to fool voters into thinking Tucker Carlson supported her gun control efforts?

She has a very loose relationship with the truth. — David Dennis (@ThePainFactory) August 28, 2024

She doesn't say Tucker Carlson, she only says Tucker. I'm sure it's some random person named Tucker or she had someone write it, there are no folds in it so it doesn't look like it came in a normal envelope. — CM (@Borderline_Jeep) August 28, 2024

You do realize there are pictures of Tucker Carlson’s signature on the Internet, and none of them even remotely resemble this, right?



And Tucker, like most meticulous and intelligent people, dates his letters.



You didn’t just lie to the American people again, did you? pic.twitter.com/2ltlF228jB — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 28, 2024

Wait. You’re VP? Had me fooled. Thought you weren’t part of the Biden administration. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 28, 2024

Someone tell @politico that this 12 year old is trying to tie Harris to Biden https://t.co/HOJUvmCi3s pic.twitter.com/NnmFYupjAN — Magills (@magills_) August 28, 2024

Ha! Good catch! Publishing this letter implicitly includes an admission that she is part of this administration.

The implication here is that Tucker Carlson, who famously DOES NOT ADVOCATE FOR GUN BANS, wrote this letter. Could the Harris-Walz team be any more disingenuous? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2024

I bet this letter is from Tucker Carlson. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 28, 2024

Sigh.

Who the hell you trying to fool? This is an AI generated letter.



Thanks to @lamps_apple for the sawse. https://t.co/33eSX5QHE9 pic.twitter.com/XJYgKcPKBC — Numberonepal🐝 (@numberonepal) August 28, 2024

Numberonepal’s third picture is from a site that allegedly detects AI. Of course, we don’t know which site he is using, or whether their methodology is good or not. But it does sound like someone ran an AI program with the prompt ‘write a letter to Kamala Harris praising the Biden-Harris Administration’s gun control efforts in the style of Tucker Carlson’ and then hand wrote a letter based on the results. That gut feeling on our part isn’t proof, obviously, but we feel pretty confident in it.

The Vice President is using the official office of the Vice President to run for the office of president. Not only that, she is also using AI to write fake letters: https://t.co/3bK7CMqnNe pic.twitter.com/cEwpfT3q0b — chewie (@YouKnowImChewie) August 28, 2024

Dear Tucker, this administration supplied the Taliban with 65,000 machine guns, 360,000 assault rifles, and enough ammunition to make them the best-armed terror group in the world.



Instead of gun safety, perhaps ask about the attack helicopters they gave to the Taliban.



Best https://t.co/noeIwG9YYH — Legend (@realLegendAfg) August 28, 2024

Pretty sure Tucker Carlson already knows, but Tucker from Alabama might not.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 FAKE 🚨🚨🚨🚨



"I am fairly conservative" 😂😂😂😂😂😂 had me rolling.



How do I KNOW it's fake:

Goes on to say all the things we already have to go through to buy a gun. This is 100% the old Liberal tired-ass gaslighting talking points. I'm surprised the DNC… https://t.co/2OjyuT9F0V pic.twitter.com/5TrJL330eb — 🪖Impenitent2A (@Impenitent2A) August 28, 2024

The cut off text reads:

I'm surprised the DNC propagandist didn't throw in long debunked ‘Close the Gun Show Loopholes’. Coming from supposedly ...a child... with pigtails.... looking up at Comrade Kamala on her Democrat Blue throne with millions of voteless vacant AI fans and cat ladies ...swooning. Haven't seen so much gaslighting since Dennis Hopper held up @tinamajorino in the post apocalyptic movie #Waterworld on the Exxon Valdez and said ‘I give you ....a child’

A few thoughts on that one. First, yes, there is no such thing as a gun show loophole in federal law. This weird talking point started with Bill Clinton, which should be the first sign it as a lie.

Second, he is right to say that these restrictions are already baked into federal law.

Third, who remembers Waterworld with that level of detail? Oh well …

Finally:

Can you use your platform to reach @elonmusk to community note Harris on this note? She's making it seem like it's from Tucker Carlson. Please community note this. — Wutang The Normal 🇨🇦  (@OfficialWutang) August 28, 2024

Yes, if anyone has access to community notes, please flag this.