Look: Kamala Harris Publishes Dubious AF Letter From ‘Tucker’

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  2:15 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

So today, Harris used her official Vice-Presidential account to publish this letter.

That was in the context of this post on Twitter/X:

We first learned about it when Viva Frei cast doubt on its authenticity, but it was someone responding to him that put her finger on the entire scummy thing:

So, you see what she did? She didn’t say it was from Tucker Carlson, just some person named Tucker. Indeed, if you click on the image description in Harris' post it says… pretty much what this poster said:

We are pretty sure that Tucker Carlson would never describe himself as an Alabamian. Frankly, he’s pretty much a Californian. So, 'Tucker from Alabama' isn’t how Carlson is likely to describe himself.

Well, first off, it is explicitly from person named ‘Tucker.’ But it is not a weird Freudian thing to think she wanted us to think it was from Tucker Carlson. Besides the fact that ‘Norwood’ also apparently thinks of Tucker Carlson when someone says ‘Tucker,’ we don’t think it is a very common first name and the letter itself is plainly written to sound a bit like something Carlson would say. Like the first line is very similar to the way Tucker Carlson would speak:

One of my absolute favorite things in America is how [p]eople of different backgrounds and beliefs have the freedom to communicate with each other.

That’s a very Carlson way to say things, mostly, except that we don’t think that Tucker Carlson would resist the urge to call out how Kamala Harris and the Biden administration has been attacking freedom of expression.

But the slimy part is that the plausible deniability is built right in. She can publish this letter and then when someone accuses her of deception, she can say ‘what, me? I never said it was from Tucker Carlson.’ And she didn’t say that, but we can all see what she is doing. She isn’t technically lying, but it is deceptive as frak.

And really, is this the action of a campaign that has confidence? That it is trying to fool voters into thinking Tucker Carlson supported her gun control efforts?

Ha! Good catch! Publishing this letter implicitly includes an admission that she is part of this administration.

Sigh.

Numberonepal’s third picture is from a site that allegedly detects AI. Of course, we don’t know which site he is using, or whether their methodology is good or not. But it does sound like someone ran an AI program with the prompt ‘write a letter to Kamala Harris praising the Biden-Harris Administration’s gun control efforts in the style of Tucker Carlson’ and then hand wrote a letter based on the results. That gut feeling on our part isn’t proof, obviously, but we feel pretty confident in it.

Pretty sure Tucker Carlson already knows, but Tucker from Alabama might not.

The cut off text reads:

I'm surprised the DNC propagandist didn't throw in long debunked ‘Close the Gun Show Loopholes’. 

Coming from supposedly ...a child... with pigtails.... looking up at Comrade Kamala on her Democrat Blue throne with millions of voteless vacant AI fans and cat ladies ...swooning.

Haven't seen so much gaslighting since Dennis Hopper held up @tinamajorino in the post apocalyptic movie #Waterworld on the Exxon Valdez and said ‘I give you ....a child’

A few thoughts on that one. First, yes, there is no such thing as a gun show loophole in federal law. This weird talking point started with Bill Clinton, which should be the first sign it as a lie.

Second, he is right to say that these restrictions are already baked into federal law.

Third, who remembers Waterworld with that level of detail? Oh well …

Finally:

Yes, if anyone has access to community notes, please flag this.

