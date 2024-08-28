SIGH: Illinois 'Open' to Redesign of State Flag (Remember What Tim Walz Did to Minnesota's Flag?)

Earlier this year, Minnesota -- under Governor Tim Walz -- redesigned the state flag. We're sure it's totally coincidental it looks a lot like the Somali flag, right?
Anyway, Illinois is joining The North Star State in redoing their flag, which was adopted back in 1969.
What could possibly go wrong?
JUST IN: Illinois opens contest to redesign state flag https://t.co/ol6j6nQ7p1— WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 28, 2024
The Illinois Flag Commission will begin accepting submissions for a new state flag design next week, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Wednesday.
The commission was created last year after Senate Bill 1818 was signed into law.
The goal of the bill was to develop new state flag designs to determine if one of them should replace the current state flag. The current flag was adopted in 1969.
The commission will accept design ideas for consideration from the public, online or via mail, until Oct. 18. They plan on working with schools and libraries to encourage more residents to take part.
“I’m excited to see the creativity of Illinois residents and how they display their passion for our great state,” said Giannoulias. “The symbols that represent and unify our state are important and this presents an excellent opportunity to engage Illinoisans and showcase their pride.”
We're sure it'll be just as ugly as Minnesota's effort.
X users aren't optimistic, either.
Let the gayness ensue.— Jack Attack (@TheGoodJack2) August 28, 2024
Heh.
“Illinois opens contest to redesign state flag”— Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) August 28, 2024
Oh great…yes…super important.
A lot like renaming Lake Shore Drive.
Meanwhile:
“At least 33 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say”https://t.co/Ut4kvktZ2A
They've got their priorities.
i predict:— the Atherian 🇬🇷 (@Liosatos) August 28, 2024
the winning design will feature less references to America, and include more references to wokism.
Safest prediction ever.
Who wants to bet that the eagle is gone?— AC⚡DC (@PGStheone) August 28, 2024
Oh, in a heartbeat.
Any American symbols are going bye-bye.
Makes sense. Our current flag is farrrrr too patriotic— Jack Eastman (@eastman_jack) August 28, 2024
Can't have that anymore.
This is the kind of re-branding exercise organizations waste time on instead of dealing with substantive issues-such as the looming financial disaster in our state. Bound to create more divisions than unity.— Lyric Hughes Hale (@lyrichues) August 28, 2024
Bound to. By design.
https://t.co/JV8ANm0I2p pic.twitter.com/iJAcONtt7S— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) August 28, 2024
Nailed it.
It should be a picture of the state with a bunch of people leaving it. https://t.co/3SiMytBlEh— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 28, 2024
The new state motto should be: SO LONG!
why is every state suddenly deciding to redesign their flag https://t.co/qjLb2qmnaZ— Luke Metro (@luke_metro) August 28, 2024
Because we've solved every other problem.
Oh, wait.
Gotta get rid of that troublesome eagle. https://t.co/O7RSSBkUe8— Based Buc-ee (@Natnl_Disgrace) August 28, 2024
American imagery is offensive.
The only thing good about Illinois and they want to change it. Typical Communist move. https://t.co/NaheIDR5EZ— 2A Patriot 🇺🇲 🌎 ☄️ (@2A_Patriot_) August 28, 2024
Of course.
"Our state flag looks very pro-American."— H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) August 28, 2024
'Yeah, we can't have that. Put a rainbow on it and make it gay and lame.' https://t.co/754puVtxws
This made us chuckle.
