SIGH: Illinois 'Open' to Redesign of State Flag (Remember What Tim Walz Did to Minnesota's Flag?)

Earlier this year, Minnesota -- under Governor Tim Walz -- redesigned the state flag. We're sure it's totally coincidental it looks a lot like the Somali flag, right?

Advertisement

Anyway, Illinois is joining The North Star State in redoing their flag, which was adopted back in 1969.

What could possibly go wrong?

JUST IN: Illinois opens contest to redesign state flag https://t.co/ol6j6nQ7p1 — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) August 28, 2024

Here's more from WGN:

The Illinois Flag Commission will begin accepting submissions for a new state flag design next week, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Wednesday. The commission was created last year after Senate Bill 1818 was signed into law. The goal of the bill was to develop new state flag designs to determine if one of them should replace the current state flag. The current flag was adopted in 1969. The commission will accept design ideas for consideration from the public, online or via mail, until Oct. 18. They plan on working with schools and libraries to encourage more residents to take part. “I’m excited to see the creativity of Illinois residents and how they display their passion for our great state,” said Giannoulias. “The symbols that represent and unify our state are important and this presents an excellent opportunity to engage Illinoisans and showcase their pride.”

We're sure it'll be just as ugly as Minnesota's effort.

X users aren't optimistic, either.

Let the gayness ensue. — Jack Attack (@TheGoodJack2) August 28, 2024

Heh.

“Illinois opens contest to redesign state flag”



Oh great…yes…super important.



A lot like renaming Lake Shore Drive.



Meanwhile:



“At least 33 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say”https://t.co/Ut4kvktZ2A — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) August 28, 2024

They've got their priorities.

i predict:



the winning design will feature less references to America, and include more references to wokism. — the Atherian 🇬🇷 (@Liosatos) August 28, 2024

Safest prediction ever.

Who wants to bet that the eagle is gone? — AC⚡DC (@PGStheone) August 28, 2024

Oh, in a heartbeat.

Any American symbols are going bye-bye.

Makes sense. Our current flag is farrrrr too patriotic — Jack Eastman (@eastman_jack) August 28, 2024

Can't have that anymore.

This is the kind of re-branding exercise organizations waste time on instead of dealing with substantive issues-such as the looming financial disaster in our state. Bound to create more divisions than unity. — Lyric Hughes Hale (@lyrichues) August 28, 2024

Bound to. By design.

Advertisement

Nailed it.

It should be a picture of the state with a bunch of people leaving it. https://t.co/3SiMytBlEh — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 28, 2024

The new state motto should be: SO LONG!

why is every state suddenly deciding to redesign their flag https://t.co/qjLb2qmnaZ — Luke Metro (@luke_metro) August 28, 2024

Because we've solved every other problem.

Oh, wait.

Gotta get rid of that troublesome eagle. https://t.co/O7RSSBkUe8 — Based Buc-ee (@Natnl_Disgrace) August 28, 2024

American imagery is offensive.

The only thing good about Illinois and they want to change it. Typical Communist move. https://t.co/NaheIDR5EZ — 2A Patriot 🇺🇲 🌎 ☄️ (@2A_Patriot_) August 28, 2024

Of course.

"Our state flag looks very pro-American."



'Yeah, we can't have that. Put a rainbow on it and make it gay and lame.' https://t.co/754puVtxws — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) August 28, 2024

This made us chuckle.