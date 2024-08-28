SIGH: Illinois 'Open' to Redesign of State Flag (Remember What Tim Walz Did to Minnesota's Flag?)

Catherine Herridge Has Full Readout of FBI Briefing on Trump Assassination Attempt
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 28, 2024
ImgFlip

Earlier this year, Minnesota -- under Governor Tim Walz -- redesigned the state flag. We're sure it's totally coincidental it looks a lot like the Somali flag, right?

Anyway, Illinois is joining The North Star State in redoing their flag, which was adopted back in 1969.

What could possibly go wrong?

Here's more from WGN:

The Illinois Flag Commission will begin accepting submissions for a new state flag design next week, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Wednesday.

The commission was created last year after Senate Bill 1818 was signed into law.

The goal of the bill was to develop new state flag designs to determine if one of them should replace the current state flag. The current flag was adopted in 1969.

The commission will accept design ideas for consideration from the public, online or via mail, until Oct. 18. They plan on working with schools and libraries to encourage more residents to take part.

“I’m excited to see the creativity of Illinois residents and how they display their passion for our great state,” said Giannoulias. “The symbols that represent and unify our state are important and this presents an excellent opportunity to engage Illinoisans and showcase their pride.”

We're sure it'll be just as ugly as Minnesota's effort.

X users aren't optimistic, either.

Heh.

They've got their priorities.

Safest prediction ever.

Oh, in a heartbeat.

Any American symbols are going bye-bye.

Can't have that anymore.

Bound to. By design.

Nailed it.

The new state motto should be: SO LONG!

Because we've solved every other problem.

Oh, wait.

American imagery is offensive.

Of course.

This made us chuckle.

Tags: FLAG ILLINOIS

