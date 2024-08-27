Dan Bongino Calmly Drops a NUKE on the Secret Service at Heritage Trump...
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn the Kamala Harris Campaign Is Lying About Violent Crime

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 27, 2024
Meme

Thanks to Elon Musk, the ability to fact-check the media and politicians in real time. Not necessarily Community Notes, although those can be glorious, but just to post at and about them with less fear of censorship (there's still ongoing issues, but we digress on that).

Kamala Harris and her campaign have an account -- KamalaHQ -- that routinely pushes campaign spin and downright lies.

KamalaHQLies is an account designed solely to debunk those lies, and here they take the lie that crime is down apart:

The post reads after the cut off:

The FBI reports that roughly 21% of law enforcement agencies reported crime last year.

In 2022, one-third of law enforcement agencies did not report their crime data.

Here are some of the cities that failed to report crime data during the Kamala/Biden admin:

- Los Angeles

- New York

- Chicago

Here’s some more information on crime in America:

- In 2023 D.C. had the highest number of hom*cides since 1997.

- Across 32 cities, carjacking has increased 33.5% in the first half of 2023.

- Businesses lost $122 billion to retail theft in 2023, $20B more than in 2022.

This is how the Left deals with crime: don't report it.

If we don't know it happened, it officially didn't happen, see?

But much like inflation -- the administration can spin and gaslight all they want. Americans buy groceries and we see the prices. 

Many of us also live, work in, or know people who live and work in big cities where crime is a problem. Oh, and we have this thing called social media where people see videos of crime happening.

Really funny, no?

Just like the jobs report the had to revise downward by almost a million.

Starting to notice a pattern here.

Horrifying but completely predictable.

And they don't want you to know about it.

Because we all know how peaceful and calm those cities are.

They sure do.

They really do think we're stupid.

The sad part is, some people will believe this.

