You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn the Kamala Harris Campaign Is Lying About Violent Crime

Thanks to Elon Musk, the ability to fact-check the media and politicians in real time. Not necessarily Community Notes, although those can be glorious, but just to post at and about them with less fear of censorship (there's still ongoing issues, but we digress on that).

Kamala Harris and her campaign have an account -- KamalaHQ -- that routinely pushes campaign spin and downright lies.

KamalaHQLies is an account designed solely to debunk those lies, and here they take the lie that crime is down apart:

The post reads after the cut off:

The FBI reports that roughly 21% of law enforcement agencies reported crime last year. In 2022, one-third of law enforcement agencies did not report their crime data. Here are some of the cities that failed to report crime data during the Kamala/Biden admin: - Los Angeles - New York - Chicago Here’s some more information on crime in America: - In 2023 D.C. had the highest number of hom*cides since 1997. - Across 32 cities, carjacking has increased 33.5% in the first half of 2023. - Businesses lost $122 billion to retail theft in 2023, $20B more than in 2022.

This is how the Left deals with crime: don't report it.

If we don't know it happened, it officially didn't happen, see?

But much like inflation -- the administration can spin and gaslight all they want. Americans buy groceries and we see the prices.

Many of us also live, work in, or know people who live and work in big cities where crime is a problem. Oh, and we have this thing called social media where people see videos of crime happening.

I'll bet the cities that didn't report are Blue cities run by Dem administrations and mayors. Funny how that works. 🤔 — John Turner (@johnturner313) August 26, 2024

Really funny, no?

They left off the most violent places in America. Every statistic they give is based on lies. — matt jordan (@matttjordan) August 26, 2024

Just like the jobs report the had to revise downward by almost a million.

Starting to notice a pattern here.

Crime is NOT Down. When you stop reporting the crime, the stats will NOT be accurate.

Let your Eyes Tell your Truths.

The compliance the MSM is Horrifying. https://t.co/K7HIYtR2Dd — Kim Breighner (@KimBreighner1) August 27, 2024

Horrifying but completely predictable.

When you change the definition of crimes or do not prosecute or arrest for crimes the statistic goes down! If valid data is used, crime goes up, WAY UP! https://t.co/MLAGa0IMi5 — Bob 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@pibobnokc) August 26, 2024

And they don't want you to know about it.

No violent crime is not dropping. It's just that cities including Los Angeles, New York and Chicago have stopped sharing their statistics. https://t.co/cUyDJkZPiW — Ted The Truth (@tedsthetruth) August 26, 2024

Because we all know how peaceful and calm those cities are.

The lies keep stacking up. https://t.co/YE5yDAw8zQ — Joni Myers (@JoniMyers18) August 26, 2024

They sure do.

This!! Just don’t report crime and magically crime goes down. They think you’re stupid, but many don’t know this fact. https://t.co/35LUL75Uiv — Julieb (@iamjulieb_) August 27, 2024

They really do think we're stupid.

The sad part is, some people will believe this.