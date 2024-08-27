ALL THEY DO IS LIE: Drew Holden Fact Checks the DNC With Epic Thread of ALL Biden's Blatant Lies

We love us a good Drew Holden thread, and this is a doozy. Covering all the lies at the DNC is no easy task, but Drew rose to the occasion and delivered.

So sit back and take a gander at all the joyful lies the Democrat Party fed the people:

🧵Thread🧵



I was struck by the number of dubious statements and flat-out lies at the DNC.



It appears the mainstream media isn’t much interested in them, amid their jubilant, joy-full coverage. So I decided to do some fact-checking, focused on Biden’s speech.



There’s a lot. ⤵️ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

A LOT.

1. The first thing that jumped out to me was Trump’s alleged “very fine people on both sides” description of Charlottesville.



Haven’t we been over this, time and again? The context makes clear Trump didn’t mean the neo-Nazis. Even @snopes admitted it!



Yet Biden trotted it out. pic.twitter.com/M2J1DBDu8b — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

This lie again.

2. Biden claimed he and his admin “demonizes no one.”



What, then, about Biden’s remarks about Trump supporters? That they are “determined to destroy democracy,” practitioners of “semi-fascism,” and “a threat to the very soul of this nation.”



Is that not demonizing? pic.twitter.com/oF5CoMzfJs — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

Sure is demonizing.

3. Biden said he rebuilt “the middle class.”



He should take that claim up with the middle class, who aren’t exactly thrilled about Bidenomics and its corresponding inflation. pic.twitter.com/SXzgGqmb1Z — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

'Rebuilt' the middle class?

Sure, Joe. Whatever you say.

4. One quote really stopped me cold. Biden said he had created “60 million new jobs.”



Even assuming (charitably) that he meant 16, his numbers are off by a couple million after the Labor Dept corrected their numbers.



And those figures are dubious, @zhalaschak explains: pic.twitter.com/cnMnnBicWf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

'Dubious' is a polite way of putting it.

5. Biden claimed inflation was “down, way down.”



Put simply, this is a bald-faced lie. Inflation may be down since the 40-year record Biden increase it to. But it’s still higher than when Trump left office. pic.twitter.com/EQbpFvIxkz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

And we all know this.

6. Biden claimed seniors would go from paying “$400 a month” for insulin down to $35 a month.



His first number is how much seniors currently pay *per year.* But saying “they’ll save a couple bucks” doesn’t have the same ring to it.



The @nytimes said the claim “needs context” pic.twitter.com/s4YN0ygrVy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

'Needs context' is a way of describing it.

6. Cont. Apparently that “context” was just “the actual numbers” which Biden had instead made up.



What are we doing here, guys?



This was one of only 5 Biden claims the Times deigned to revisit. pic.twitter.com/uJP6PcvlyJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

Amazing. You don't despise the media enough.

Needless to say, I’ve got more.



7. Biden claimed he was providing high speed internet for everyone, no matter where they lived.



He isn’t. One in five Americans still lack reliable internet access. Promising to do something—it should go without saying—doesn’t mean doing it. pic.twitter.com/4oz9tJGgqt — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

But the Democratic Party has been all about the feels and intentions for awhile. Doesn't matter what the outcome(s) of their policies are, they meant well and that's all that matters.

8. Biden said the U.S. is “cutting carbon emissions in half by 2030.”



Again, you can’t simply say something and have that declaration make it true.



The U.S. is meaningfully off-track from Biden’s goal, before accounting for uptick of EVs and renewable energy lagging. pic.twitter.com/SRptPfseU2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

If only the fact-checkers were around.

9. Speaking of EVs, Biden said the U.S. is “installing 500,000 charging stations.”



After 2 years and $7 billion, you know how many are operational?



7. Not 700. Or 7,000.



7. Total.



Again, saying you’re going to do something doesn’t mean it’s done. (H/t @washingtonpost) pic.twitter.com/egtzMJxtjh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

$1 billion per station. Where'd all that money really go?

10. Biden said his admin “kept our commitment” on student loan debt relief.



Perhaps he forgot what he had promised as a candidate, but the internet is forever. He said he’d deliver $10,000 in debt relief.



That didn’t survive contact with the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/tSSDaAb669 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

But Biden defied the Supreme Court anyway.

11. Biden said “I’m so damn old.”



My review of the evidence found that to be true. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

12. Biden said Americans “are safer today than under Donald Trump.”



But the U.S. and our allies are involved in more conflicts than ever, as war rages in the Middle East and in Europe. I wrote about this back in February for @FreeBeacon pic.twitter.com/2pBnlp6iY5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 26, 2024

And crime is not, in fact, down.

