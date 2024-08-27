ALL THEY DO IS LIE: Drew Holden Fact Checks the DNC With Epic Thread of ALL Biden's Blatant Lies

Liar or Just Plain Stupid? Kamala Repeats Wildly Incorrect Stat About How Many...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on August 27, 2024

We love us a good Drew Holden thread, and this is a doozy. Covering all the lies at the DNC is no easy task, but Drew rose to the occasion and delivered.

So sit back and take a gander at all the joyful lies the Democrat Party fed the people:

A LOT.

This lie again.

Sure is demonizing.

'Rebuilt' the middle class?

Sure, Joe. Whatever you say.

'Dubious' is a polite way of putting it.

And we all know this.

'Needs context' is a way of describing it.

Amazing. You don't despise the media enough.

But the Democratic Party has been all about the feels and intentions for awhile. Doesn't matter what the outcome(s) of their policies are, they meant well and that's all that matters.

If only the fact-checkers were around.

$1 billion per station. Where'd all that money really go?

But Biden defied the Supreme Court anyway.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

God, we love Drew.

And crime is not, in fact, down.

Thanks to Drew, this is the only place you'll see the lies spelled out so clearly and without media spin.

