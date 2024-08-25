Oh, Honey, NO! Lefty Broad DRAGGED So Much for CUH-RAZY Lie About NC...
Got Some 'SPLAININ' to Do! Lincoln Project's 2024 Election Financials are SUPER Damning...
We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt,...
'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy...
Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if...
Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump...
'Bag of Human Debris' Bradley Whitford Goes Full SEXIST Attacking RFK Jr's WIFE...
Obvious Post/Tweet Script Dropping RIGHT After Trump/Kennedy Alignment Tells Us Democrats...
Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a...
Rolling Stone Has a Galactically Dumb Explanation for Nobody Watching Woke Star Wars
Rashida Tlaib Says It Was Racist of the DNC Not to Have a...
Jonathan Chait Says Kamala Harris Gave the Best Acceptance Speech Ever Seen
No One Votes for the Second Banana: If Tim Walz Is Most Popular...
The Left Loses It as New York Times Piece Says 'Joy Is Not...

Here's RFK Jr. Explaining EXACTLY What MAGA Means and It's GREAT (No Wonder the Left Is So Mad)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on August 25, 2024
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Left has lost their minds over RFK Jr. endorsing Donald Trump. Truly.

Why? Because they worry it will hurt Kamala. And rightly so. RFK Jr. pulled more votes from Trump than Biden-Harris, and now that he's out of the race and joining forces with Trump to oppose Harris-Walz, it's game on.

Advertisement

If he wasn't a game changer, if Kamala -- the vibes candidate -- really had the momentum the media say she does, they wouldn't be upset.

Here's RFK also giving an impassioned vision of what MAGA really means.

The entire post reads:

"Make America Great Again" recalls a nation brimming with vitality, with a can-do spirit, with hope and a belief in itself. It was an America that was beginning to confront its darker shadows, could acknowledge the injustice in its past and present, yet at the same time could celebrate its successes. It was a nation of broad prosperity, the world's most vibrant middle class, and a idealistic belief (though not consistently applied) in freedom, justice, and democracy. It was a nation that led the world in innovation, productivity, and technology. And it was the healthiest country in the world. I have talked to many Trump supporters. I have talked with his inner circle. I have talked to the man himself. This is the America they want to restore.

Recommended

'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Correct, on all of it.

It is.

That the Left hears this and things 'racism!' says more about them than MAGA.

It really is.

The Left has hated America for years. It's not really a surprise they'd want to damage that which they hate.

It's all they've got.

By design, too.

And they did license it.

Advertisement

This should be the message going forward.

The 'going back to Jim Crow' nonsense is a Leftist lie.

We're sure there's a little bit of trolling there, and we're sure the Left will meltdown over this.

We expect no better from the party that really, really likes to segregate its supporters.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP MAGA 2024 ELECTION MAGA REPUBLICANS ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL
Sam J.
We Are Going to WIN: Former Dem/Kennedy Voter Goes OFF on 'Lost, Corrupt, Degenerate' Democrats and WOW
Sam J.
Sarah Palin Lights Rick Wilson Up Over His Sudden Concern Over Attacking the Children of Politicians
Aaron Walker
Point of NO Return! Schumer Lets Mask Slip, Reveals Indefinite 1-Party RULE if Kamala Wins in November
Sam J.
Adam Schiff Runs and HIDES Behind Female Capitol Officer When Asked About Trump Winning in 2024 (Watch)
Sam J.
Holy S**T Is RIGHT! Former Kamala Harris Intern's Story About Kamala As a Boss Is Anything BUT Joyful
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Who's FOO?!' Elon Musk HILARIOUSLY Mocks Foo Fighters Because Trump DID Actually Buy the Rights and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement