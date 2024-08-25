Here's RFK Jr. Explaining EXACTLY What MAGA Means and It's GREAT (No Wonder the Left Is So Mad)

The Left has lost their minds over RFK Jr. endorsing Donald Trump. Truly.

Why? Because they worry it will hurt Kamala. And rightly so. RFK Jr. pulled more votes from Trump than Biden-Harris, and now that he's out of the race and joining forces with Trump to oppose Harris-Walz, it's game on.

If he wasn't a game changer, if Kamala -- the vibes candidate -- really had the momentum the media say she does, they wouldn't be upset.

Here's RFK also giving an impassioned vision of what MAGA really means.

What "MAGA" really means



The phrase has troubled liberals who think it is a call for a return to an America before civil rights, gay rights, and women's rights. But I have a more generous interpretation, one that is truer to my experience of Donald Trump as he is today. "Make… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 25, 2024

The entire post reads:

"Make America Great Again" recalls a nation brimming with vitality, with a can-do spirit, with hope and a belief in itself. It was an America that was beginning to confront its darker shadows, could acknowledge the injustice in its past and present, yet at the same time could celebrate its successes. It was a nation of broad prosperity, the world's most vibrant middle class, and a idealistic belief (though not consistently applied) in freedom, justice, and democracy. It was a nation that led the world in innovation, productivity, and technology. And it was the healthiest country in the world. I have talked to many Trump supporters. I have talked with his inner circle. I have talked to the man himself. This is the America they want to restore.

Correct, on all of it.

MAGA is really simple to understand.



Make America Great Again. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 25, 2024

It is.

That the Left hears this and things 'racism!' says more about them than MAGA.

Damn good post. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 25, 2024

It really is.

MAGA just means America and Americans first. It’s mind boggling that anyone could object to this. — Roderic 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@RioGuadalete) August 25, 2024

The Left has hated America for years. It's not really a surprise they'd want to damage that which they hate.

It’s crazy to think that a slogan, “Make America Great Again” makes liberals so mad. — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 25, 2024

It's all they've got.

America was looked at as a beacon of freedom and innovation and a country that shouldn’t be messed with.



Now we are laughed at by allies and adversaries alike. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 25, 2024

By design, too.

Great communication! Also, thank you David Grohl for writing this song that MAGA was able to license for our message! pic.twitter.com/CbQYHuCAuI — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) August 25, 2024

And they did license it.

Eloquent and true from @RobertKennedyJr--the best definition of MAGA I've seen, and the one I embrace wholeheartedly. Thank you!! https://t.co/OZgFwapeif — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) August 25, 2024

This should be the message going forward.

I always told my friends that MAGA is Trump wanting to go back to the 80s. A time when he and many others were most successful and there was a high level of patriotism and innovation in the nation. I never fell for the bs that it was him wanting to go back to Jim Crow. It… https://t.co/e1WpLDM5Kg — Deon Joseph (@ofcrdeonjoseph) August 25, 2024

The 'going back to Jim Crow' nonsense is a Leftist lie.

This is almost trolling by @RobertKennedyJr, even though it's the simple truth https://t.co/JSyOqiTtjf — le Couteau (@alkanomega) August 25, 2024

We're sure there's a little bit of trolling there, and we're sure the Left will meltdown over this.

Donald Trump never said MAGA ‘for only some people’



Liberals deliberately added that



Donald Trump says MAGA for EVERYONE https://t.co/lUlxPMA8hA — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 25, 2024

We expect no better from the party that really, really likes to segregate its supporters.