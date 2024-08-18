Democrats Bring Joyful Segregation to DNC

The Left loves to tell everyone the Republicans are racists. That they'd put Black Americans back in chains if given the chance.

It's all pure projection. We've covered the racially segregated Zoom calls for Kamala -- first the AWFLs and then the dudes -- and now the morning schedule for the opening day of the DNC has been published online.

More segregation.

This is tomorrow morning's schedule at the DNC.



Constituents will be separated by race.



Democrats love segregation. pic.twitter.com/JukvRqHCYq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 18, 2024

If this were any other event, the Left would be rioting.

We ArE nOt GoInG bAcK! — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 18, 2024

Heh.

The Left love their regressive politics.

So, where do the white constituents go? Do they have the luxury of not showing up until 11:30? — @6886XOXO (@6886_xoxo1) August 18, 2024

Excellent questions.

I thought there was going to be unity. 🤔 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 18, 2024

'Unity through division.'

Oh I see we are going back to segregation times… lmaooooo so backwards — Jinee (@jineeminee) August 18, 2024

Right back to 1952.

Well done, Democrats.

I don't see a line item about being disrupted by over 30k international antifa.



Any idea when that's scheduled? — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) August 18, 2024

That'll be Monday through Friday, 24/7.

For reals though



THIS is a winning formula



When the people of America see this they’re going to love it 😆 — MAGAD0NlAN 4 LlFE (@ChristKing72013) August 18, 2024

The optics of this entire thing are amazing.

The party of “inclusion” sure likes to divide everyone into their little groups. https://t.co/b7JLPwEteH — Carissa (@Carissa1177) August 18, 2024

Divide and conquer.

I can only imagine that if the GOP had done that, the MSM would lose their heads. https://t.co/sjBqyGlFKW — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) August 18, 2024

They'd lose their minds.

Dear Moderate Democrat voters: Is segregation what you want for the next 4 years?



The Democrat party who preaches inclusion aren't very inclusive. https://t.co/d59Yf380aI — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) August 18, 2024

They're hypocrites, so, yeah.

Did you think the DNC wasn’t going to be racist? https://t.co/ex1FzqX0Zc — Nicole Levitt (@LevittNicole7) August 18, 2024

Not a chance. This is who they are.