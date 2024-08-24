Web Engineer Gets MAJOR History Lesson in How 'Tax the Rich' Always Devolves Into Taxing EVERYONE

Reporter: Donald Trump Illegally Offered RFK Jr. a Job in His Administration
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on August 24, 2024
Twitchy

Learning and understanding history are very important. But because our public education system is more focused on 57 different genders and not actually teaching anything, people don't know (and they definitely don't understand) history.

As this writer told you, the original income tax started off as 1% of income over $3000 a year (at at time when the average hourly wages was $0.20). And now everyone gets taxed. Government always expands, invariably.

Adam Rackis is a web engineer who adorably thinks Kamala's wealth tax will only apply to the very rich and not the middle class.

Oh, our sweet summer child. You could not be more wrong.

They will.

In higher costs, for starters.

But if there's no incentive for the wealthy to invest in the economy without massive penalties, they'll take their wealth out of the markets and everything will fall apart.

Yep.

It sure is.

Taxation is theft.

Eventually, these 'wealth taxes' will trickle down to you.

It really is one of the worst arguments.

History and facts.

The IRS always goes after the middle- and lower-classes.

Same attitude.

Nailed it.

