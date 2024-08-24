Web Engineer Gets MAJOR History Lesson in How 'Tax the Rich' Always Devolves Into Taxing EVERYONE

Learning and understanding history are very important. But because our public education system is more focused on 57 different genders and not actually teaching anything, people don't know (and they definitely don't understand) history.

Advertisement

As this writer told you, the original income tax started off as 1% of income over $3000 a year (at at time when the average hourly wages was $0.20). And now everyone gets taxed. Government always expands, invariably.

Adam Rackis is a web engineer who adorably thinks Kamala's wealth tax will only apply to the very rich and not the middle class.

People who make $50K a year seeing a proposed wealth tax on $100 Million pic.twitter.com/9gwUuLMSNq — Adam Rackis (@AdamRackis) August 21, 2024

Oh, our sweet summer child. You could not be more wrong.

They’re paying income tax if they make 50k, they’ll pay this one day too. The income tax didn’t stay for the 1% only for long. — Singularitybooks (@Singularitybook) August 21, 2024

They will.

Because if you have half a brain you realize it will still affect you in other ways. — max (@mSanterre) August 21, 2024

In higher costs, for starters.

But if there's no incentive for the wealthy to invest in the economy without massive penalties, they'll take their wealth out of the markets and everything will fall apart.

Sounds like there's a lot of people making $50K a year that are much smarter than you. — Craig Welter (@CraigWelter79) August 21, 2024

Yep.

Everything is class warfare with you leftist clowns — ZalinskySilverworks (@ZalinskyS) August 21, 2024

It sure is.

As long as they do not steal from you you do not understand the concept of stealing? 😂 — positiveblue ⚡️🍠 (@positiveblue2) August 21, 2024

Taxation is theft.

They taxed those worth $100 million, and I said nothing, because I was not worth $100 million. https://t.co/Vt1Lpf9XOp — Robert P. Murphy (@BobMurphyEcon) August 24, 2024

Eventually, these 'wealth taxes' will trickle down to you.

This is one of the worst leftist lines of argument. It's about appealing to people's most selfish instincts, demanding them to disregard all that doesn't affect them (surprise surprise, it does affect them, but that's another discussion). It always makes me think of this: https://t.co/MuSNfyYPCq pic.twitter.com/0DSQa0L07i — Charles Lajoie 🗽🔰 (@lemechantneolib) August 23, 2024

It really is one of the worst arguments.

When the income tax began in 1916, it taxed income starting a $20k. $20k in 1916 is equivalent to $577k now.



The TOP tax bracket was 13% on $2mil or more -- which is $57mil in 2024 dollars.



That's why no one trusts a new tax "only on millionaires" -- b/c it will be everyone. https://t.co/QRfEeQOIQI pic.twitter.com/cWEKMAl06U — (((יהודי))) (@izaakb) August 22, 2024

Advertisement

History and facts.

The original income tax was only supposed to target the wealthiest people too.



The 80,000 IRS agents were supposed to be for Warren Buffet and Mark "Cuban". They went after waitress tips.



You're historically illiterate and functionally retarded. https://t.co/2TvyG2e1RI — Stoi (@stoiciticus) August 21, 2024

The IRS always goes after the middle- and lower-classes.

People not being murdered seeing someone else get murdered. https://t.co/KyswDCxNYl pic.twitter.com/av2z7Jx20G — Sean (@BrownianBrotion) August 23, 2024

Same attitude.

IQ chart meme:



Low IQ and High IQ - "that tax is coming for me"



Midwits - "its only going to tax the rich" https://t.co/2KsB31RF3J — Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) August 21, 2024

Nailed it.