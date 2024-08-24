Randi Weingarten (Who Makes SIX FIGURES, Kept Schools CLOSED) Says Trump-Vance 'Dangerous' for Education

The teachers unions are really covering themselves in glory this election cycle. Yesterday, NEA president Becky Pringle said we've never invested in public schools (hahahahahahahahahaha!)

Today, Randi Weingarten said Trump and Vance are dangerous for public schools because they might defund the grift that is the teachers union.

Donald Trump and JD Vance can't claim they’re pro-child while gutting funding for public schools. Being pro-family means we support access to good union jobs, affordable housing, health care and higher education. https://t.co/Pue8GEIU2E — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣🌴🥥 (@rweingarten) August 24, 2024

Here's what Politico says:

The country’s teacher union leaders don’t make many joint public appearances. But a Democratic presidential ticket that includes a former educator offers one reason for an exception. National Education Association President Becky Pringle and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten linked a defense of public education directly to the Harris-Walz campaign during a five-minute turn on the DNC stage that salted in sharp words for their Republican rivals.

Translation: we make huge salaries, and Trump might put an end to that.

This you? pic.twitter.com/P4hhccjdv4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 24, 2024

Why doesn't she share some of that salary with her fellow teachers?

By their definition, apparently, yes.

You see the school system as a jobs program for adults instead of an education initiative for kids. pic.twitter.com/iaEfOc1SEo — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 24, 2024

Note that in Weingarten's post the word 'students' doesn't appear.

We'll never find out.

How are they “gutting” funding for public schools by dismantling the Department of Education when most of the funding is not federal?



The primary responsibility for education is at the state and local level, and you know it. pic.twitter.com/7zoxuat3eU — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) August 24, 2024

It's all a money laundering scheme.

What’s the matter, worried you won’t be able to afford another mansion? — Eric Weishaar (@EricWeishaar) August 24, 2024

She'd SUFFER.

You can’t claim to be pro child when every benefit you listed is for adults. Test scores prove YOU are failing our children — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) August 24, 2024

They sure are.

Unions are not pro-family or pro-kids. Unions fund the activists like yourself. — Debbie Mathews (@Hawksgirl80) August 24, 2024

They sure do.

Get bent.



If you cared about the children, you wouldn't complain when the money taken from parents for their education followed them if they went to a school other than one run by your grifters.



But no, you insist that money continue to go to school the child doesn't attend — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) August 24, 2024

They don't care about the children.

This is one of the things people are most confused about. The federal Department of Education is far from the main funder of public schools. Your local property taxes are. Public education is local. https://t.co/KTHWYEzyCv — Hunter Baker (@hunterbaker) August 24, 2024

They really hate that, though.

You have gutted schools. Gutted them from a true education, forced destructive social policy, and forever broke many children by keeping schools closed far longer than necessary during Covid. You are the problem. https://t.co/Ip9c3GQPvz — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) August 24, 2024

She is the problem.

Randi has no kids. She doesn't care about kids, as evidenced by how she shut down schools and kept them closed. She uses other people's kids as weapons, but she doesn't have any or care about anything other than the union that made her a multi-millionaire. #FTheAFT https://t.co/aStk6bh7LW — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 24, 2024

All of this.