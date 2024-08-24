NYT Explains How Kamala Harris’ ‘Centrism’ Is Working
Big Dummy 'Newsweek' Journalist Apparently Doesn't Realize Kennedy Hasn't Joined the GOP T...
CONVENIENT TIMING: Same Day RFK Jr. Endorses Trump, Media Reports RFK Was Alleged...
Earth Status: SCORCHED! Tammy Bruce Drops an Elbow Off the Top Rope With...
Your Government, Ladies and Gentlemen: TSA Declares Peanut Butter a 'Liquid'
Michelle Obama's 'More Than They Needed' Wealth Shaming BEGGED for a Self-Awareness Check...
Kennedy Family Slams RFK Jr. for Making a Choice That Violates Family's Values...
State-Sanctioned Kidnapping: DC Family Lose Custody of Autistic Son After Refusing to 'Tra...
Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
SAVING DEMOCRACY! Court Decides Cornel West Cannot Be on Ballot in Pennsylvania
Ari Fleischer Spots the 'Dem-Media Industrial Complex in Action' After Harris Convention D...
Brittany Mahomes SPIKES Her Haters on the Left Who Melted Down After She...
How Much of This Harris Speech Viewership was Fueled by Media Hyping DNC...
That Time Matt Walsh Trolled the DNC, Then I Trolled Him, Then He...

Randi Weingarten (Who Makes SIX FIGURES, Kept Schools CLOSED) Says Trump-Vance 'Dangerous' for Education

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 24, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The teachers unions are really covering themselves in glory this election cycle. Yesterday, NEA president Becky Pringle said we've never invested in public schools (hahahahahahahahahaha!)

Advertisement

Today, Randi Weingarten said Trump and Vance are dangerous for public schools because they might defund the grift that is the teachers union.

Here's what Politico says:

The country’s teacher union leaders don’t make many joint public appearances. But a Democratic presidential ticket that includes a former educator offers one reason for an exception.

National Education Association President Becky Pringle and American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten linked a defense of public education directly to the Harris-Walz campaign during a five-minute turn on the DNC stage that salted in sharp words for their Republican rivals.

Translation: we make huge salaries, and Trump might put an end to that.

Why doesn't she share some of that salary with her fellow teachers?

By their definition, apparently, yes.

Recommended

Earth Status: SCORCHED! Tammy Bruce Drops an Elbow Off the Top Rope With 'Open Letter to Kerry Kennedy'
Doug P.
Advertisement

Note that in Weingarten's post the word 'students' doesn't appear.

We'll never find out.

It's all a money laundering scheme.

She'd SUFFER.

They sure are.

They sure do.

They don't care about the children.

Advertisement

They really hate that, though.

She is the problem.

All of this.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP EDUCATION PUBLIC SCHOOLS RANDI WEINGARTEN TEACHERS UNION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Earth Status: SCORCHED! Tammy Bruce Drops an Elbow Off the Top Rope With 'Open Letter to Kerry Kennedy'
Doug P.
Big Dummy 'Newsweek' Journalist Apparently Doesn't Realize Kennedy Hasn't Joined the GOP TIcket
justmindy
Brittany Mahomes SPIKES Her Haters on the Left Who Melted Down After She Liked a Trump Post
Grateful Calvin
Your Government, Ladies and Gentlemen: TSA Declares Peanut Butter a 'Liquid'
Amy Curtis
CONVENIENT TIMING: Same Day RFK Jr. Endorses Trump, Media Reports RFK Was Alleged College Cocaine Dealer
Amy Curtis
Michelle Obama's 'More Than They Needed' Wealth Shaming BEGGED for a Self-Awareness Check Video
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Earth Status: SCORCHED! Tammy Bruce Drops an Elbow Off the Top Rope With 'Open Letter to Kerry Kennedy' Doug P.
Advertisement