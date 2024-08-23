WaPo Columnist Gets WRECKED for Saying It's 'Not Good' to Allow Parents to Give Their Kids Advantages

We've all known for a while the Left hates when parents act like parents and do things like read to their children. Reading and writing are, after all, 'white supremacy' (according to the Left). Along with other 'white supremacist' behavior like having a work ethic, manners, and being on time for work.

The argument is these things give whites an unfair advantage. The Left calls this 'equity' but what it really is is socialism and the soft bigotry of low expectations.

So we're not surprised a WaPo Opinion columnist -- Megan McArdle -- says it's 'unfair' for parents to give their kids an advantage over others.

Yes, but at a social level, it is not good to allow parents to do everything possible to advantage their children over the children of others. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) August 21, 2024

She's speaking in the context of estate and capital gains taxes -- that it's wrong to leave wealth to your kids.

She got absolutely wrecked for this asinine take, too.

Oh, f**k you. My kids are my priority. Maybe if you took care of your own kids properly, you wouldn't be expecting others to pick up the slack. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) August 22, 2024

So your solution is to make things bad for everyone? Really? — Utah Conservative (@coninutah) August 23, 2024

Except for her and the rest of the elite class. Those rules won't apply to them.

"it is not good to allow parents to do everything possible to advantage their children over the children of others"



Okay, totalitarian clown. I'd link the definition of "libertarian" for you but you'd be all "Doesn't look like anything to me." — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 23, 2024

I think parents do that already. I save into a 529 to help pay for college so my kids won't have student loan debt. Business owning parents put their kids on payroll to start IRAs for them.



I think parents will try to help their kids regardless of what tax laws are in effect — LeftHandedRighty (@AndrewFurtado3) August 21, 2024

In her eyes, this is unfair and should be taxed or outlawed becauses some parents won't or can't do this.

Other children aren’t my responsibility & I don’t owe them anything. My children are my responsibility. Leaving my children with the things I’ve worked hard for in life, things I’ve already paid taxes on, shouldn’t come with a penalty. — StatingTheObvious (@StatingTheObv13) August 21, 2024

Life is complicated as it is in the US. And I’m going to do all I can to help my kids be at that advantage.



Parents of the other kids will do the same



It’s not a collective — Steamed Hams (@DaveCinVA) August 23, 2024

Kamala Harris believes in the collective, though. And this is what it looks like.

Who decides the correct ‘social level’ of support I’m allowed to give my kids, Megan?



ISTG we’re getting close to where we can’t live with these people anymore — Thexx2!!2 (@thexx22) August 23, 2024

The people who have politics Megan likes, that's who.

Yeah, I'm not going to take opportunities away from my kid because other parents are too weak or uncaring to do the same for theirs. — John Adams (@JhnAdmz) August 22, 2024

But you're so mean! It's unfair to other kids!

My mission in life is to do exactly this. Nothing you say will stop me. Baby grandson too. You just reminded me to open his 529 plan. https://t.co/Hy70SVL2sR — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) August 23, 2024

Nothing will stop the majority of parents.

Rx It is right and just and also your duty to give your child every tool, skill and advantage possible to allow them to succeed in life. It’s called parenting. https://t.co/cYOWScGWRi — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 23, 2024

The Right wants everyone to have the best life they possibly can.



The Left wants everyone equally miserable. https://t.co/J9hn8mHraQ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 23, 2024

Everyone except for themselves.

