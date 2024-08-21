Dem Strategist Praises Guy Who Cheated on His First Wife With Nanny for 'Loving, Uplifting' Second Wife

They say people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones, and yet here the Democrats are -- in glass houses, throwing stones.

Soon after Kamala Harris was coronated the new Democratic Party nominee, we learned her husband Doug Emhoff cheated on his first wife with their nanny. The nanny got pregnant.

Advertisement

What a stand-up guy.

But never fear! He's doing it right this time around. Just ask Democratic strategist Joshua Rush:

we are not talking enough about how important it is that doug emhoff is on the biggest stage in america right now as a wife guy!!



young men are getting radicalized through misogyny every day and here is doug, unapologetically loving and uplifting his wife. — Joshua Rush (@JoshuaRush) August 21, 2024

'Young men are getting radicalized through misogyny every day'? Really?

Where?

Dougie Fresh got his nanny pregnant, you hapless moronic zombie. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 21, 2024

The 'Dougie Fresh' jab made us laugh.

He got the nanny pregnant. That pretty much disqualifies him as a "wife guy". — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) August 21, 2024

Sure does.

Maybe talk about this: Doug cheated on his ex-wife with his nanny and made her abort the pregnancy — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 21, 2024

Real champion of women right there, huh?

Wait til you hear what Doug did with the nanny during his first marriage. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a KAMmunist) (@AdamInHTownTX) August 21, 2024

You'd think a Dem strategist would've done some research before posting this but here we are.

Enough with this "young men are being radicalized" nonsense. If anything, the opposite has been happening. Stop radicalizing young women and girls with these lies that men and boys are toxic and aren't supportive enough of women. It's not true. — Joan M Cullen (@JoanMCullen72) August 21, 2024

All of this.

He cheated on his first wife. Good lord man. — Josh (@audrum1) August 21, 2024

Good lord, indeed. The original post can best be described as 'there was an attempt.'

Guy who cheated on his first spouse and knocked up the babysitter is a “wife guy” can’t make this up https://t.co/YmRF3UP0Yz — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) August 21, 2024

They really are special, aren't they?

I think that if you have sex with the nanny, thus ending your first marriage, you forfeit your ability to be a wife guy https://t.co/fHjhQBv4FW — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) August 21, 2024

Forfeited it permanently.

Celebrating the guy who banged the nanny as a "wife guy". C'mon. https://t.co/vPc3SUdJQ5 pic.twitter.com/fpdT0gHX7E — Queenie Say (@QueenieSay) August 21, 2024

We rolled our eyes too.

You heard about his first wife - the mother of his kids? https://t.co/3pCMmYlfpG — SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) August 21, 2024

Advertisement

If he didn't before, he certainly has now.

He banged his nanny, thus destroying his first marriage.



Don't listen to this guy https://t.co/3Ulf57kDfV — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) August 21, 2024

Definitely don't listen to that guy.

Do people say stuff like this from a place of deceit or blissful ignorance?



Tribalism makes people say the dumbest s**t. https://t.co/ayih4Y87TQ — CowboyDan99 (@Cowboy_Dan99) August 21, 2024

It sure does.

Because nothing says “fights misogyny” like having sex with your employee. https://t.co/klZOJ8yXpd — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) August 21, 2024

He comes from the Bill Clinton School of being a 'wife guy.'