Dem Strategist Praises Guy Who Cheated on His First Wife With Nanny for 'Loving, Uplifting' Second Wife

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on August 21, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

They say people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones, and yet here the Democrats are -- in glass houses, throwing stones.

Soon after Kamala Harris was coronated the new Democratic Party nominee, we learned her husband Doug Emhoff cheated on his first wife with their nanny. The nanny got pregnant.

What a stand-up guy.

But never fear! He's doing it right this time around. Just ask Democratic strategist Joshua Rush:

'Young men are getting radicalized through misogyny every day'? Really? 

Where?

The 'Dougie Fresh' jab made us laugh.

Sure does.

Real champion of women right there, huh?

You'd think a Dem strategist would've done some research before posting this but here we are.

All of this.

Good lord, indeed. The original post can best be described as 'there was an attempt.'

They really are special, aren't they?

Forfeited it permanently.

We rolled our eyes too.

If he didn't before, he certainly has now.

Definitely don't listen to that guy.

It sure does.

He comes from the Bill Clinton School of being a 'wife guy.'

