Axios Continues to Beclown Itself, Says Latinos Think Failed Border Czar Kamala Is Better on Immigration

The media have no problem making utter fools of themselves to protect and carry water for the Democratic Party. There isn't a narrative they won't spin or a lie they won't spread if it means helping out their Democrat overlords.

But this election cycle? Axios may just be the worst offender of all time. And that's saying something.

It started when Axios tried to retcon its own coverage of Kamala Harris as the border czar. We understand. She sucked at it, so they'd want to distance her from that disaster as much as possible.

They got much deserved heat for that move, but they learned nothing, 'cause here they are with more spin for Kamala's campaign:

Axios Vibes: Latinos say Harris better on border security https://t.co/cUWuM0sswR — Axios (@axios) August 21, 2024

Axios writes:



Vice President Kamala Harris is performing better or about the same as President Biden among Latinos on how she'll tackle border security, according to a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll. Why it matters: Attacks from former President Trump on Harris' role in border security as a member of the Biden administration don't seem to have affected Harris among Latino voters so far.

By the numbers: Nearly half of all Latinos in the poll (49%) think presumptive Democratic nominee Harris is better on border security than Biden, the survey found. Only 19% believe she's about the same, and 27% say she'd be worse.

Among Latino voters, 55% say Harris is better or about the same as Biden on border security, compared to 39% who say she'll be just as bad or worse.

Biden was losing ground with Latino voters prior to dropping out. There's zero reason they'd warm up to Kamala -- who was literally the border czar overseeing the disaster at the southern border (on top of the rest of Biden's failed policies). None.

Exactly this meme.

This made us laugh.

'Cause it's accurate.

Shoplifters say Gavin Newsom is better on retail security. — Socratic Badger (@socratic_badger) August 21, 2024

Bingo.

That's complete bull. The democrats have been losing support among Latinos and blacks. — TheBigO99 (@TheBigO1999) August 21, 2024

And the Democrats blamed 'disinformation' for losing Black voters.

Funny enough shes already the current failed border czar and current VP and will be tied to the mess she’s created for the last 4 years — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) August 21, 2024

She can't escape Biden's record. Not after 3.5 years of the Biden-Harris campaign.

Without even diving into your article its safe to assume your source is a pro Democrat leaning self interest party that you're projecting onto all other people of a Latin origin.



Seems like you're trying to paint a stereotype. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) August 21, 2024

They sure are.

This is a lie and one that is not even remotely believable. The only Latinos that say Cackles McWordsalad is anything but an abject disaster on the border are Cartel Coyotes.

Enjoy the ratio. — Non Compliant Huckleberry (@thepocketgeek) August 21, 2024

Bingo. So unless the respondents were all MS-13 members (and it's Axios, so that's not out of the realm of possibility), this poll is garbage.

Just like the outlet that published it.