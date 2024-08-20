Is Tim Walz Ghostwriting for Jacobin Now? Trash Mag Says Socialism Isn't Borne of 'Envy' (Ha!)

AP Quietly Replaces Its Post About the Republican's Blueprint Project 2025
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on August 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

We all know Jacobin is a Left-wing rag, but we wonder if Tim Walz picked up a part-time gig writing for them. This article is a hair's breadth away from saying socialism is merely 'neighborliness':

Read their explanation:

On one hand, the accusation of envy is beside the point. Proponents of any moral or political doctrine, such as nationalism or social conservatism, might be compelled by any number of psychological motivations, but those ultimately matter less than the implications of the ideology itself. Likewise, socialism should be judged not on the motivations of socialists but on its content — that is, whether a socialist society is both feasible and desirable compared with what we have now.

But even if it were possible to accurately judge a political project by the motives of its supporters, socialism couldn’t be dismissed this way, because the actual moral case for socialism has nothing to do with envy. Socialism is not about settling scores between the “haves” and the “have-nots,” but creating a better world for all. In fact, a socialist world would be one in which antisocial motivations like envy are less pervasive and powerful.

Oh, puke.

It's all rooted in envy. Full stop.

Any other explanation is merely putting lipstick on a pig.

We're sure the editors and the writing staff all get paid the exact same, and live in the same type of apartment.

Any time you want to take -- by government force -- that which is not yours, it's envy.

They're trying so hard to rebrand socialism.

Bingo.

Make it make sense.

Yeah, who gets to decide this? We're guessing not the workers and not the people being stolen from.

We all know how they'd answer.

They have no credibility.

It really is.

But the socialists don't get their cut!

They really do.

Weird how that keeps happening.

The translation reads:

Ah but certainly, socialism, a system very famous for its better satisfaction of needs compared to capitalism.

Certainly.

The thing is, the staff at Jacobin think they'll continue to be writers for the socialist regime. In reality, they'd be shipped off to the nearest factory or mine.

Tags: COMMUNISM SOCIALISM TIM WALZ

