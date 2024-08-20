Is Tim Walz Ghostwriting for Jacobin Now? Trash Mag Says Socialism Isn't Borne of 'Envy' (Ha!)

We all know Jacobin is a Left-wing rag, but we wonder if Tim Walz picked up a part-time gig writing for them. This article is a hair's breadth away from saying socialism is merely 'neighborliness':

Socialists aren’t driven by envy of the “more successful.” We are socialists because we want workers to have what’s rightfully theirs — and we know a world with less greed and envy, and where everyone has what they need, is possible.https://t.co/BoAwfa8pEe — Jacobin (@jacobin) August 19, 2024

Read their explanation:

On one hand, the accusation of envy is beside the point. Proponents of any moral or political doctrine, such as nationalism or social conservatism, might be compelled by any number of psychological motivations, but those ultimately matter less than the implications of the ideology itself. Likewise, socialism should be judged not on the motivations of socialists but on its content — that is, whether a socialist society is both feasible and desirable compared with what we have now. But even if it were possible to accurately judge a political project by the motives of its supporters, socialism couldn’t be dismissed this way, because the actual moral case for socialism has nothing to do with envy. Socialism is not about settling scores between the “haves” and the “have-nots,” but creating a better world for all. In fact, a socialist world would be one in which antisocial motivations like envy are less pervasive and powerful.

Oh, puke.

It's all rooted in envy. Full stop.

Any other explanation is merely putting lipstick on a pig.

Nonsense. Start your business. Then let me know when you're ready to give half of it to the janitor. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) August 20, 2024

We're sure the editors and the writing staff all get paid the exact same, and live in the same type of apartment.

Capitalism is well on the way to making a world where everyone has what they need. If only socialists had not been impeding progress all this time, we'd already be living in a world of plenty. And socialism is driven by nothing but envy. — A Cerbic (@a_cerbic) August 20, 2024

Any time you want to take -- by government force -- that which is not yours, it's envy.

Imagine thinking that demanding other people's stuff isn't driven by greed lmao — Garry Boldwater (@GarryMBoldwater) August 20, 2024

They're trying so hard to rebrand socialism.

Socialism: Because I'm too lazy to work for a living. — Macurian (@Macurian1) August 19, 2024

Bingo.

You want workers to have what's rightfully theirs... by theft and redistribution of what was rightfully theirs. Ok. — Liquid Sunshine (@buckner_eric) August 20, 2024

Make it make sense.

Yeah, who gets to decide this? We're guessing not the workers and not the people being stolen from.

What is "rightly theirs" and from whence does it come?



How you answer determines your credibility. — Local Knowledge Problem (@MaxUtilitarian) August 20, 2024

We all know how they'd answer.

They have no credibility.

“Rightfully theirs”



“Less greed and envy”



Stealing from others and declaring it your own is the very definition of greed and envy. — Dark Elation (@realDarkElation) August 20, 2024

It really is.

Consumption poverty has nearly been eliminated in the (capitalist) United States. No system does a better job than capitalism of getting people what they need https://t.co/5tg0yHFKE4 pic.twitter.com/8GVBlAGQDK — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) August 20, 2024

But the socialists don't get their cut!

Laziness and entitlement. You think for your whole lives there should be an invisible mom who makes cereal materialize in the pantry. https://t.co/iZIZhYZ0CY — Canine Defense League in all his forms (@3rdstringlassie) August 20, 2024

They really do.

And yet, every time they try it they somehow manage to end up at Stalin... https://t.co/oKMqOLA4WZ — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) August 20, 2024

Weird how that keeps happening.

Ah ma certamente, il socialismo, sistema molto celebre per il suo miglior soddisfacimento dei bisogni rispetto al capitalismo https://t.co/g7qchmHrrJ pic.twitter.com/lIXthYMfsi — kuro (@cryptokuro) August 20, 2024

The translation reads:

Ah but certainly, socialism, a system very famous for its better satisfaction of needs compared to capitalism.

Certainly.

The thing is, the staff at Jacobin think they'll continue to be writers for the socialist regime. In reality, they'd be shipped off to the nearest factory or mine.