Amen and 'A-Women' Weren't Inclusive Enough, So the DNC Set Up a 'Gender Neutral' Prayer Room

You have to admire the Left's commitment to the whole 'gender neutral' bit. Not only gender neutral bathrooms, but gender neutral prayer rooms.

Watch:

The DNC arena is outfitted with a “gender neutral prayer room” pic.twitter.com/oA9F18VLSE — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 20, 2024

With the rugs on the floor, we have to logically conclude this is meant for Muslims. There are separate rooms for men and women too:

Men and women get their prayer rooms too, don’t worry! pic.twitter.com/y9gDjJ4RWg — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) August 20, 2024

They sure do love their segregation.

But given Islam's view of the trans issue, it's a little insulting to have a 'gender neutral' prayer room specifically decked out for Islamic prayer, no?

Regardless, yeesh.

What a bad look.

Is that a roll of Clorox wipes? — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 20, 2024

The DNC is very COVID-conscious, apparently. In 2024.

do non-binary people pray differently? — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) August 20, 2024

Apparently.

It really is like walking through an interactive insane asylum — Monty (@KingMontyVille) August 20, 2024

It really is.

That's fantastic... I always wanted a place where I could say gender-neutral prayers! — Law Signal (@LawSignal) August 20, 2024

What, exactly, are 'gender neutral prayers'?

Oh -- that's right! Amen and A-women!

😂 DNC 2024 is a series of comedy skits. — Bret Strizak (@BretStrizak) August 20, 2024

Like the worst episode of SNL ever.

How much more evidence do we need to declare Democrats insane. https://t.co/lbBeRf9jqN — Márta Lisle (@UrUnpaidPundit) August 20, 2024

We have plenty.

A gender neutral Muslim? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/V6eb0LArh1 — Donna Marie (@sabback) August 20, 2024

No such thing exists.

Kind of an oxymoron coz I’m pretty sure the religion in question doesn’t do gender neutral, but as long as it ticks all their virtue signalling diversity boxes right ?! https://t.co/h11VMbYfUP — V (@littlemykonos) August 20, 2024

That's what this is all about: virtue signaling.