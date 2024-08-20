'They Have a Point': Biden Disgracefully Recognizes Pro-Hamas Protesters Outside of DNC
Amen and 'A-Women' Weren't Inclusive Enough, So the DNC Set Up a 'Gender Neutral' Prayer Room

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on August 20, 2024
AngieArtist

You have to admire the Left's commitment to the whole 'gender neutral' bit. Not only gender neutral bathrooms, but gender neutral prayer rooms.

Watch:

With the rugs on the floor, we have to logically conclude this is meant for Muslims. There are separate rooms for men and women too:

They sure do love their segregation.

But given Islam's view of the trans issue, it's a little insulting to have a 'gender neutral' prayer room specifically decked out for Islamic prayer, no?

Regardless, yeesh.

What a bad look.

The DNC is very COVID-conscious, apparently. In 2024.

Apparently.

It really is.

What, exactly, are 'gender neutral prayers'?

Oh -- that's right! Amen and A-women!

Like the worst episode of SNL ever.

We have plenty.

No such thing exists.

That's what this is all about: virtue signaling.

