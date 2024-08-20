War on Women: Check Out This Blatant Discrimination Against Women at the Democratic National Convention

Susan Ferrechio is a reporter for the Washington Times and she observed some pretty blatant discrimination against women at Commie Con the Democratic National Convention:

Advertisement

In the press filing center at the DNC, organizers took away the ladies room. pic.twitter.com/YsnVbacjEW — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) August 19, 2024

(You might see a false community note attached. We'll get to this in a moment.)

That’s right, there is a men’s restroom, but no women’s restroom: Only a gender-neutral restroom for women. We are reminded faintly of an old piece we wrote when Johns Hopkins University was caught defining gay men as more or less men who were into men, while defining ‘lesbian’ as ‘a non-man attracted to non-men.’

But this is considerably darker. Can we be honest for a moment, here? Why do we have separate bathrooms for men and women? It’s not to protect men from women. It’s to protect women from men. Obviously, not every man is a problem (most men aren’t) and some women are absolutely predators, but men are more likely to be rapists or other kins of creeps toward women, than the other way around. Segregating our bathrooms by sex is a method of protecting women from all kinds of creepy behavior from invasions of privacy and to actual assaults. Frankly, this author would rather they flipped it around and made it so they had a women’s restroom and only a gender-neutral bathroom available for men.

But the discrimination against women, where men get their own bathroom, but women don’t get their own restroom is utterly unjustifiable. We think there is an undercurrent of aggressive misogyny behind it—and we are not inclined to use the term misogyny lightly. We are reminded of places putting urinals in women’s restrooms:

ASU caves to the far left by putting men’s urinals in the woman’s restroom!! 🤢🤡 pic.twitter.com/semEfmUsWz — Rachel Hope 🍊🌵🇺🇸 (@RachelHope_GOP) January 27, 2023

Honestly, how is one supposed to interpret that as anything but the aggressive exclusion of natural women in their own restrooms? Both sexes can use a stall—we might argue about putting up the seat, but both sexes can use it. But only a person with a penis (real or fake) can use a urinal. A natural woman can’t.

Of course, there were people who tried to claim that this was false … with their own false information:

This photo you posted is a single-toilet bathroom. Not a full ladies room. I just saw a pack of guys walk into the ladies room, which, as I reported, is labeled gender neutral. There are dozens of women in the filing center. Get it, “real reporter?” https://t.co/iMaYaxZybC — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) August 20, 2024

We can walk to the single-use bathroom across the building and get in line, or go hang with guys in what was once a ladies room. https://t.co/mZoBhJDptm — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) August 20, 2024

There was even a person trying to attack her, who had the wrong building:

Wrong building entirely https://t.co/SwkFNjqDmT — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) August 20, 2024

But the fail is worse than that, because 'Truth Bombs' is still showing that in this other building 1) the upper right corner of that building has no women’s restroom, but it does have a men’s room and 2) the building has more men’s restrooms than women’s restrooms. The second point seems to be particularly unfair to women. Not to put too fine a point on it, but in this author's experience women need more restrooms/more stalls than men. We are much more likely to see a line in front of a woman’s restroom than a man’s. So, if any sex should surrender a bathroom on the altar of transgender nonsense, it should be men if only because we could cope with losing a restroom more easily than women.

Advertisement

In any case, do we have to tell you that the DNC got dragged over this?

I consistently hear that I’m pushing women to vote against our own interests by voting Republican, but I fail to understand how the party that wants men to share a bathroom with my daughters represents my interests https://t.co/kqwcaGJrXz — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) August 20, 2024

Democrats doing what they do best. Hating and erasing women.



It’s never men that have to share their space with women. Only women have to share their space with men.



Democrats want your young daughters to share the bathroom with men. https://t.co/1iidItDtKQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2024

This is what they call progress https://t.co/YKZPiOgdjo — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 20, 2024

The patriarchy always wins https://t.co/c5Q4epmREh — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 20, 2024

America's two genders:



Men and Gender Neutral https://t.co/WAkTvq2zrS — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 19, 2024

The erasure of women continues. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) August 20, 2024

They forgot to invite any biologists to Chicago.



Huge oversight. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) August 20, 2024

These days biologists have been roped into this madness.

Real feminism means women don't get their own bathrooms anymore. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 20, 2024

We are old enough to remember when Virginia Woolf argued that women should have 'A Room of One's Own.' Now, they can't get a bathroom of their own.

Advertisement

Hold the phone, they have a men's restroom but no women's? So we get the pee on the floor too?

Susan, this is not even gender-neutral -- it extends the bias towards men's bathrooms that you and I had to contend with for decades in the Capitol!! — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 20, 2024

By the way, a big thank you to ‘JungleCogs’ in the comments to this post giving us the ‘Commie Con’ joke.