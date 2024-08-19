Morality, Justice, and the Politics of the Claw Machine
BREAKING: WATCH as Pro-Hamass Forces Break Down Perimeter Fence at Dem Convention, Clash...
Kamala Harris Visits Gas Station Being Sued by the Biden-Harris Administration
COOKED! Biden Struggles to Articulate an Answer When Confronted with Trump's Claim of...
Turning Down the Temperature! Thanks to Biden-Harris, Iran Could Be a Nuclear State...
President Biden Reportedly Taking a Week-Long Vacation After His 'Hero's Goodbye'
Least Surprising News EVER! Borrowers With Forgiven Student Loans Replaced Them With Other...
Large X Account Asks What's Preventing You From Moving to London and Hilarity...
Ron Klain Says Quiet Part Out Loud: White House Didn't Find 'Path' to...
Hilarious Video of Randi 'Communist on a Trampoline' Weingarten Ranting Emerges and It's...
How Do Sports Work? Watch Kamala Harris Tell Football Team They'll Be Undefeated...
That's Not What 'SUB' Means: Harris Allegedly Replaces Customers in PA Sandwich Shop...
But Trump Is the Wannabe Dictator? Watch Kamala Harris Say She'll Use DOJ...
'Democracy at Work'! Nancy Pelosi Explains Why She Ordered the Code Red on...

Tim (Runza-way From Deployment) Walz's LAME Dunk on Vance Over Obscure Midwest Food BACKFIRES Big Time

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tim Walz is bizarre. No -- really. He's a classist jerk who lies with impunity. The Left is trying to spin him as America's cool dad because ordering police to hit your citizens with paintballs for sitting on their front porches is totally what a cool dad does.

Advertisement

Runza -- which this Midwest-based writer has never heard of -- is a ' yeast dough bread pocket with a filling consisting of ground beef, cabbage or sauerkraut, onions, and seasonings' according to Wikipedia.

German in origin, it's apparently a thing in the Midwest. This writer has lived in Wisconsin for 41 years and never heard of it.

But Tim Walz thinks this is a good way to dunk on J.D. Vance.

He's a jerk.

What's the implication here? That Vance is stupid or racist for not knowing what a Runza is? Given that a Runza is meat in dough, it's essentially a hot pocket.

The subtle dig at poor Americans is also *chef's kiss*.

So glad the Democrats don't engage in name calling. Or something.

Ground beef, bread, and onions? Yeah. That's out of the budget.

If we had a journalist class, they'd ask this.

They'd also ask Walz about some obscure regional food from the deep south and make fun of him for not knowing what it is.

Recommended

BREAKING: WATCH as Pro-Hamass Forces Break Down Perimeter Fence at Dem Convention, Clash With Police
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Ouch. But probably true.

Walz is on record saying the poor people he knew didn't go to Yale, so yeah. He's elitist.

Went right for the jugular on this one.

But J.D. Vance is weird!

Well played.

BUT J.D. VANCE!

Ooof.

These are good.

Advertisement

Cool dads never wear ties!

If he holds J.D. Vance in such contempt for being poor, imagine what he thinks of all the poor Americans currently out there.

It won't resonate. At all.

Tags: 2024 VICE PRESIDENT VP 2024 ELECTION JD VANCE TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: WATCH as Pro-Hamass Forces Break Down Perimeter Fence at Dem Convention, Clash With Police
Aaron Walker
Kamala Harris Visits Gas Station Being Sued by the Biden-Harris Administration
Brett T.
Morality, Justice, and the Politics of the Claw Machine
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That's Not What 'SUB' Means: Harris Allegedly Replaces Customers in PA Sandwich Shop With Actors
Grateful Calvin
Large X Account Asks What's Preventing You From Moving to London and Hilarity Ensues
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: WATCH as Pro-Hamass Forces Break Down Perimeter Fence at Dem Convention, Clash With Police Aaron Walker
Advertisement