Tim (Runza-way From Deployment) Walz's LAME Dunk on Vance Over Obscure Midwest Food BACKFIRES Big Time

Tim Walz is bizarre. No -- really. He's a classist jerk who lies with impunity. The Left is trying to spin him as America's cool dad because ordering police to hit your citizens with paintballs for sitting on their front porches is totally what a cool dad does.

Runza -- which this Midwest-based writer has never heard of -- is a ' yeast dough bread pocket with a filling consisting of ground beef, cabbage or sauerkraut, onions, and seasonings' according to Wikipedia.

German in origin, it's apparently a thing in the Midwest. This writer has lived in Wisconsin for 41 years and never heard of it.

But Tim Walz thinks this is a good way to dunk on J.D. Vance.

Do you think JD Vance knows what a Runza is? He probably thinks it’s a hot pocket. pic.twitter.com/gLru6zGJd3 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 17, 2024

He's a jerk.

What's the implication here? That Vance is stupid or racist for not knowing what a Runza is? Given that a Runza is meat in dough, it's essentially a hot pocket.

The subtle dig at poor Americans is also *chef's kiss*.

So glad the Democrats don't engage in name calling. Or something.

No one can afford those thanks to your running mate — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) August 17, 2024

Ground beef, bread, and onions? Yeah. That's out of the budget.

What were your favorite spicy foods to eat on your 30 trips overseas to communist China? — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 18, 2024

If we had a journalist class, they'd ask this.

They'd also ask Walz about some obscure regional food from the deep south and make fun of him for not knowing what it is.

Chances are you don't either



No locations within 100 miles of St Paul pic.twitter.com/16Vpw6Xt81 — Nick 🇺🇲 (@realduskknight) August 18, 2024

Ouch. But probably true.

JD’s family was probably too poor to eat at a Runza. Way to show your elitism again, Tim. — Jenna Ellis (@realJennaEllis) August 18, 2024

Walz is on record saying the poor people he knew didn't go to Yale, so yeah. He's elitist.

Anyone can learn regional cuisine. It’s as easy as learning the command structures of the US military branches. — Sturdy Jenn (@nogooddeed2) August 18, 2024

Went right for the jugular on this one.

Jeezus, hardly anybody outside of Nebraska knows about Runza Hut. — Great Plains Cat (@HeartlandRaised) August 18, 2024

But J.D. Vance is weird!

A lot of people don't know what a runza is. If they didn't have the food reference, they'd probably think slang, as in "Tim Walz runza way from duty when called upon." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 18, 2024

Well played.

I'm Minnesotan, unlike @Tim_Walz , I don't know what a Runza is. Can someone help me out? https://t.co/M9L633rLZV — Redhead Ranting (@redheadranting) August 18, 2024

BUT J.D. VANCE!

He knows what a deployment is. https://t.co/cKR45JZrfV — XBradTC (@xbradtc) August 18, 2024

Ooof.

America: Sargeant Walz, it's time to serve your country.



Walz: No, it's time for me to runza way! https://t.co/5NTQJTQijw — JimDelRey (Spiceless Mayonnaise Checkmark Pending) (@JimDelRey) August 18, 2024

These are good.

Hey everyone, I'm not wearing a tie! I'm just like you!! https://t.co/TZ9R82LebS — Flinnie 2028, he's a delight (@flinnie) August 18, 2024

Cool dads never wear ties!

There’s that ‘Minnesota nice’ for ya, being an a**hole every chance he gets when it comes to his opponent who grew up poor in Appalachia…



Politicians take such photos on the campaign trail all the freaking time. Whatever. But this didn’t need to involve JD Vance AT ALL. https://t.co/R5HcTLMO4h — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) August 18, 2024

If he holds J.D. Vance in such contempt for being poor, imagine what he thinks of all the poor Americans currently out there.

I had to search for “runza.” First time I’ve ever heard of that.



Food/restaurant chain unique to Nebraska.



Walz is a retard if he thinks this is a flex that will resonate with Americans. https://t.co/VpNKOW65B7 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 19, 2024

It won't resonate. At all.